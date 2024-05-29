MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Live-Action Movie Sets 2026 Release; Synopsis Reveals Major Change To He-Man's Origin
MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Live-Action Movie Sets 2026 Release; Synopsis Reveals Major Change To He-Man's Origin
xfactor
xfactor - 5/29/2024, 1:36 PM
He better be putting on some SERIOUS weight
HermanM
HermanM - 5/29/2024, 1:38 PM
Nice casting. At least he's white and they didn't change his race. Hopefully the rest of the cast follows suit and is also accurate.

Guy could have been Superman too. Wish him the best and hope the movie is good!
jst5
jst5 - 5/29/2024, 1:46 PM
@HermanM - A 5'11 Supes?Nah ....it's going to be nice to actually have a Supes sized actor this time around.
ComicBandit
ComicBandit - 5/29/2024, 1:48 PM
@HermanM - He's also a singer. So maybe we will get that musical number I've been expecting between him and Skeletor.
OleBobbyTiger
OleBobbyTiger - 5/29/2024, 1:56 PM
@HermanM - What was your old account name on here? Assuming you were banned at least once for race-bait trolling.
darthgeekboy
darthgeekboy - 5/29/2024, 2:02 PM
@HermanM -
make sure you emphasize the WHITE part. gotta maintain that MASTER RACE cred, amiright?!
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 5/29/2024, 2:04 PM
@OleBobbyTiger - he definitely was.
grouch
grouch - 5/29/2024, 2:05 PM
@darthgeekboy - yes.
HermanM
HermanM - 5/29/2024, 2:15 PM
@darthgeekboy - you mean like how race is always emphasized with a non white superhero and is brought up every 5 seconds?

No, I'm just pleasantly surprised when I see a white character accurately cast in the current year.

Why does that bother you so much?
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 5/29/2024, 2:33 PM
@HermanM - just wondering if you were all up in arms when EVERY character in Exodus: Gods & Kings were race swapped with Caucasians? Those individuals were actual people and not figment of someone’s imagination.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/29/2024, 1:39 PM
He-sexy
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/29/2024, 1:40 PM
User Comment Image
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/29/2024, 1:40 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - without the glasses
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 5/29/2024, 1:40 PM
He needs cynthol
MasterMix
MasterMix - 5/29/2024, 1:41 PM
He better pack on some muscle
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/29/2024, 1:41 PM
He-Boy, I'm kidding, they coulda done so much worse. Needs to start eating meat though.
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/29/2024, 1:42 PM
He needs to hit the gym.

User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 5/29/2024, 1:42 PM
He definitely needs to bulk up, but I also hope the previously given description isn’t true. Nobody wants a MOTU movie set on Earth. Embrace the high fantasy elements!
jst5
jst5 - 5/29/2024, 1:48 PM
@mountainman - I got a feeling this is going to end up being a goofy campy movie....HeMan should be a LOR type of live action movie.
mountainman
mountainman - 5/29/2024, 2:19 PM
@jst5 - He Man should have more camp than LOTR. Not MCU style quippy humor though.

But MOTU is a high fantasy property. I really hate when they try to make stuff like this grounded.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 5/29/2024, 1:44 PM
They’re not serious and it shows
GhostDog
GhostDog - 5/29/2024, 1:47 PM
Tomfoolery is abundant with this production I see
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 5/29/2024, 1:52 PM
They can use CGI as a boost like they did with Hemsworth In love and thunder especially the Zeus scene
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/29/2024, 1:58 PM
Cool!!.

I have only seen him in Amazon Prime’s adaptation of Cinderella so far in which he did well with the material he had , dudes Star is definitely rising so good for him.

I could definitely see him as Prince Adam but it’s moreso He-Man that I’m curious about…

Will they play them as seperate characters like in the 2003 series and will they pretty much be the same like in the 80’s show with minor changes (I’m thinking moreso the latter).

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Anyway as someone who found Bumblebee enjoyable , Travis Knight being at the helm of this gives me some hope!!.
grif
grif - 5/29/2024, 1:59 PM
shit always amazes me how they get some dude that has no muscle. when theres gyms filled with freaks. he man does not need to give an award winning performance.

also he comes from earth in this movie so [frick] it

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/29/2024, 2:00 PM
Off topic:

Guy Ritchie to direct “Young Sherlock” series for Amazon Prime Video

Hero Fiennes Tiffin to star.

https://deadline.com/2024/05/young-sherlock-holmes-prime-video-series-hero-fiennes-tiffin-guy-ritchie-direct-1235943687/
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/29/2024, 2:00 PM
Looks like Austin Butler and Bill Skarsgard had a baby together.
Fogs
Fogs - 5/29/2024, 2:12 PM
If this premise is true this will bomb HARD.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 5/29/2024, 2:16 PM
Get that guy some test and tren now
S8R8M
S8R8M - 5/29/2024, 2:19 PM
I can see him in the role.
mdwilliamson24
mdwilliamson24 - 5/29/2024, 2:45 PM
I needs me muskells!
Muskells!!!!

Most important thing ever!

Make sure every character is nothing but muskell mass.

