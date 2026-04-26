Masters Of The Universe: New Action-Packed Footage Teases A Memorable Eternia Adventure

With the June release date drawing closer, Amazon MGM seems to be stepping up its marketing push for the live-action Masters of the Universe film.

The studio aired a new TV spot during last night’s NBA Playoff slate, offering audiences another glimpse at the upcoming livepaction reimagining of the '80s cartoon ahead of its theatrical debut.

Masters of the Universe is set to hit North American theaters on June 5.

Let me show you what real power looks like. Masters of the Universe arrives in theaters June 5. pic.twitter.com/p0prUHvtS1 — Masters of the Universe (@mastersmovie) April 26, 2026

The upcoming live-action He-Man film is a reimagining of the classic Mattel franchise that blends elements of the original 1980s cartoon and the modern animated reinterpretations that followed.

Director Travis Knight has previously stated that he's going for a "toy accurate" look for the film, an aesthetic similar to his well-received Transformers film, Bumblebee.

Step inside Eternia before the movie even hits theatres.



Ahead of its June 6 release, we have an exclusive Masters of the Universe behind-the-scenes featurette featuring Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, Idris Elba, and director Travis Knight.



The footage offers a closer look… pic.twitter.com/87oHxztUxi — Amazon MGM Studios Canada (@AMZMGMstudiosCA) April 25, 2026

He-Man is making his long-awaited return to theaters in a brand-new live-action Masters of the Universe film, with Nicholas Galitzine (The Idea of You, Purple Hearts) stepping into the role of Prince Adam/He-Man and Jared Leto (Morbius, Tron: Ares) taking on the menacing mantle of Skeletor.

Helmed by Bumblebee director Travis Knight, the film is being produced by Amazon MGM Studios in collaboration with Mattel Films. The epic battle for Eternia is set to hit the big screen on June 5, 2026.

The storyline for the upcoming Masters of the Universe film reportedly reimagines He-Man’s origins with a bold new twist. The tale reportedly begins with a young Prince Adam, just ten years old, crash-landing on Earth after being separated from his home planet, Eternia.

During the chaos of his arrival, he loses the Power Sword, the enchanted weapon that connects him to his true identity and the legacy of his people.

Fast-forward nearly twenty years, and Adam has grown up on Earth, unaware of his cosmic destiny.

When he unexpectedly stumbles upon the long-lost Power Sword, it reignites a forgotten part of his past and transports him back to Eternia. There, he’s thrown headfirst into a war against the dark sorcerer Skeletor, who threatens to conquer the realm.

To save his world, Adam must uncover the truth about who he is and rise to become He-Man, the most powerful man in the universe. This reimagined origin promises a heavy Earth-based setup before launching into the epic fantasy of Eternia, offering both grounded emotion and high-stakes heroism.

The impressive cast includes Camila Mendes as Teela, Alison Brie as Professor Evelyn Powers / Evil-Lyn, Idris Elba as Duncan / Man-At-Arms, and Morena Baccarin as the Sorceress of Castle Grayskull. Rounding out the royal family are James Purefoy as King Randor and Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena Glenn.