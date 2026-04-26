Masters Of The Universe: New Action-Packed Footage Teases A Memorable Eternia Adventure

Masters Of The Universe: New Action-Packed Footage Teases A Memorable Eternia Adventure

Take a look at the newest Masters of the Universe footage as Amazon MGM starts to ramp up its promotional campaign ahead of the live-action He-Man movie’s arrival in theaters on June 5, 2026.

News
By MarkJulian - Apr 26, 2026 03:04 PM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

With the June release date drawing closer, Amazon MGM seems to be stepping up its marketing push for the live-action Masters of the Universe film.

The studio aired a new TV spot during last night’s NBA Playoff slate, offering audiences another glimpse at the upcoming livepaction reimagining of the '80s cartoon ahead of its theatrical debut.

Masters of the Universe is set to hit North American theaters on June 5.

The upcoming live-action He-Man film is a reimagining of the classic Mattel franchise that blends elements of the original 1980s cartoon and the modern animated reinterpretations that followed.

Director Travis Knight has previously stated that he's going for a "toy accurate" look for the film, an aesthetic similar to his well-received Transformers film, Bumblebee.

He-Man is making his long-awaited return to theaters in a brand-new live-action Masters of the Universe film, with Nicholas Galitzine (The Idea of You, Purple Hearts) stepping into the role of Prince Adam/He-Man and Jared Leto  (Morbius, Tron: Ares) taking on the menacing mantle of Skeletor.

Helmed by Bumblebee director Travis Knight, the film is being produced by Amazon MGM Studios in collaboration with Mattel Films. The epic battle for Eternia is set to hit the big screen on June 5, 2026.

The storyline for the upcoming Masters of the Universe film reportedly reimagines He-Man’s origins with a bold new twist. The tale reportedly begins with a young Prince Adam, just ten years old, crash-landing on Earth after being separated from his home planet, Eternia.

During the chaos of his arrival, he loses the Power Sword, the enchanted weapon that connects him to his true identity and the legacy of his people.

Fast-forward nearly twenty years, and Adam has grown up on Earth, unaware of his cosmic destiny.

When he unexpectedly stumbles upon the long-lost Power Sword, it reignites a forgotten part of his past and transports him back to Eternia. There, he’s thrown headfirst into a war against the dark sorcerer Skeletor, who threatens to conquer the realm.

To save his world, Adam must uncover the truth about who he is and rise to become He-Man, the most powerful man in the universe. This reimagined origin promises a heavy Earth-based setup before launching into the epic fantasy of Eternia, offering both grounded emotion and high-stakes heroism.

The impressive cast includes Camila Mendes as Teela, Alison Brie as Professor Evelyn Powers / Evil-Lyn, Idris Elba as Duncan / Man-At-Arms, and Morena Baccarin as the Sorceress of Castle Grayskull. Rounding out the royal family are James Purefoy as King Randor and Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena Glenn. 

About The Author:
MarkJulian
Member Since 6/8/2011
CBM writer for a decade+.
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BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 4/26/2026, 4:01 PM
Looks good. Wonder how much this will make though
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/26/2026, 4:26 PM
@BlackStar25 - honestly , I could see it unfortunately underperforming but I hope not , especially if it turns out well
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/26/2026, 4:35 PM
@BlackStar25 - depends on fans and new fans who like live action not cartoon alone
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/26/2026, 7:07 PM
@BlackStar25 - 3 Billion Eternian dollars!

Srsly tho, I think it'll make bank. Although with Disclosure Day the following week and Toy Story 5 the week after, maybe it'll only actually make 1 Billion Eternian dollars.
GrandRegent
GrandRegent - 4/26/2026, 4:06 PM
This looks exactly how it should
epc1122
epc1122 - 4/26/2026, 4:07 PM
“Honoring what came before but making it new”, love this line and I like how there doesn’t appear to be a secret identity. Just not sure what the propose would be for him to change back, if that’s even possible. Really excited for this.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/26/2026, 4:37 PM
@epc1122 - to be fair

The whole Secret Identity thing was more of a facet of the 2002 animated series since he more or less looked exactly the same in the 80’s cartoon.

User Comment Image

this does seem like it gives him a power boost like the 80’s cartoon then changing him physically like other iterations.
epc1122
epc1122 - 4/26/2026, 6:12 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I could be remembering wrong, but I remember he/man and prince adam of the 80s cartoon, the secret id was pretty prominent. In the Netflix reboot Teela was pretty upset that she didn’t know. I think they just didn’t really differentiate the looks enough. I’m kind of over the whole secret id. For some characters it makes sense, but I think this is a refreshing change for the character.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/26/2026, 7:28 PM
@epc1122 - true

I guess it was like people not knowing Adam & He-Man were the same even though they looked the same lol

I also like that Adam is aware he’s from a different planet in this version too.
TheExile117
TheExile117 - 4/26/2026, 4:27 PM
I do love how they completely bought into the visual aesthetic’s of the lore and OG cartoon, unlike the last movie which wanted to be STAR WARS.

Off topic, ..but wasn’t there supposed to be a Voltron movie? Or did I make that up?
epc1122
epc1122 - 4/26/2026, 4:50 PM
@TheExile117 - that’s actually with idris Elba and Henry cavill. It’s in post production snd supposed to be released in 2027 either on prime or in the movies.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 4/26/2026, 5:39 PM
@epc1122 - that’s not Idris Elba in Voltron, you’re thinking of Sterling K. Brown.
epc1122
epc1122 - 4/26/2026, 5:53 PM
@WruceBayne - yes, I’m wrong. Thanks for the clarification. In my opinion, two excellent actors but had a mental lapse lol. Hope you’re having a nice Sunday. Are you looking forward to voltron?
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 4/26/2026, 6:36 PM
@epc1122 - I’ve definitely been looking forward to Voltron. I’m nervous because we haven’t had one set photo or concept art and the movie is already finished filming.
epc1122
epc1122 - 4/26/2026, 6:57 PM
@WruceBayne - agreed! I still can’t wait for the movie.

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I hope the movie has either one of these looks to the film. I think they’re waiting for masters of the universe to be over, maybe by San Diego comic con we’ll get something.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 4/26/2026, 5:13 PM
I’m excited. A guy I know saw a test screening and said it was great.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/26/2026, 6:10 PM
This movie looks like such fun , I really hope the movie turns out to be one of the biggest pleasant surprises of the year!!.

It’s definitely got a Ragnarok vibe to it which isn’t a bad thing at all imo…

Also I’m surprised how much I do continue to like Leto’s voice for Skeletor aswell.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 4/26/2026, 6:31 PM
#DCAlliance

Nolanite out

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