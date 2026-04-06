MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE New Look Finds Nicholas Galitzine's He-Man Wielding The Power Sword

On the heels of an action-packed second trailer for Masters of the Universe, we have a new look at Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man.

The international promo image features Eternia's heroic protector wielding his mighty Power Sword, with Castle Grayskull visible in the background. This appears to be a full version of the first teaser image released for the movie, which didn't show He-Man's face.

In the original '80s cartoon, Prince Adam used the sword to channel the "power of Grayskull" and transform into He-Man. Based on what we've seen in the trailers, it looks like this reboot will keep that part of the lore intact.

تم إصدار نظرة جديدة على الممثل نيكولاس غاليتزين من فيلم [ Masters of the Universe ] الحي.



- سيُعرض في دور العرض بتاريخ 5 يونيو القادم. pic.twitter.com/mv1sOOTvH9 — ‏‏Screen News (@Screen_News25) April 5, 2026

No man can do it alone. Together we are the Masters Of The Universe! pic.twitter.com/Ie5CNKPiEe — Masters of the Universe (@mastersmovie) April 2, 2026

According to an updated synopsis, "In MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe." ﻿

Check out the recent trailer below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Eternia is calling you home. Watch the Official Trailer for Masters of the Universe now, and experience the movie only in theaters June 5th! pic.twitter.com/0G9Q0PNmPN — Masters of the Universe (@mastersmovie) March 31, 2026

Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Kristin Wiig recently joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but we got word last year that the latest attempt to get the project off the ground had also fallen by the wayside.

However, we'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight in talks to helm. Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.