SHE-RA: Prime Video Live-Action Series Moves Forward With I LOVE DICK Writer Heidi Schreck

We first heard that a live-action She-Ra series was in development at Amazon back in 2021, and while updates have been pretty much non-existent since, it seems the project is finally starting to take shape.

According to Variety, Heidi Schreck has come aboard the project as writer and executive producer. Robin Sweet will also executive produce, along with DreamWorks Animation.

Schreck has previously worked on the likes of Billions and Nurse Jackie at Showtime, as well as Dispatches from Elsewhere at AMC, and the Amazon series I Love Dick. She is arguably is best known for writing and starring in the critically-acclaimed play, What the Constitution Means to Me.

Nicole Kassell is set to direct and executive produce the pilot episode. The filmmaker has previously helmed episodes of HBO's Watchmen, Westworld, The Leftovers, The Americans, and Castle Rock, so this show is in good hands.

Even though DreamWorks, who worked on the recent Netflix animated series, will executive produce, this is expected to be a standalone story with no connections to the acclaimed The Princesses of Power.

There is also a live-action Masters of the Universe movie in the works from Amazon MGM and Mattel starring Nicholas Galitzine (Purple Hearts, Red, White & Royal Blue, The Idea of You) as Prince Adam/He-Man, but we have no idea if these projects will be connected in any way (it would seem like a wasted opportunity if they weren't).

She-Ra debuted in 1985's He-Man and She-Ra: The Secret of the Sword before going on to feature in her own animated spinoff, She-Ra: Princess of Power. The character was revived for the She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Netflix series, which aired its fifth and final season back in 2020 (fans continue to campaign for its revival).

We still don't know very much about this live-action project, but both animated shows followed a young warrior named Adora as she struggled with embracing her destiny as the protector of Etheria. There were significant differences, however, as the Netflix series removed any connection to He-Man and made Adora a Horde soldier who comes to realize that she's fighting for the bad guys.

The logline for this live-action show describes it as “an epic fantasy series about an orphaned young woman who leads a revolution to save her planet from annihilation.”

Be sure to let us know what you make of this news and share your Adora casting picks in the comments section.