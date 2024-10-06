SHE-RA: Prime Video Live-Action Series Moves Forward With I LOVE DICK Writer Heidi Schreck

It's been a while since we had any updates on this, but Amazon and DreamWorks' live-action She-Ra has taken another big step towards production with I Love Dick scribe Heidi Schreck hired as writer...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 06, 2024 10:10 AM EST
Source: Via SFF Gazette

We first heard that a live-action She-Ra series was in development at Amazon back in 2021, and while updates have been pretty much non-existent since, it seems the project is finally starting to take shape.

According to Variety, Heidi Schreck has come aboard the project as writer and executive producer. Robin Sweet will also executive produce, along with DreamWorks Animation.

Schreck has previously worked on the likes of Billions and Nurse Jackie at Showtime, as well as Dispatches from Elsewhere at AMC, and the Amazon series I Love Dick. She is arguably is best known for writing and starring in the critically-acclaimed play, What the Constitution Means to Me.

Nicole Kassell is set to direct and executive produce the pilot episode. The filmmaker has previously helmed episodes of HBO's Watchmen, Westworld, The Leftovers, The Americans, and Castle Rock, so this show is in good hands.

Even though DreamWorks, who worked on the recent Netflix animated series, will executive produce, this is expected to be a standalone story with no connections to the acclaimed The Princesses of Power. 

There is also a live-action Masters of the Universe movie in the works from Amazon MGM and Mattel starring Nicholas Galitzine (Purple Hearts, Red, White & Royal Blue, The Idea of You) as Prince Adam/He-Man, but we have no idea if these projects will be connected in any way (it would seem like a wasted opportunity if they weren't).

She-Ra debuted in 1985's He-Man and She-Ra: The Secret of the Sword before going on to feature in her own animated spinoff, She-Ra: Princess of Power. The character was revived for the She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Netflix series, which aired its fifth and final season back in 2020 (fans continue to campaign for its revival).

We still don't know very much about this live-action project, but both animated shows followed a young warrior named Adora as she struggled with embracing her destiny as the protector of Etheria. There were significant differences, however, as the Netflix series removed any connection to He-Man and made Adora a Horde soldier who comes to realize that she's fighting for the bad guys.

The logline for this live-action show describes it as “an epic fantasy series about an orphaned young woman who leads a revolution to save her planet from annihilation.”

Be sure to let us know what you make of this news and share your Adora casting picks in the comments section.

ThePenguin
ThePenguin - 10/6/2024, 10:03 AM
Thats certainly a writing credit.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/6/2024, 10:14 AM
@ThePenguin - lol it is though it was a well received show on Amazon that was cancelled after 1 season

It starred Kathryn Hahn and Kevin Bacon.

?si=cMLoJNa6RHZvCIZM
ThePenguin
ThePenguin - 10/6/2024, 10:19 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Oh yeah it sounds good. Im excited for the show. Though I admit I hope he man appears this time, if only in a smaller role.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/6/2024, 10:35 AM
@ThePenguin - that would be cool , especially if they tie it to the upcoming film.

However given that DreamWorks is producing it , I can see it being closer to the recent animated versions which has had little to no connections to He Man but was very well received (I have not seen it).

?feature=shared
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 10/6/2024, 10:03 AM
She has the power
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 10/6/2024, 10:50 AM
@FusionWarrior - To love dick.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/6/2024, 10:45 AM
Cool!!.

I’m honestly not too familiar with the character since I grew up on the 2002 He-Man show which didn’t have her in it but I’ll check this out nonetheless….

It’s got a good creative team behind this so far , especially in Schreck who is not only a tv writer but a Pulitzer Prize & Tony nominated playwright aswell so it’s nice that she seemingly wanted to be involved in this.

Anyway , depends on the take they are going for with this Adora/She-Ra but I think Kathryn Newton could pull it off!!.

User Comment Image
TheyDont
TheyDont - 10/6/2024, 11:09 AM
Can we hope that She-Ra will love dick?

