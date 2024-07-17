HELLBOY: THE CROOKED MAN's Surprisingly Short Runtime Has Been Revealed

HELLBOY: THE CROOKED MAN's Surprisingly Short Runtime Has Been Revealed

While we still don't have a confirmed release date for Hellboy: The Crooked Man, the upcoming reboot's runtime may have now been revealed and it doesn't sound like we'll be spending long in the theater.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 17, 2024 06:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Hellboy

The first trailer for Hellboy: The Crooked Man was released at the start of this month and the response has been mixed at best. Now, we have runtime news and that may or may not bode well for this new take on the character starring Jack Kesy.

According to reliable runtime leaker @Cryptic4KQual, it will clock in at a mere 1 hour, 39 minutes. 

With superhero movies, that's typically an indication they're not very good. Then again, this is a lower-budgeted project and could be a smaller self-contained story which isn't quite as CG-heavy as the movies starring Ron Perlman and David Harbour.

At least we know Hellboy: The Crooked Man will be a relatively breezy affair, anyway, and there's every chance it's going to exceed expectations when it finally arrives in theaters (a shorter runtime also means it can play on a greater number of screens, increasing box office revenue).

While he reportedly never visited the movie's set, Hellboy creator and The Crooked Man's co-writer, Mike Mignola, shared high praise for the reboot when production wrapped. 

"I have loved what I've been seeing," he said last May. "If fans have been waiting for a Hellboy film that is actually an adaptation of one of my stories I think they are finally going to get one."

"Congratulations to director Brian Taylor and a really wonderful cast," Mignola added, "and to co-writer Chris Golden who did so much to figure out how to give the studio what they wanted and still keep true to the heart and soul of The Crooked Man, my favorite of the Hellboy stories...they did a wonderful job bringing his really horrific character to life."

Stay tuned for further updates on Hellboy: The Crooked Man as we have them. 

Director Brian Taylor (Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance) is at the helm of a movie which sets out to expand Hellboy's world through some of the most beloved issues of the comic series. Mike Mignola penned the screenplay alongside his Dark Horse Comics collaborator Chris Golden, suggesting this will be a comic-accurate take on the anti-hero.

According to Hellboy: The Crooked Man's official synopsis, "Stranded in 1950s rural Appalachia, Hellboy and a rookie BPRD agent discover a small community haunted by witches, led by the Crooked Man, a local devil with a troubling connection to Hellboy's past."

On the page, The Crooked Man was an eighteenth-century miser and war profiteer named Jeremiah Witkins who was hanged for his crimes yet returned from Hell as the region's resident Devil.

The movie's cast is led by Jack Kesy (Deadpool 2) as Hellboy, Jefferson White (Yellowstone) as Tom Ferrell, and Adeline Rudolph (Resident Evil) playing Bobbie Jo Song. We'll also see Leah McNamara as Effie Kolb, Joseph Marcell as Reverend Watts, Hannah Margetson as Cora Fisher, and Martin Bassindale as the Crooked Man.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man is heading to theaters later this year but doesn't have a confirmed release date.

HELLBOY: THE CROOKED MAN Still Reveals A New Look At Jack Kelsy As The New Right Hand Of Doom
Related:

HELLBOY: THE CROOKED MAN Still Reveals A New Look At Jack Kelsy As The New Right Hand Of Doom
HELLBOY: THE CROOKED MAN - Jack Kesy Takes Over As Big Red In First Trailer For R-Rated Reboot
Recommended For You:

HELLBOY: THE CROOKED MAN - Jack Kesy Takes Over As Big Red In First Trailer For R-Rated Reboot
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/17/2024, 7:00 AM
And yet it’s a great runtime for a movie. And a refreshingly not-long one.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/17/2024, 7:13 AM
@IAmAHoot - yeah , there have good and bad movies with a similar runtime

What matters most is how they utilize it and on what.
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 7/17/2024, 7:04 AM
This is how long most movies used to be. Wish more movies would go back to this. I don’t want to be stuck in a theater for 3 hrs watching a movie.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/17/2024, 7:07 AM
I wouldn’t be surprised if that runtime is true since all of Brian Taylor’s (the director) previous films have been around the same range aswell…

User Comment Image

Plus it seems like they are going practical for a lot of it so there wouldn’t be a need for much if any VFX hence the lower budget aswell as the lack of stars.

I hope it turns out well since the teaser intrigued me , I like the smaller scale and them leaning into horror more is a cool and nice way to differentiate it from the other films imo.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/17/2024, 7:28 AM
Was expecting 80 minutes or something like that with that headline.

My fault for falling for it.
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 7/17/2024, 7:30 AM
'mere'?! Come on now.

Edit all the boring bits out and gimme a tight, sub 2 hours any day. You hear me Dune 2? YEAH I SAID IT.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder