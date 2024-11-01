2024's Best Pop Culture-Inspired Celebrity HALLOWEEN Costumes: Heidi Klum, Lupita Nyong'o, Sophie Turner, More

We're sure you all celebrated Halloween last night, and while the spook-tacular annual holiday is always more fun at the weekend, that didn't stop a whole plethora of famous faces from suiting up to mark the occasion. Some wore costumes, while others underwent transformations that are akin to the sort of special effects we see in film and on TV. A big budget makes that easy, of course, but we can't pretend to be anything other than impressed by what the celebrities listed here came up with this year. From comic book heroes and villains to pop culture icons; the likes of Kylie Jenner, Lupita Nyong'o, Sophie Turner and Heidi Klum left jaws on the floor this year, as did takes on characters like Storm, Barbarella, and Art the Clown. You can take a look at 10 of 2024's best efforts by clicking on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

10. Irina Shayk As Lara Croft, Tomb Raider View this post on Instagram A post shared by irina shayk (@irinashayk) Russian fashion model Irina Shayk paid homage to Angelina Jolie's version of Lara Croft for Halloween, right as Amazon and MGM are looking to cast the Tomb Raider franchise's new lead. Shayk has only appeared in 2014's Hercules and a 2016 episode of Inside Amy Schumer, so it's doubtful she's vying for the role!



9. Shotzi Blackheart As Terrifier's Art The Clown View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ash Urbanski (@shotziwwe) The Terrifier franchise has taken on a life of its own, with the recently released third instalment proving to be a bigger hit at the box office than anyone expected. WWE Superstar and model Shotzi Blackheart transformed into a female version of Art the Clown, leaving us hoping this might be something we one day see happen on screen.



8. Heidi Klum As A Female E.T. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) Heidi Klum always manages to find a way to steal the show during Halloween and this year was no exception. Alongside her husband, Tom Kaulitz, she transformed into a female E.T. from the Steven Spielberg-helmed classic. Her face is located in the alien's neck and, yes, the E.T.'s mouth moves when she talks.



7. Kylie Jenner As Barbarella View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irinel de León (@hairinel) Yes, yes, we're all over the Kardashians by now, but reality TV star Kylie Jenner impressed everyone this year with her take on Jane Fonda's beloved sci-fi icon Barbarella. Sydney Sweeney will play the character in an upcoming reboot but Jenner's portrayal is bound to turn some heads before the Madame Web star takes a crack at the believed hero.



6. Halle Bailey As Die Another Day's Jinx View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Bailey (@hallebailey) Given how similar their names are, it feels right that The Little Mermaid star and singer Halle Bailey decided to transform into Halle Berry's Jinx from Die Another Day for Halloween. She looks every bit the Bond girl here and definitely does the X-Men star justice. Speaking of which...



5. Lupita Nyong'o As Storm View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) Lupita Nyong'o plays Nakia in the Black Panther franchise and is the mother of the young T'Challa, a character we expect to one day replace his father as the MCU's Panther. However, for Halloween, the actor showed her love of Storm by becoming a comic-accurate version of Ororo Munroe. It's not the most detailed costume on this list, but c'mon, you can't deny Nyong'o looks the part.



4. Samara Weaving As The Fifth Element's Leeloo View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samara Weaving (@samweaving) Scream Queen Samara Weaving has impressed everyone with her take on Leeloo from Luc Besson's '90s sci-fi movie, The Fifth Element. There's long been chatter online about a possible reboot or sequel, but neither appears to be close to becoming a reality. Still, we wouldn't say no to Weaving being cast in this role (previously played by Milla Jovovich).



3. Megan Thee Stallion As Starfire View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion) Rapper, singer, and songwriter Megan Thee Stallion has crossed paths with the likes of She-Hulk and Venom on screen and recently displayed her DC Comics fandom by donning a skimpy, albeit comic-accurate, Starfire costume. Even James Gunn approved of this and while we don't necessarily anticipate her being cast in the DCU, this take on the Teen Titans hero has pleased fans.



2. Sophie Turner As The Matrix's Trinity View this post on Instagram A post shared by S O P H I E T U R N E R (@sophiet) Rumour has it that Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner is a frontrunner to play Lara Croft in the Tomb Raider reboot we mentioned above. However, for Halloween, the British actor decided to cosplay as another iconic action hero: Carrie-Anne Moss' Trinity from The Matrix franchise. It's a solid effort and one which has seen Turner praised by fans online.

