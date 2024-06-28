A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE Spoilers - Find Out What Happens To Sam, Eric, & Frodo The Cat

Paramount Pictures' horror prequel, A Quiet Place: Day One, is now in theaters, and as long as you're okay with major spoilers , you'll find a breakdown of the movie's ending below.

The story follows a terminally ill cancer patient (you can probably guess where this is going) named Sam (Lupita Nyong’o), who is living out her last few days in a hospice with her service cat, Frodo. Sam's nurse Reuben (Alex Wolff) asks her to come into New York City with him for the day to see a show, which she agrees to - as long as she can get some pizza afterwards.

Shortly after they arrive to NYC, the alien invasion we glimpsed in the prologue of A Quiet Place Part II hits New York. Sam in knocked unconscious, and wakes up in a puppet theater with several other survivors, including Djimon Hounsou's character from Part II, Henri. When Reuben is killed by one of the creatures, Sam and Frodo hide from the carnage on the streets, where they meet a shell-shocked British law student named Eric (Joseph Quinn).

Sam and Eric decide to stick together, and end up forming a close bond while navigating the now perilous streets. They have several close calls while attempting to get to one of the ferries that are leaving the city, but ultimately manage to make it to Patsy's Pizzeria, where Sam's father used to take her as a child.

Sam is devastated to find that the building is destroyed, but Eric manages to find some pizza elsewhere, and the pair share a final drink in a nearby bar.

As they rush through the streets doing their best to avoid the creatures, Sam gives Frodo to Eric and stays behind to cause a distraction by smashing car windows to set off the alarms. Eric narrowly manages to jump into the water and swim to one of the boats, where he is helped aboard by Henri. Eric then finds a note from Sam in his jacket, thanking him for looking after Frodo and reminding her to live.

The final scene sees Sam walking into the street while listening to Nina Simone's "Feeling Good." She then accepts her fate and unplugs her headphones from the jack, as we see one of the aliens appear behind her.

It's a melancholy ending to what really is more of a soulful character drama than the action-packed horror thriller the trailers have sold it as, but so far, audiences have been responding very well to the film. With Thursday previews, Day One is looking at a franchise-best three-day domestic total of $50 million+.

Have you been to see the new A Quiet Place movie yet? If so, let us know what you thought in the comments section.

When New York City comes under attack from an alien invasion, a woman and other survivors try to find a way to safety. They soon learn that they must remain absolutely silent as the mysterious creatures are drawn to the slightest sound.