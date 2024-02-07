A QUIET PLACE: Lupita Nyong'o Picks A Bad Time To Visit NYC In First DAY ONE Trailer

We weren't expecting this until the weekend during the Super Bowl, but Paramount has debuted the intense first trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One a little early...

Feb 07, 2024
Paramount Pictures and Platinum Dunes have debuted the first teaser trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One, which focuses on a new group of characters as they attempt to survive the alien invasion in a very different environment.

Though A Quiet Place Part II did begin with a flashback to the super-fast, super-sensitive (aurally, that is - we can't see these guys getting weepy while sharing their feelings) creatures' arrival on Earth, this time, we get to see how mankind fares in a densely-populated area like New York City.

Black Panther and Us star Lupita Nyong’o plays Sam, a woman who’s on a day trip to NYC when the invasion begins. As the creatures begin their merciless attack, Sam and her cat Frodo are thrown together with a stranger named Eric (Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn), and the pair agree to team-up and try to make it out of the city in one piece.

“When you have a family, there is an innate expectation that they will want to stick together,” Nyong’o says, referring to the previous movies' protagonists. “We don't have that in this film. We have these disparate individuals who collide into each other's lives, and it is at a very pivotal time for the world. How do they negotiate survival together? What we get is really interesting — and even surprising — chemistry in the characters that meet each other along the way.”

“It’s more of a [character] drama than anything,” adds Quinn. “The script is obviously set in the world that we know, but it's very much a film about these two characters who are lost and trying to negotiate their fates. There are also some wonderful other characters in the film who Sam encounters, but the bulk of it is Eric and Sam in their mutual acceptance of this bleak, more quiet, new reality.”

The survivors of the first two films, Evelyn (Emily Blunt), Regan (Millicent Simmonds), and Marcus Abbott (Noah Jupe) are not expected to appear, but will return for A Quiet Place Part III at some point - although EW's report suggests that the threequel may not make its previously scheduled 2025 release date.

Check out the trailer below along with a first poster, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

A Quiet Place: Day One arrives in theaters on July 28.

