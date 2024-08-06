BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE: The Ghost With The Most Serenades Lydia In New Teaser As Tickets Go On Sale

Michael Keaton's Ghost with the Most makes his long-awaited return to theaters exactly one month from today, and Warner Bros. has announced that tickets for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice are now officially on sale.

In addition to some new posters, we have a teaser featuring quite a bit of new footage, as the mischievous bio-exorcist of the title serenades Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) with Richard Marx's "Right Here Waiting."

Lydia is understandably disgusted after her last encounter with the trickster demon, but she is ultimately forced to say his name three times and ask for his help in rescuing her daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega), who has been taken by unknown otherworldly forces.

Check out the new teaser and posters at the links below, and let us know if you're looking forward to the Beetlejuice sequel in the comments section.

Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Burton, a genre unto himself, directs from a screenplay by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar (Wednesday), story by Gough & Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith (The LEGO Batman Movie), based on characters created by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson. The film’s producers are Marc Toberoff, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tommy Harper and Burton, with Sara Desmond, Katterli Frauenfelder, Gough, Millar, Brad Pitt, Larry Wilson, Laurence Senelick, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary, Anthony Tittanegro, Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg executive producing.

Burton’s creatives behind the scenes includes director of photography Haris Zambarloukos (Meg 2: The Trench, Murder on the Orient Express); such previous and frequent collaborators as production designer Mark Scruton (Wednesday), editor Jay Prychidny (Wednesday), Oscar-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood (Alice in Wonderland, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Sleepy Hollow), Oscar-winning creature effects and special makeup FX creative supervisor Neal Scanlan (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Oscar-nominated composer Danny Elfman (Big Fish, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Batman); and Oscar-winning hair and makeup designer Christine Blundell (Topsy-Turvy).