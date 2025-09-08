Cillian Murphy Teases 28 YEARS LATER: THE BONE TEMPLE Role And Responds To "Emaciated Infected" Speculation

When the first trailer for Danny Boyle's 28 Years Later was released last December, fans were quick to zero in on a zombie who bore a striking resemblance to Cillian Murphy (the Batman Begins star played 28 Days Later's lead character, Jim, in 2002).

The actor didn't appear in 28 Weeks Later, and the prospect of his having succumbed to the Rage Virus was a disappointing one, as was the decision to reveal such a big moment in the trailer. Still, it was a viral moment that got people talking about the franchise's return, even if it only took a day or two to be debunked.

We later learned that Angus Neill, an art dealer specialising in old masters, was spotted by Boyle and offered a role in the movie as the "Emaciated Infected."

Boyle later confirmed that Murphy will return as Jim in Nia DaCosta's 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, with an extended cameo meant to set him up as the lead in the planned, and yet to be greenlit, third instalment.

Talking to The Observer (via FearHQ.com), the Oscar-winner was asked for his take on the online speculation surrounding his apparent return as a zombie. Revealing that his son brought it to his attention, Murphy deadpanned, "That's great, people think I look like a zombie cadaver. It's very flattering."

Addressing his actual return in The Bone Temple, he confirmed that he's "only in it for a little bit," and that "everyone’s got to go and see the second one﻿," to ensure Boyle gets to make the finale to his trilogy. "I’m sure they will," he noted, "it’s really, really good."

Reflecting on 28 Days Later, Murphy added, "People still love that movie. It’s the same with Peaky, we didn’t realise it would become as beloved as it was."

Talking about Murphy's long-awaited franchise return, Boyle previously teased, "She gets a bit of Cillian at the end. All I can say is you have to wait for Cillian, but hopefully he will help us get the third film financed."

"You promise [the studio] Cillian Murphy, that's quite a deflection of any technical concerns, they soon forget," he continued. "Yeah, we nakedly used that to get our own way. What better promise could you make?"

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is a continuation of the epic story, as Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) finds himself in a shocking new relationship, with consequences that could change the world as they know it, and Spike's (Alfie Williams) encounter with Jimmy Crystal (Jack O'Connell) becomes a nightmare he can't escape.

In the world of The Bone Temple, the infected are no longer the greatest threat to survival - the inhumanity of the survivors can be stranger and more terrifying.

The movie stars Ralph Fiennes, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, Erin Kellyman, and Chi Lewis-Parry, and arrives in theaters on January 16, 2026.