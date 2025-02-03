Death Runs In The Family In Intense First FINAL DESTINATION BLOODLINES Trailer

Believe it or not, it was 2011 when the last Final Destination movie was released. However, the franchise returns this summer with Final Destination Bloodlines, a movie we've previously heard will be part prequel, part sequel.

According to Warner Bros. and New Line, this sixth instalment "takes audiences back to the very beginning of Death's twisted sense of justice." In today's newly released teaser trailer (via FearHQ.com), we find a tattoo artist surrounded by a series of chain reactions, all of which culminate with his grisly demise. That involves fire, a ceiling fan, and a pretty horrific use of his piercings.

While this is more like an extended clip than a traditional trailer, it promises the sort of death and gore fans of these movies have loved since the series launched in 2000 (feel old yet?).

Whether Final Destination Bloodlines can successfully relaunch the long-running horror property remains to be seen, though there's certainly a lot of excitement among fans for this movie on social media.

Plot details are few are far between, though we have learned today that, plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all.

Final Destination Bloodlines stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, with Brec Bassinger, and Tony Todd.

The movie is directed by Adam Stein & Zach Lipovsky. The screenplay is by Guy Busick & Lori Evans Taylor, and the story is by Jon Watts and Guy Busick & Lori Evans Taylor. It is based on characters created by Jeffrey Reddick.

Final Destination Bloodlines is produced by Craig Perry, Sheila Hanahan Taylor, Jon Watts, Dianne McGunigle and Toby Emmerich. The executive producers are David Siegel, Warren Zide, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary and Anthony Tittanegro.

The behind-the-camera talent includes director of photography Christian Sebaldt and production designer Rachel O’Toole. The film is edited by Sabrina Pitre. The music is by Tim Wynn, and the music supervisor is Andrea Von Foerster. The visual effects supervisor is Nordin Rahhali. The costumes are designed by Michelle Hunter. The casting is by Rich Delia and Tiffany Mak.

Final Destination Bloodlines arrives in theaters on May 16.