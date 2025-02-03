Death Runs In The Family In Intense First FINAL DESTINATION BLOODLINES Trailer

Death Runs In The Family In Intense First FINAL DESTINATION BLOODLINES Trailer

The first teaser trailer for Final Destination Bloodlines is finally here and if you have any piercings, let's just say you might want to remove them before watching this. Check it out after the jump...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 03, 2025 02:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Fear HQ

Believe it or not, it was 2011 when the last Final Destination movie was released. However, the franchise returns this summer with Final Destination Bloodlines, a movie we've previously heard will be part prequel, part sequel.

According to Warner Bros. and New Line, this sixth instalment "takes audiences back to the very beginning of Death's twisted sense of justice." In today's newly released teaser trailer (via FearHQ.com), we find a tattoo artist surrounded by a series of chain reactions, all of which culminate with his grisly demise. That involves fire, a ceiling fan, and a pretty horrific use of his piercings.

While this is more like an extended clip than a traditional trailer, it promises the sort of death and gore fans of these movies have loved since the series launched in 2000 (feel old yet?).

Whether Final Destination Bloodlines can successfully relaunch the long-running horror property remains to be seen, though there's certainly a lot of excitement among fans for this movie on social media. 

Plot details are few are far between, though we have learned today that, plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all.

Final Destination Bloodlines stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, with Brec Bassinger, and Tony Todd.

The movie is directed by Adam Stein & Zach Lipovsky. The screenplay is by Guy Busick & Lori Evans Taylor, and the story is by Jon Watts and Guy Busick & Lori Evans Taylor. It is based on characters created by Jeffrey Reddick.

Final Destination Bloodlines is produced by Craig Perry, Sheila Hanahan Taylor, Jon Watts, Dianne McGunigle and Toby Emmerich. The executive producers are David Siegel, Warren Zide, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary and Anthony Tittanegro.

The behind-the-camera talent includes director of photography Christian Sebaldt and production designer Rachel O’Toole. The film is edited by Sabrina Pitre. The music is by Tim Wynn, and the music supervisor is Andrea Von Foerster. The visual effects supervisor is Nordin Rahhali. The costumes are designed by Michelle Hunter. The casting is by Rich Delia and Tiffany Mak.

Final Destination Bloodlines arrives in theaters on May 16.

M3GAN 2.0: The Bitch Is Back In First Teaser And Poster; New Plot Details Point To More Action Than Horror
Related:

M3GAN 2.0: The Bitch Is Back In First Teaser And Poster; New Plot Details Point To More Action Than Horror
SINNERS: Full Trailer For Ryan Coogler's Horror Movie Finally Unveils Vampires - Along With Some Big SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

SINNERS: Full Trailer For Ryan Coogler's Horror Movie Finally Unveils Vampires - Along With Some Big SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 2/3/2025, 2:08 PM
Ew
dracula
dracula - 2/3/2025, 2:10 PM
guess they are getting very self aware cause that has got to be the most ridiculous death in the entire franchise

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder