DEXTER: RESURRECTION Star Michael C. Hall Confirms That Season 2 Is Officially In The Works

While Dexter: New Blood went some way in making up for Dexter's disappointing final season (and perhaps one of the worst finales ever), this year's Dexter: Resurrection was a true return to form for the long-running serial killer series.

In the show's closing moments, Dexter Morgan vanquished his latest foe, twisted billionaire Leon Prater. He also stole several files that should help him track down many of America's most prolific murderers, including Eric Stonestreet's Al ("Rapunzel"), who managed to escape the Bay Harbor Butcher's deadly brand of justice.

While Showtime recently cancelled prequel series Dexter: Original Sin, Michael C. Hall himself has now confirmed that Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 is officially in the works.

"We've been greenlit for another season," the actor says in the clip below (via FearHQ.com). "There's more to come. The writers' room is assembling now. Details will be forthcoming, but I wanted to be the first to let you know that the story continues."

As well as Dexter: Original Sin Season 2, there had been plans for a spin-off revolving around the Trinity Killer. Showtime has put that on hold to focus on Dexter: Resurrection, a wise decision that will surely benefit the main series.

Where Dexter's story goes next remains to be seen, though it's easy to imagine him hitting the road to take out the serial murderers who remain free to kill innocents. With Detective Angel Batista dead at Prader's hands, he'll likely do so with little opposition from his past, too.

Dexter: Resurrection Season 1, a continuation of Dexter: New Blood, takes place weeks after Dexter Morgan (Hall) takes a bullet to the chest from his own son, as he awakens from a coma to find Harrison (Jack Alcott) gone without a trace. Realising the weight of what he put his son through, Dexter sets out for New York City, determined to find him and make things right.

But closure won’t come easy. When Miami Metro’s Angel Batista (David Zayas) arrives with questions, Dexter realises his past is catching up to him fast. As father and son navigate their own darkness in the city that never sleeps, they soon find themselves deeper than they ever imagined – and that the only way out is together.

Dexter: Resurrection also starred Uma Thurman as Charley, David Zayas as Detective Angel Batista, Jack Alcott as Dexter’s son Harrison Morgan, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Blessing Kamara, Kadia Saraf as Detective Claudette Wallace, Dominic Fumusa as Detective Melvin Oliva, Emilia Suárez as Elsa Rivera, with James Remar as Dexter’s father Harry Morgan and Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater.

Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter, Eric Stonestreet and David Dastmalchian are also set to guest star as Lowell, Mia, Al and Gareth, respectively.

All episodes of Dexter: Resurrection are now streaming on Paramount+.