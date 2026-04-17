Evil Dead Burn Trailer Leaks Online; Features New Footage That Didn't Screen At CinemaCon

Evil Dead Burn Trailer Leaks Online; Features New Footage That Didn't Screen At CinemaCon

Though it's a lot tamer than the trailer that debuted during CinemaCon this week, the first theatrical teaser for Evil Dead Burn has now leaked online...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 17, 2026 02:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror

The first teaser for Evil Dead Burn is now playing in theaters ahead of Lee Cronin's The Mummy, and the intense footage has leaked online. This appears to be a green band version of the trailer, as it doesn't feature any of the same gruesome footage that was showcased in the CinemaCon preview earlier this week.

This teaser finds Souheila Yacoub's (Dune: Part Two) character crawling through a house while carnage erupts all around her. Deadites can be seen desperately trying to get their hands on her, while other people are flung around by the demonic terrors.

After the title card, it's revealed that the movie will arrive in theaters a couple of weeks earlier than expected on July 10.

The studio also shared an update on writer/director Francis Galluppi's (The Last Stop in Yuma County) Evil Dead Wrath, which is set for release on April 7, 2028. The movie stars Charlotte Hope (The Nun), Jessica McNamee (Mortal Kombat), Zach Gilford (Midnight Mass), Josh Helman (Mad Max: Fury Road), Ella Newton (Dangerous Animals), Elizabeth Cullen (Diabolic), and Ella Oliphant.

You can check out a breakdown of the much more extreme CinemaCon teaser below (via Discussing Film).

"The trailer starts with a very different, grungy, desaturated look than Evil Dead Rise as a woman stands in fear, looking at a door about to open. A man and woman walk in, terrified, mumbling, when the door slams open, revealing a deadite with a car seat going all the way through her head, which she removes slowly, almost gleefully. The trailer proper indicates that the plot involves a family using the Book of the Dead to resurrect a male member who died too young. Once the Necronomicon is used, the entire town around them seems to be under possession.

In general, Evil Dead Burn’s footage feels significantly meaner than its Evil Dead 2-inspired predecessor. The deadites are vicious, severing fingers in car doors, spontaneously combusting themselves, leaping to the tops of roofs, and scaring a male protagonist so bad that he falls into a dishwasher and stabs himself in the back with knives. The camerawork is unhinged, going every which way, as an overwhelming feeling of dread fills the screen. Evil Dead Burn’s final shot of the trailer sees a deadite or female protagonist slowly walking through fog, bathed in red. Evil Dead Burn looks like a truly original spin on the franchise. with total visceral experience prioritized."

Directed by Sébastien Vaniček (Vermine), Evil Dead Burn also stars Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan, and Tandi Wright.

“I told the studio that I wanted to make a nasty film, a film that hurts, from which you come away tested,” Vaniček told Konbini in a recent interview. “I’m going to put all the horror I have inside, it will be cathartic, and if I haven’t ruined my career and I can continue to make films behind it, I will move on to something other than horror!”

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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FireGunn
FireGunn - 4/17/2026, 2:04 PM
Why is everything leaking?

Reboot the MCU and DCU
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 4/17/2026, 2:44 PM
@FireGunn - That's what your brain said about your IQ.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/17/2026, 2:04 PM
I'm tired of one take shots, they lack authenticity and most just look like dudes waiting for their cue. Pulls me out everytime I see it now.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 4/17/2026, 2:05 PM
I get what they were going for, but it's pretty dumb. How are they not noticing her? lol
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/17/2026, 2:07 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - shemain character
Humby
Humby - 4/17/2026, 2:16 PM
Bad tv level cinematography.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/17/2026, 2:37 PM
I know they're trying to be cinematic; but all I saw was 70 seconds of someone "crawling" and moving all but nowhere.

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