Evil Dead Burn Trailer Leaks Online; Features New Footage That Didn't Screen At CinemaCon

The first teaser for Evil Dead Burn is now playing in theaters ahead of Lee Cronin's The Mummy, and the intense footage has leaked online. This appears to be a green band version of the trailer, as it doesn't feature any of the same gruesome footage that was showcased in the CinemaCon preview earlier this week.

This teaser finds Souheila Yacoub's (Dune: Part Two) character crawling through a house while carnage erupts all around her. Deadites can be seen desperately trying to get their hands on her, while other people are flung around by the demonic terrors.

After the title card, it's revealed that the movie will arrive in theaters a couple of weeks earlier than expected on July 10.

The studio also shared an update on writer/director Francis Galluppi's (The Last Stop in Yuma County) Evil Dead Wrath, which is set for release on April 7, 2028. The movie stars Charlotte Hope (The Nun), Jessica McNamee (Mortal Kombat), Zach Gilford (Midnight Mass), Josh Helman (Mad Max: Fury Road), Ella Newton (Dangerous Animals), Elizabeth Cullen (Diabolic), and Ella Oliphant.

The scene in the Evil Dead Burn trailer is Oldboy good. I’ve watched this 10x already. pic.twitter.com/wZYScLlnYa — B/R/A/D/80 @ Dread Central (@bradmiska) April 17, 2026

You can check out a breakdown of the much more extreme CinemaCon teaser below (via Discussing Film).

"The trailer starts with a very different, grungy, desaturated look than Evil Dead Rise as a woman stands in fear, looking at a door about to open. A man and woman walk in, terrified, mumbling, when the door slams open, revealing a deadite with a car seat going all the way through her head, which she removes slowly, almost gleefully. The trailer proper indicates that the plot involves a family using the Book of the Dead to resurrect a male member who died too young. Once the Necronomicon is used, the entire town around them seems to be under possession.

In general, Evil Dead Burn’s footage feels significantly meaner than its Evil Dead 2-inspired predecessor. The deadites are vicious, severing fingers in car doors, spontaneously combusting themselves, leaping to the tops of roofs, and scaring a male protagonist so bad that he falls into a dishwasher and stabs himself in the back with knives. The camerawork is unhinged, going every which way, as an overwhelming feeling of dread fills the screen. Evil Dead Burn’s final shot of the trailer sees a deadite or female protagonist slowly walking through fog, bathed in red. Evil Dead Burn looks like a truly original spin on the franchise. with total visceral experience prioritized."

Directed by Sébastien Vaniček (Vermine), Evil Dead Burn also stars Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan, and Tandi Wright.

“I told the studio that I wanted to make a nasty film, a film that hurts, from which you come away tested,” Vaniček told Konbini in a recent interview. “I’m going to put all the horror I have inside, it will be cathartic, and if I haven’t ruined my career and I can continue to make films behind it, I will move on to something other than horror!”