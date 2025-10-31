FRANKENSTEIN's Final Trailer Doesn't Hold Back On Spoilers And Fully Reveals Jacob Elordi's Creature

Ahead of its release on Netflix next week, Frankenstein is now playing in select theaters. The final trailer for the movie has now been released (via FearHQ.com), and following a character portrait showing off Jacob Elordi's Creature, we now get to see him in action.

Frankenstein's monster towers above those around him, and without what we now learn is a wig, his monstrous visage—pieced together by the scientist, just like the Creature's body—is fully revealed. Some new stills have also been shared by the streamer (it's hard not to be reminded of Prometheus' Engineers).

This trailer does verge on being pretty spoilery and features scenes that appear to be from the final act, so we'd advise proceeding with caution. For fans of Del Toro, the movie looks like a fun, frightening ride.

Reviews for Frankenstein have been positive; the movie is "Certified Fresh" with 85% and has been awarded 95% on the fan-generated "Popcornmeter."

Asked recently by CBS News what made Elordi the right choice to play the Creature, filmmaker Guillermo del Toro said, "Eyes. I cast the eyes. Oscar had brilliance, madness, seduction and pain. And Jacob was completely open. He had an innocence and an openness and a purity in his eyes that was completely disarming."

Pushed on whether he wanted the monster to be "beautiful," he added, "Oh yeah. 100%, it has to look like something newly minted," he said. "Not like a repair job in an ICU."

Elordi was also on hand to explain his approach to the Creature. "I don't know if that will really fit into a news bit. I couldn't tell you. It's this elusive thing. Guillermo and I shared a language together immediately. I was, like, fully creatively ready to play something like that."

At the center of Frankenstein are Oscar Isaac (Ex Machina, Inside Llewyn Davis), Jacob Elordi (Saltburn, Priscilla), and Mia Goth (X, Emma).

Joining that main trio are Felix Kammerer (All Quiet on the Western Front), Lars Mikkelsen (The Witcher, Ahsoka), David Bradley (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, the Harry Potter films), Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth), with Charles Dance (Game of Thrones, Mank) and Christoph Waltz (Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained).

Frankenstein lurches onto Netflix on November 7, but arrives in select theaters on October 17. You can watch the final trailer for the movie in the player below.