FRANKENSTEIN's Final Trailer Doesn't Hold Back On Spoilers And Fully Reveals Jacob Elordi's Creature

FRANKENSTEIN's Final Trailer Doesn't Hold Back On Spoilers And Fully Reveals Jacob Elordi's Creature

With the movie now playing in select theaters, Netflix isn't holding back on Frankenstein's biggest reveals, sharing a trailer that fully reveals the face of Jacob Elordi's hauntingly beautiful Creature.

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 31, 2025 01:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Fear HQ

Ahead of its release on Netflix next week, Frankenstein is now playing in select theaters. The final trailer for the movie has now been released (via FearHQ.com), and following a character portrait showing off Jacob Elordi's Creature, we now get to see him in action. 

Frankenstein's monster towers above those around him, and without what we now learn is a wig, his monstrous visage—pieced together by the scientist, just like the Creature's body—is fully revealed. Some new stills have also been shared by the streamer (it's hard not to be reminded of Prometheus' Engineers).

This trailer does verge on being pretty spoilery and features scenes that appear to be from the final act, so we'd advise proceeding with caution. For fans of Del Toro, the movie looks like a fun, frightening ride. 

Reviews for Frankenstein have been positive; the movie is "Certified Fresh" with 85% and has been awarded 95% on the fan-generated "Popcornmeter."

Asked recently by CBS News what made Elordi the right choice to play the Creature, filmmaker Guillermo del Toro said, "Eyes. I cast the eyes. Oscar had brilliance, madness, seduction and pain. And Jacob was completely open. He had an innocence and an openness and a purity in his eyes that was completely disarming."

Pushed on whether he wanted the monster to be "beautiful," he added, "Oh yeah. 100%, it has to look like something newly minted," he said. "Not like a repair job in an ICU."

Elordi was also on hand to explain his approach to the Creature. "I don't know if that will really fit into a news bit. I couldn't tell you. It's this elusive thing. Guillermo and I shared a language together immediately. I was, like, fully creatively ready to play something like that."

At the center of Frankenstein are Oscar Isaac (Ex MachinaInside Llewyn Davis), Jacob Elordi (SaltburnPriscilla), and Mia Goth (XEmma). 

Joining that main trio are Felix Kammerer (All Quiet on the Western Front), Lars Mikkelsen (The WitcherAhsoka), David Bradley (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, the Harry Potter films), Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth), with Charles Dance (Game of ThronesMank) and Christoph Waltz (Inglourious BasterdsDjango Unchained).

Frankenstein lurches onto Netflix on November 7, but arrives in select theaters on October 17. You can watch the final trailer for the movie in the player below.

20 Of The Scariest Marvel And DC Comics Horror Characters To Ever Grace The Page
Related:

20 Of The Scariest Marvel And DC Comics Horror Characters To Ever Grace The Page
IT: WELCOME TO DERRY Episode 2 Reveals What [SPOILER] Has Planned For Pennywise In Game-Changing Twist
Recommended For You:

IT: WELCOME TO DERRY Episode 2 Reveals What [SPOILER] Has Planned For Pennywise In Game-Changing Twist

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 10/31/2025, 1:41 PM
Can’t wait to see this. I heard it’s similar to Mary Shelly’s Frankenstein from the 90s, but that’s actually great. Having a Del Toro take on that same thing is a positive in my book.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 10/31/2025, 1:42 PM
It’s a good, but not great, film. Stunning visuals, a gripping score, and fantastic performances. The script is its only weakness. There are too many coincidences and characters doing illogical things. Recommend for del Toro and horror junkies only. 7.5/10

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder