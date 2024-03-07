First GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE Clip Unleashes The Sewer Dragon As Tickets Go On Sale

Tickets for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire are now on sale, and to mark the announcement, Sony Pictures has shared the first official clip from the upcoming Afterlife sequel.

The footage finds three of the previous movie's returning heroes - Gary Grooberson (Paul Rudd), the late Egon's daughter Callie Spengler (Carrie Coon), along with her kid Phoebe (McKenna Grace) - racing through the streets of NYC in the refurbished ECTO-1 as they attempt to catch a new ghost known as the Sewer Dragon.

Against the strict instructions of her mother, Phoebe informs her teammates that she has "a ghost to bust" and uses the vehicle's side-chair to get a better shot at the dragon with her proton pack, while Podcast (Logan Kim) keeps an eye on the action via drone.

Check out the clip at the link below along with a new banner featuring the new team and the old-school spook-hunters, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Better move fast. Get tickets to see #Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire exclusively in movie theaters March 22. https://t.co/fE9Ifi4DXg pic.twitter.com/yI9BsULIbd — Ghostbusters (@Ghostbusters) March 6, 2024

The story focuses on a mysterious artefact brought to Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd) by Kumail Nanjiani's new character, which unleashes a terrifying entity known as Garraka, who is capable of bringing about a second ice-age.

During a recent interview, Nanjiani indicated that the movie will up the ante somewhat when it comes to genuine frights.

“There’s some really, genuinely scary stuff. The scary stuff is actually scary," said the actor. "The danger is very real and the stakes are very high. That makes the comedy even funnier,” adding that, “Everybody gets to be funny.”

"In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family decide to leave Summerville, Oklahoma and go back to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – and help the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level! But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes a mysterious and evil force, known as the Death Chill, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a deadly and unpredictable fate that unknowingly, could affect earth’s history with a second Ice Age."

Directed by Gil Kenan (Afterlife helmer Jason Reitman co-wrote the movie and is on board as an executive producer), Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is set to scare its way into theatres this March.

