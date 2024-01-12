GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE Magazine Covers And Still Feature Both Casts, Slimer, And The Returning Mini-Pufts

Three new Empire Magazine covers put the spotlight on this March's Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and they unite the new and returning cast members with some familiar ghouls, including Slimer and Mini-Pufts!

2016's female-led Ghostbusters reboot failed to strike a chord with fans (for the majority, it wasn't that they were women; it was the lack of laughs and scares). With that in mind, it's easy to understand why there was a fair bit of scepticism surrounding 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The movie ended up exceeding all expectations and served as a launching platform for a new series of movies, all while respecting the original cast despite shifting the spotlight to a group of younger Ghostbusters. 

Next up for the iconic franchise is this March's Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Today, we have some new covers from Empire Magazine (via FearHQ.com) which feature the sequel's ensemble, including the returning Annie Potts as Janine Melnitz. And this time, she'll clearly be getting in on the action as well! Slimer also makes an appearance, as does the deadly new spectre which will haunt the Big Apple.

Perhaps most exciting, though, is the return of the previous movie's Mini-Pufts! They stole the show last time and look to be making themselves at home in the city by enjoying a New York cup of coffee. 

Ernie Hudson spoke to the magazine and confirmed Winston will play a key role in Frozen Empire. "Winston’s a wealthy guy now, and he’s funding research into new technology and the science behind ghostbusting" he teases. "When the world is threatened... Who you gonna call? He suits up with the rest of them."

Dan Aykroyd, meanwhile, is excited to bring Ray Stantz out of retirement...even if bustin' ghosts isn't as easy as it once was. "Ray’s been retired! He’s got fitness problems, insurance problems - Winston’s the shot-caller now and he decides Ray should step back from the ghostbusting frontline and just be an advisor. Ray does not like this."

"Gozer’s gone, but there’s an equally terrible threat emerging from Queens - by way of the Indus Valley - and Ray wants to be out there, driving the Cadillac."

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level.

However, when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

The movie stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O’Connor, Logan Kim, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, and Bill Murray. Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan penned the screenplay, while the latter will direct. 

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire arrives in theaters on March 29, 2024.

bobevanz - 1/12/2024, 11:08 PM
This is going to be great! At least they're trying new things
StSteven - 1/12/2024, 11:42 PM
@bobevanz @THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - Right there with you guys! And to me this story progression makes sense:

(1) Following the OG 2 movies Egon is still obsessed with Gozer and believes that something BIG is going to happen. He tracks down the activity to that town in OK and takes all the equipment with him that he can. The other GBs are pissed and say "F him".
(2) Turns out that Egon was right and that big bad thing (the return of Gozer) IS actually happening, and all alone he tries to stop it but dies in the process
(3) His family inherits his estate and destitute moves form NY to OK where they stumble upon what was working on\
(4) Shit gets real, Egon's family alerts the OG GBs to what's happening, and they show up in the nick of time and they all save the day (for now)
(5) From this experience Winston decides that there's still more bustin' to do, and he's going to get the gang back together in NYC, along with the newbies and restart everything
(6) Everyone's back at the firehouse, Echo-1 is restored, the team is bustin' ghosts, and then Ray discovers something big coming...

I mean, it all just seems like a fairly coherent story to me so far. And, of course, because this "ice age" thing is coming (an environmental issue) that explains why we see Peck return (presumably to blame the GBs for what's happening with the weather). NOW, if someone can just back up a dumbstruck of cash up to Rick Moranis's door and get him back, we're golden. Hell, even Slimer is coming back and we know how busy his schedule typically is!
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 1/12/2024, 11:21 PM
It looks like the OG cast is going to have a larger role in this movie so I'm all for it!
lazlodaytona - 1/12/2024, 11:52 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - I'm all for it too but, man .... dudes is lookin crusty :D
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 1/13/2024, 12:08 AM
@lazlodaytona - Lol the Ghostbuster becomes the ghost.
MyCoolYoung - 1/12/2024, 11:25 PM
I just never thought these movies were good lol I’m a watch though. My daughter is really into ghost busters because of the fun squad
AmySabadini - 1/12/2024, 11:30 PM
@MyCoolYoung - This fun squad?

lazlodaytona - 1/12/2024, 11:52 PM
@AmySabadini - half of Tenacious D!
NinnesMBC - 1/12/2024, 11:33 PM
I love it when they do spreads like this, it's a good mix of the previous and new gen.

Gonna rewatch the past films in anticipation, this is one of the March movies I'm looking forward the most.
incredibleTalk - 1/12/2024, 11:35 PM
Why can't there be a Ghostbuster universe? Everyone else has one!
lazlodaytona - 1/12/2024, 11:54 PM
@incredibleTalk - I'm right there with you. There's a whole world of possibilities for Ghose-Verse!
NinnesMBC - 1/12/2024, 11:35 PM
Off-topic: Maybe there is some hope after all with Karen and Foggy coming back in Born Again?

https://www.theinsneider.com/p/daredevil-born-again-foggy-karen-elden-henson-deborah-ann-woll-frankenstein-bruce-springsteen

@JoshWilding @MarkCassidy
Saga - 1/13/2024, 12:02 AM
@NinnesMBC - [frick] yeeeeeeeah!!!!!
valmic - 1/12/2024, 11:43 PM
its strange they left out the other two kid ghostbusters... the minorities.
BiggieMac4Sauce - 1/12/2024, 11:55 PM
lmao heavy on the pass
lazlodaytona - 1/12/2024, 11:57 PM
"(for the majority, it wasn't that they were women; it was the lack of laughs and scares)"

Yes, it was because they were women and the black lady who was torn to shreds online by racist, misogynistic a-holes. I felt so bad for her.
I found the film to be genuinely funny throughout and I really liked it over-all. The ending was bad but so was Wonder Woman's first film too.

