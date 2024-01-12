GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE Magazine Covers And Still Feature Both Casts, Slimer, And The Returning Mini-Pufts

2016's female-led Ghostbusters reboot failed to strike a chord with fans (for the majority, it wasn't that they were women; it was the lack of laughs and scares). With that in mind, it's easy to understand why there was a fair bit of scepticism surrounding 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

The movie ended up exceeding all expectations and served as a launching platform for a new series of movies, all while respecting the original cast despite shifting the spotlight to a group of younger Ghostbusters.

Next up for the iconic franchise is this March's Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Today, we have some new covers from Empire Magazine (via FearHQ.com) which feature the sequel's ensemble, including the returning Annie Potts as Janine Melnitz. And this time, she'll clearly be getting in on the action as well! Slimer also makes an appearance, as does the deadly new spectre which will haunt the Big Apple.

Perhaps most exciting, though, is the return of the previous movie's Mini-Pufts! They stole the show last time and look to be making themselves at home in the city by enjoying a New York cup of coffee.

Ernie Hudson spoke to the magazine and confirmed Winston will play a key role in Frozen Empire. "Winston’s a wealthy guy now, and he’s funding research into new technology and the science behind ghostbusting" he teases. "When the world is threatened... Who you gonna call? He suits up with the rest of them."

Dan Aykroyd, meanwhile, is excited to bring Ray Stantz out of retirement...even if bustin' ghosts isn't as easy as it once was. "Ray’s been retired! He’s got fitness problems, insurance problems - Winston’s the shot-caller now and he decides Ray should step back from the ghostbusting frontline and just be an advisor. Ray does not like this."

"Gozer’s gone, but there’s an equally terrible threat emerging from Queens - by way of the Indus Valley - and Ray wants to be out there, driving the Cadillac."

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level.

However, when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

The movie stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O’Connor, Logan Kim, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, and Bill Murray. Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan penned the screenplay, while the latter will direct.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire arrives in theaters on March 29, 2024.