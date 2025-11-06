GREMLINS 3 Confirmed For 2027 Release; Steven Spielberg And Chris Columbus Returning

You remember the rules, right? Warner Bros. has announced that a third Gremlins movie is officially moving forward, with Steven Spielberg back as producer as Chris Columbus on board to direct...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 06, 2025 12:11 PM EST
We've been hearing rumors about a third Gremlins movie for years, but with so many stops and starts, fans had pretty much given up on the prospect of seeing Gizmo and his not-quite-so adorable pals on the big screen again.

Now, Warner Bros. (via FearHQ.com) has finally announced that Gremlins 3 is officially in development, and is set to hit theaters on November 19, 2027.

Steven Spielberg will return as executive producer, and the original movie's writer, Chris Columbus, is on board to direct. Final Destination: Bloodlines duo Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein will pen the script with Columbus.

There's no word on whether any of the original cast members will be back, but we'd say there's a good chance the threequel will focus on an all-new group of characters.

“I’m filled with a tremendous surge of inspiration and passion, as I embark on this cinematic journey,” said Columbus in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s an honor to reunite with Steven Spielberg and Warner Bros., as we bring this latest chapter of Gremlins to a brand new generation of moviegoers who will experience all of the thrills of this grand adventure on the big screen”

“Few titles are as beloved and iconic as Gremlins, and we’re beyond excited to bring it back for both lifelong fans and a whole new generation,” said Jesse Ehrman, Warners’ president of development and production. “It’s a privilege to be working alongside Steven (Spielberg), Chris (Columbus), and the entire creative team, and we look forward to audiences experiencing the magic, mayhem, and heart of Gremlins on the big screen in 2027.”

Joe Dante's Gremlins released in 1984, and has gone on to become a pop culture phenomenon. The movie, a fairly dark Christmas-set horror comedy, introduced Gizmo, a cute creature known as a Mogwai who is capable of spawning ferocious green monsters if three very specific rules are not followed: Never get him wet, never expose him to bright light (sunlight will kill him), and never feed him after midnight.

The film was a box office hit, produced for only $11 million and grossing $151 million domestically. A 1990 sequel, Gremlins 2: The New Batch, followed, but the bizarre satire - which has amassed a cult following over the years - only made $41 million at the box office.

A gadget salesman is looking for a special gift for his son and finds one at a store in Chinatown. The shopkeeper is reluctant to sell him the `mogwai' but sells it to him with the warning to never expose him to bright light, water, or to feed him after midnight. All of this happens and the result is a gang of gremlins that decide to tear up the town on Christmas Eve.

DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/6/2025, 12:42 PM

Stranger Things replacement scenario engage!
captainireland
captainireland - 11/6/2025, 12:48 PM
"There's no word on whether any of the original cast members will be back, but we'd say there's a good chance the threequel will focus on an all-new group of characters."

Zach Galligan said in July they were waiting for Spielberg to approve the script, so hopefully that's an indication Billy will be in it.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/6/2025, 12:48 PM
Is there really people still alive that want this?
hainesy
hainesy - 11/6/2025, 12:50 PM
@lazlodaytona - We are pretty old, but yes. It was part of our childhood. Waiting for a Goonies sequel next. Maybe even ET. 80s kids FTW.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/6/2025, 12:53 PM
@lazlodaytona - Absolutely!
RedFury
RedFury - 11/6/2025, 1:03 PM
@lazlodaytona - I am sooooo excited for this! Always been a big fan of the Gremlins, and am surprised it took so long for another entry.
SATW42
SATW42 - 11/6/2025, 1:05 PM
@lazlodaytona - most people that would want this are in their early 40s. You're talking like they are in their 70s and 80s. How old do you think this movie is?

This coment just makes me think your regular vernacular consists of "6-7"s costco guys
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 11/6/2025, 12:48 PM
Nothing will ever top the microwave scene.
Billy's mom kicked serious ass! 🤣
NOID
NOID - 11/6/2025, 1:01 PM
Joe Dante not involved is a bit of a bummer… pray that is not a bunch of cgi
SATW42
SATW42 - 11/6/2025, 1:03 PM
I just want Billy and Kate to be killed off screen and their off spring have inherited Gizmo and they give a hilarious dialogue on how their parents died and it's why they hate christmas. Hopefully relating to Gizmo.

They learn that Gizmo effectively doesn't age (in the novelization they can live 1,000s of years) and has become a curse for the family. They can't bring themselves to kill him, but they can't trust him out in the world. Over time he's become more a prisoner of the house than a pet. The audience relates to Gizmo as the anti-hero as he gets himself wet on purpose to seek his revenge and get his escape.

Eventually as the gremlins start to takeover the town he realizes the error of his ways and helps bring them down, but then goes off on his own, leaving behind the Peltzer family.
grif
grif - 11/6/2025, 1:07 PM
ss is a producer on all jurassic world and all transformers movies.

gtfo
MouthyMerc
MouthyMerc - 11/6/2025, 1:18 PM
Looks like I have to watch 1 and 2 again. It’s been years lol
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/6/2025, 1:27 PM
Either people are getting more hyperbolic and soulless with their quotes or they're just using AI for everything, even for what should just be an honest comment about a film they're working on. "A tremendous surge of inspiration and passion" lol.... "Who will experience all of the thrills of this grand adventure" Oh yeah the 'Grand adventure' that is Gremlins, that's how I've always thought of those movies, as stories about grand adventures.
grif
grif - 11/6/2025, 1:35 PM
@ObserverIO - g2 is really forgettable for a movie from the 80s. thats saying something
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/6/2025, 1:37 PM
@grif - I watch Gremlins every Christmas and always forget to watch the sequel. I don't hate it like a lot of people do though. But yeah I do forget it a lot.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 11/6/2025, 1:34 PM
McKenna Grace just said on a Podcast that it's going to be a Ghostbusters crossover where her Spengler character is the star of Gremlins 3.
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 11/6/2025, 1:40 PM
Damn, they doing Joe Dante dirty.

