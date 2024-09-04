I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER Legacy Sequel Loses Star Camila Mendes To MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE

Riverdale alum Camila Mendes has parted ways with Sony Pictures' upcoming reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer.

According to Deadline, the actress simply could not make the production dates work after recently signing on to play the female lead in Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Films' Masters of the Universe movie, in which she'll play Teela.

As previously reported, Mendes joins Nicholas Galitzine (Purple Hearts, Red, White & Royal Blue, The Idea of You) as Prince Adam/He-Man in the live-action adaptation of the classic animated series.

Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers and Jonah Hauer-King are still on board for supporting roles in IKWYDLS, but we have no idea how losing its lead will impact the production.

We first learned that Sony was planning to develop a legacy sequel to the '90s slasher last year, with stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. in negotiations to reprise their respective roles as Julie James and Ray Bronson. Updates have been few and far between since, and Prinze Jr. actually called the report into question shortly after, claiming that he hadn't heard anything and wasn't in talks to return.

There's a chance the Scooby-Doo actor simply wasn't aware that the story was out there at the time and was staying tight-lipped about his potential return, but either way, Love Hewitt was a little more forthcoming in a recent interview - although she also stopped short of confirming her involvement with the horror revival while chatting on the latest episode of the Inside of You podcast.

When host Michael Rosenbaum asked Hewitt if she’d make an appearance in a new I Know What You Did Last Summer film, she excitedly responded that she’d “100%” be interested. “I loved making those movies. I’d do it. For sure,” she added.

Of course, I Know What You Did Last Summer already has a couple of sequels in I Still Know What You Did Last Summer and I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, but neither was as successful as the first, so it's hardly surprising that Sony would be taking a page out of the new Halloween trilogy's play book and ignoring everything that came after the original.

Prime Video also released a small-screen spin-off in 2021, but the show was cancelled after a single season.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do Revenge, Someone Great) has signed on to direct the new movie, with Leah McKendrick (Deviant Love; M.F.A.) penning the script, which is based on an original sequel idea she developed with Robinson.

How do feel about a legacy sequel to I Know What You Did Last Summer? Be sure to drop us a comment down below.

"A year after running over a fisherman and dumping his body in the water, four friends reconvene when Julie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) receives a frightening letter telling her that their crime was seen. While pursuing who he thinks is responsible for the letter, Barry (Ryan Phillippe) is run over by a man with a meat hook. The bloodletting only increases from there, as the killer with the hook continues to stalk Julie, Helen (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and Ray (Freddie Prinze Jr.)."