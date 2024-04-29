IN A VIOLENT NATURE: Jason Johnny Unleashes Brutal Carnage In Terrifying New Teaser

The very effective teaser trailer In A Violent Nature was released last month, giving us a first look at some footage from writer/director Chris Nash's critically-acclaimed horror flick, which puts a unique spin on the slasher subgenre by having the story unfold from the killer's perspective.

We're expecting a full trailer before the movie arrives next month, but for now, we have a teaser spotlighting some unsettling new footage.

The promo once again shows Johnny - a clear nod to Friday the 13th's Jason - enjoying a serene stroll through the woods... stopping every so often to brutally murder some teenagers. We don't actually see him carry out any kills, but we have it on good authority that this movie features some very inventive and truly gruesome carnage.

“One of the biggest challenges was trying to figure out how much information is necessary to tell the story,” Nash explained to EW in a recent interview“Fortunately, the slasher genre has a lot of recognizable tropes that I could rely on filling in the blanks that we couldn’t touch on without straying too far from our stylistic conceit. I owe an unfathomable debt to all the Friday the 13ths, The Burning, My Bloody Valentine — really the entire slasher genre; they laid the foundation for our film.”

The teaser also highlights some of the stellar reviews for the movie, which now sits at a near-perfect 95% on Rotten Tomatoes with 38 verdicts counted.

Check out the new footage at the link below.

An unrelenting horror experience that will shake you to the bone. After terrorizing Sundance audiences, minimalist slasher IN A VIOLENT NATURE hits theaters May 31! https://t.co/qsbU7CZ0YN pic.twitter.com/D63rGGUJNs — IFC Films (@IFCFilms) April 26, 2024

"When a locket is removed from a collapsed fire tower in the woods that entombs the rotting corpse of Johnny, a vengeful spirit spurred on by a horrific 60-year-old crime. His body is resurrected, and he becomes hellbent on retrieving it. The undead golem hones in on the group of vacationing teens responsible for the theft and proceeds to methodically slaughter them one by one in his mission to get it back – along with anyone in his way."

The film stars Ry Barrett, Andrea Pavlovic, Cameron Love, Reece Presley, Liam Leone, Charlotte Creaghan, Lea Rose Sebastianis, Sam Roulston, Alexander Oliver, and Lauren Taylor.

IFC Films will release In A Violent Nature exclusively in theaters on May 31. Do you plan on catching this one on the big screen? Be sure to let us know in the comments section.