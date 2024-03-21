IN A VIOLENT NATURE Trailer Puts A Chilling Twist On The Slasher Genre

The first full trailer for In A Violent Nature (via FearHQ.com) is now online, and it focuses on an unstoppable masked maniac stalking and brutally murdering a group of teenagers in an idyllic/remote setting.

Yes, it sounds like a blatant Friday the 13th rip-off, but writer/director Chris Nash's movie puts a new spin on the slasher genre by putting the audience in the killer's shoes as we see the story unfold from his perspective.

The teaser begins with Johnny - a clear nod to Friday's Jason - rising from the grave to reclaim a locket that was taken by a group of friends on vacation. We then follow see the undead monster as he ruthlessly despatches his victims... while enjoying a quiet stroll in the woods.

“One of the biggest challenges was trying to figure out how much information is necessary to tell the story,” Nash explains to EW. “Fortunately, the slasher genre has a lot of recognizable tropes that I could rely on filling in the blanks that we couldn’t touch on without straying too far from our stylistic conceit. I owe an unfathomable debt to all the Friday the 13ths, The Burning, My Bloody Valentine — really the entire slasher genre; they laid the foundation for our film.”

“The aim was to have Johnny imbued with elements that would make him feel iconic, mythic, and familiar, as a way to tap into the feeling I got while watching slasher films as a kid,” he added.

The first reviews for In A Violent Nature are in, and the movie is currently sitting at a very impressive 93% on Rotten Tomatoes with 28 verdicts counted.

Check out the trailer and poster below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Here's Johnny 🔪 An undead evil stalks his unsuspecting prey in Chris Nash's IN A VIOLENT NATURE, a one-of-a-kind blend of atmospheric dread and inventive brutality. Watch the new unrated trailer and see this "ambient slasher" in theaters May 31! @Shudder pic.twitter.com/6um81WNcH7 — IFC Films (@IFCFilms) March 20, 2024

"When a locket is removed from a collapsed fire tower in the woods that entombs the rotting corpse of Johnny, a vengeful spirit spurred on by a horrific 60-year-old crime. His body is resurrected, and he becomes hellbent on retrieving it. The undead golem hones in on the group of vacationing teens responsible for the theft and proceeds to methodically slaughter them one by one in his mission to get it back – along with anyone in his way."

The film stars Ry Barrett, Andrea Pavlovic, Cameron Love, Reece Presley, Liam Leone, Charlotte Creaghan, Lea Rose Sebastianis, Sam Roulston, Alexander Oliver, and Lauren Taylor.

IFC Films will release In A Violent Nature exclusively in theaters on May 31. Do you plan on catching this one on the big screen?