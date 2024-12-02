NOSFERATU First Reviews: A Worthy Remake With A Potentially Controversial Change To Count Orlok

The first reviews for Nosferatu are here for you to sink your teeth into and, while they’re overwhelmingly positive, there are some complaints about how Count Orlok has been reimagined in this new take.

By JoshWilding - Dec 02, 2024
The first reviews for Nosferatu have been published this afternoon and, thus far, they're all extremely positive. While more in the 4* range than 5*, the majority seem to agree that this new take on the classic story is a contender for the year's best horror movie. 

However, while filmmaker Robert Egger's gothic, creepy approach to the material is being praised, there's been some unhappiness with how he's brought the iconic Count Orlok back to the big screen. The vampire has remained largely hidden in publicity materials and, while we won't get into spoilers here, there may be a good reason for that as it seems he's undergone some big changes. 

Still, the consensus is a positive one and there's nothing here to dissuade those excited about the movie from heading to theaters this Christmas to check it out. As for everyone else, it's admittedly hard not to be intrigued after reading through these early verdicts. 

"Every age gets its definitive film of Stoker’s vampire legend," says The Hollywood Reporter"Eggers has given us a magnificent version for today with roots that stretch back a century." Adds Deadline, "Nosferatu may not click instantly, but, aside from the technical brilliance that superbly renders the late-19th century, there’s a baked-in longevity in its thinking that will surely keep people coming back."

Variety was less impressed, devoting a large chunk of its piece to the lead vampire's new look (we won't post spoilers here, but those can be found in the full review). "Orlok’s bald head, Spock ears, sharp rat-like teeth and bony claws are instantly recognizable to practically everyone, whether or not they’ve seen the silent film. Quite unexpectedly, the villain in Eggers' version bears little resemblance to Schreck’s prototypical spook."

As for The Wrap, its review declares, "It’s a grim, gorgeous fever dream, and while the original is the version that will forever stick in our subconscious, Eggers’ film is looming right behind it, bolstering its legacy and adding a few horrifying details of its own."

Over to Empire, it's said, "Despite its familiar story beats, Eggers’ retelling suffocates like a coffin, right up to its chilling final shot. Lily-Rose Depp is full-bloodedly committed, and Bill Skarsgård’s fiend gorges with terrible fury."

Total Film, on the other hand, explains, "Nosferatu delivers a relatively straight re-telling of this classic gothic tale. It looks and sounds stunning and is packed with vampiric horror. It doesn't push many boundaries but if you wanted the classic Dracula narrative feeling exactly like it’s directed by Robert Eggers, you're going to love it."

IGN was mightily impressed, arguing that, "Robert Eggers' Nosferatu might be a modern horror classic, given how scarily and sensually it approaches age-old material, but makes it feel entirely new." As for Collider, their critic wastes no time in saying, "Nosferatu is an excellent horror outing by a director at the height of his powers, and one of the year's finest films."

"Nosferatu ends up being an excellent blend of the folk horror of The Witch and the grander scale of The Northman," promises Digital Spy. "In finally realising his passion project, Robert Eggers has treated us all to the best horror movie of the year." The Guardian, meanwhile, notes, "This is an elaborate, detailed love letter to the original, intelligently respectful and faithful."

A new take on F. W. Murnau's 1922 version and Werner Herzog's take in 1979, Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.

Written for the screen and directed by Robert Eggers, Nosferatu stars Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney and Willem Dafoe.

The movie arrives in theaters on Christmas Day.

bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/2/2024, 5:00 PM
Think it's a great choice to give Orlok it's own new (creepy) appearance. The original is unmistakably recognisable, so it was always gonna be compared to that if it was similar.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/2/2024, 5:02 PM
@bkmeijer1 - yeah

Plus I’m always up for a reimagining regardless of how I might ultimately feel about it , it keeps things fresh.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 12/2/2024, 5:09 PM
@bkmeijer1 - plus, the OG look was maintained thru reboot and homage. Doing it again would be redundant, like every Frankensteinian monster looking like Karloffs flat topped giant
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/2/2024, 5:11 PM
Peak incoming
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 12/2/2024, 5:17 PM
@MisterBones - User Comment Image
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 12/2/2024, 5:11 PM
Sounds like he and the new WolfMan should hook up, based on that Variety description. But hey, I’ll buy tickets to both.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/2/2024, 5:20 PM
Cool , glad to see the mostly positive reviews for this thus far!!,

I dig the cast but the Gothic atmosphere is the element I’m most interested in as of now which Eggers seems to have captured well though that isn’t surprising since that is one of his strengths I’ve seen in his previous works.

User Comment Image

I would love one day to see him tackle one of Edgar Allan Poe’s stories since his style would fit imo.

Anyway , looking forward to checking this out since it seems good!!.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/2/2024, 5:33 PM
Eggers and the Skarsgard family is looking like a winning combination. The Northman with Eggers and Alexander Skarsgard was fantastic. Looking forward to it.
LilJimmy
LilJimmy - 12/2/2024, 5:33 PM
"A Worthy Remake With A Potentially Controversial Change To Count Orlok"

Is the Count now a chick and gay?
Forthas
Forthas - 12/2/2024, 5:54 PM
Does he have pimples? I may need to wait for spoilers before I see it. I have enjoyed Eggars films for the most part but he may be a tad bit overrated.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/2/2024, 5:54 PM
Changes are bad. Unless they are good. If they aren't good, then they are bad.

Simple logic is simple.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 12/2/2024, 6:22 PM
The count is vegan?
Looking forward to this.

