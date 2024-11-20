NOSFERATU Rated R For "Violent Content & Graphic Nudity" As More Social Media Reactions Arrive

NOSFERATU Rated R For &quot;Violent Content & Graphic Nudity&quot; As More Social Media Reactions Arrive

The full review embargo for Robert Eggers' Nosferatu hasn't lifted yet, but we do have some more social media reactions following a recent press screening...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 20, 2024 11:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ

The first social media reactions for Robert Eggers' Nosferatu promised a creepy, gory and surprisingly sexy adaptation of the classic vampire tale, and this is reflected in the MPA's official rating.

Nosferatu has been rated R for “Bloody violent content, graphic nudity and some sexual content.”

Another press screening for the movie recently took place, and you can check out some new reactions below.

Aside from a few brief glimpses and an unsettling look at his silhouette as he terrorizes his victims, the trailers have kept Orlok in the shadows, and star Bill Skarsgård has confirmed that the vampire's full visage will not be unveiled prior to the movie's release.

"I think the best way to discover Orlok is through the movie for the first time," the actor told Entertainment Weekly. "The movie functions on that, as well. He lives in the shadows for a long time, and it teases the reveal of the character as the movie progresses."

"I'd hate to spoil anything," co-star Willem Dafoe added. "The only thing that I thought was really great and felt really fresh is he looks like he could have been from Romania as opposed to a suave English guy or something. He had a look that was rooted in historic accuracy and a folk tradition."

The story, which is a loose adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula, will see the Count travel to Germany to stalk and seduce a young woman named Ellen Sutter (Depp), while her husband Thomas (Hoult) remains a prisoner in Transylvania.

Check out the recently-released trailer and a new promo featuring most of the movie's main players looking understandably petrified. Orlok is (of course) still mostly obscured.

F.W. Murnau directed the original 1922 classic, while Werner Herzog helmed a rather bizarre 1979 remake. 

"Nosferatu tells a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him."

 Nosferatu will arrive on Christmas Day, 2024.

SMILE 2 Interview: Director Parker Finn On Designing The Entity And Taylor Swift's Influence (Exclusive)
Related:

SMILE 2 Interview: Director Parker Finn On Designing The Entity And Taylor Swift's Influence (Exclusive)
POPEYE Becomes A Bloodthirsty Maniac In First Trailer For Horror Comedy SHIVER ME TIMBERS
Recommended For You:

POPEYE Becomes A Bloodthirsty Maniac In First Trailer For Horror Comedy SHIVER ME TIMBERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheLobster
TheLobster - 11/20/2024, 11:10 AM
I’m so hyped to see this! Eggers is one of the best directors working today.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 11/20/2024, 11:11 AM
Looks really good, but it's so weird to release this type of movie on Xmas day. I feel like it might hurt its box office unnecessarily.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/20/2024, 11:15 AM
Cool , glad to see the positive reactions thus far!!,

The Gothic atmosphere is the element I’m most interested in as of now which Eggers seems to have captured well which isn’t surprising since that is one of his strengths I’ve seen in his previous works.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder