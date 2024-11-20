NOSFERATU Rated R For "Violent Content & Graphic Nudity" As More Social Media Reactions Arrive

The first social media reactions for Robert Eggers' Nosferatu promised a creepy, gory and surprisingly sexy adaptation of the classic vampire tale, and this is reflected in the MPA's official rating.

Nosferatu has been rated R for “Bloody violent content, graphic nudity and some sexual content.”

Another press screening for the movie recently took place, and you can check out some new reactions below.

Bill Skarsgård genuinely is unrecognizable as Count Orlok in #Nosferatu. A transformative role, whose likeness is more obscured than ever by hair/ makeup/ prosthetics, vocal work & imposing physicality. Terrific stuff. Movie magic! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/fwciZakzSF — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) November 17, 2024 #Nosferatu is a technically stunning atmospheric horror film that makes exceptional use of light & shadows to stoke dread & fear. Much more straightforward & story-driven than I expected from #RobertEggers. Objectively not my kind of movie but still very much held my attention. pic.twitter.com/0SVIeQO8xY — Abe Friedtanzer (@movieswithabe) November 20, 2024 more thoughts to come but robert eggers’ NOSFERATU does what william friedkin’s THE EXORCIST did. a masterful film that transcends the genre of horror itself while honoring every single aspect of what makes horror work. a perfect film in every way. in awe. robert eggers u madman pic.twitter.com/ZGjyFeOd8t — kenzie xcx 🧛🏼‍♂️ (@kenzvanunu) November 20, 2024 Nosferatu is fantastic. It's a haunting story told beautifully, if that makes sense. A gorgeous film with phenomenal performances from Nicholas Hoult & Lily-Rose Depp. You'd never know the Count is Bill Skarsgård if you weren't told. One of the best of the year. Easy. #Nosferatu pic.twitter.com/QJKM1g6V2u — Tessa Smith - Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) November 20, 2024 Yeah, after rewatch, it's official: Lily-Rose Depp gives my favorite performance of the year in #Nosferatu. The physicality on display is unbelievable. Such a fierce, layered, & visceral performance. She's going places I think people will be surprised by. Can't praise her enough! pic.twitter.com/qPuhH5TE6M — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) November 20, 2024

Aside from a few brief glimpses and an unsettling look at his silhouette as he terrorizes his victims, the trailers have kept Orlok in the shadows, and star Bill Skarsgård has confirmed that the vampire's full visage will not be unveiled prior to the movie's release.

"I think the best way to discover Orlok is through the movie for the first time," the actor told Entertainment Weekly. "The movie functions on that, as well. He lives in the shadows for a long time, and it teases the reveal of the character as the movie progresses."

"I'd hate to spoil anything," co-star Willem Dafoe added. "The only thing that I thought was really great and felt really fresh is he looks like he could have been from Romania as opposed to a suave English guy or something. He had a look that was rooted in historic accuracy and a folk tradition."

The story, which is a loose adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula, will see the Count travel to Germany to stalk and seduce a young woman named Ellen Sutter (Depp), while her husband Thomas (Hoult) remains a prisoner in Transylvania.

Check out the recently-released trailer and a new promo featuring most of the movie's main players looking understandably petrified. Orlok is (of course) still mostly obscured.

Evil comes this Christmas.



Here’s a terrifying new look at Nicholas Hoult in upcoming horror movie Nosferatu 🩸



Inside the new issue of Total Film, we speak to Robert Eggers about Bill Skarsgård's transformation



📷 Focus Features, Aidan Monaghan pic.twitter.com/Zu1jyWGSlm — Total Film (@totalfilm) October 9, 2024 An Ancient Evil is Reborn in RUE MORGUE's 27th Anniversary Halloween Special Issue #220 Sep/Oct 2024, on stands September 1! https://t.co/RnlISgzfel pic.twitter.com/gyE5F0dmv5 — Rue Morgue (@RueMorgue) August 28, 2024

F.W. Murnau directed the original 1922 classic, while Werner Herzog helmed a rather bizarre 1979 remake.

"Nosferatu tells a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him."

Nosferatu will arrive on Christmas Day, 2024.