NOSFERATU Rated R For "Violent Content & Graphic Nudity" As More Social Media Reactions Arrive

The first social media reactions for Robert Eggers' Nosferatu promised a creepy, gory and surprisingly sexy adaptation of the classic vampire tale, and this is reflected in the MPA's official rating.
Nosferatu has been rated R for “Bloody violent content, graphic nudity and some sexual content.”
Another press screening for the movie recently took place, and you can check out some new reactions below.
Aside from a few brief glimpses and an unsettling look at his silhouette as he terrorizes his victims, the trailers have kept Orlok in the shadows, and star Bill Skarsgård has confirmed that the vampire's full visage will not be unveiled prior to the movie's release.
"I think the best way to discover Orlok is through the movie for the first time," the actor told Entertainment Weekly. "The movie functions on that, as well. He lives in the shadows for a long time, and it teases the reveal of the character as the movie progresses."
"I'd hate to spoil anything," co-star Willem Dafoe added. "The only thing that I thought was really great and felt really fresh is he looks like he could have been from Romania as opposed to a suave English guy or something. He had a look that was rooted in historic accuracy and a folk tradition."
The story, which is a loose adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula, will see the Count travel to Germany to stalk and seduce a young woman named Ellen Sutter (Depp), while her husband Thomas (Hoult) remains a prisoner in Transylvania.
Check out the recently-released trailer and a new promo featuring most of the movie's main players looking understandably petrified. Orlok is (of course) still mostly obscured.
F.W. Murnau directed the original 1922 classic, while Werner Herzog helmed a rather bizarre 1979 remake.
"Nosferatu tells a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him."
Nosferatu will arrive on Christmas Day, 2024.