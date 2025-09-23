Pennywise Is Finally Revealed In IT: WELCOME TO DERRY Trailer; THE HAND THAT ROCKS THE CRADLE Teaser Drops

We have two big trailers to share with you before spooky season officially commences on October 1, as new looks at It: Welcome to Derry and The Hand That Rocks the Cradle remake have just been released...

By JoshWilding - Sep 23, 2025 04:09 PM EST
As we first reported on FearHQ.com, HBO has shared a new trailer and two posters for It: Welcome to Derry, the 1960s-set It prequel exploring more of Pennywise the Clown's reign of terror in Derry, Maine.

The killer clown (played by Bill Skarsgård) has largely been kept under wraps in previous teasers, but stands fully revealed in this terrifying new sneak peek.

With the story playing out in 1962, It: Welcome to Derry feels a lot more in line with Stephen King's classic novel, which was set in the late 1950s (the recent movies shifted the action to the 1980s and 2010s). 

You'll want to be on the lookout for nods to those and the wider "King-verse" in this trailer, though we're sure you'll immediately pick up on a reference to a certain prison, for starters. 

Set in the world of Stephen King's It universe, It: Welcome to Derry is based on King's It novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films It and It Chapter Two.

The cast is led by Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe, Rudy Mancuso, and Bill Skarsgård.

The series, from Warner Bros. Television and developed for television by filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (ItThe Flash) and Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman), will debut on HBO and also be available to stream on HBO Max. Muschietti will direct four episodes of the nine-episode series.

It: Welcome to Derry premieres on October 26, with new episodes released weekly leading up to the season finale on December 14.

It: Welcome to Derry won't be the only horror tale coming to streaming next month, and 20th Century Studios has just shared the chilling first trailer for The Hand That Rocks the Cradle

A hauntingly modern twist on the classic film, the psychological thriller comes our way from director Michelle Garza Cervera and stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Maika Monroe. Horror remakes are always hit-or-miss, but this looks like a solid effort based on the creepy teaser you can check out below.

In the movie, Winstead plays Caitlin Morales, an upscale suburban mom who brings a new nanny, Polly Murphy (Monroe), into her home, only to discover she is not the person she claims to be.

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle also stars Raúl Castillo, Martin Starr, Mileiah Vega, Riki Lindhome, and Shannon Cochran, and is written by Micah Bloomberg based on a screenplay by Amanda Silver. The producers are Michael Schaefer, Mike LaRocca, and Ted Field, and the executive producers are Michael Napoliello, Maria Frisk, and Seth William Meier.

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle premieres on October 22, exclusively on Hulu.

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 9/23/2025, 4:34 PM
I feel like this is how Marvel Studios needs to approach it's characters through Disney+. This show acts as a prequel to the feature films and each season will show us different points in time that Pennywise was active. It doesn't change anything and viewers don't even need to watch the series to watch the movies. Disney+ Marvel shows should be filler stories that don't need to be viewed in order to watch an upcoming movie.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 9/23/2025, 5:09 PM
The PENNYWISE mythos are so rigid that even a prequel series has little to no room to be anything other than a virtual beat-by-beat rehash of the movies.

Evil phantom clown teases and stalks but seldom kills the main children characters while creepy adults hover about the periphery of the drama. 🤡
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/23/2025, 5:15 PM

Wow!! Who knew that Pennywise would turn out to be Bryan Singer??

