SCREAM VI Star Samara Weaving Shares Halloween Photoshoot As THE FIFTH ELEMENT's Leeloo

We've seen quite a few celebs dress as Leeloo from The Fifth Element over the years, but Samara Weaving might have outdone them all with this Halloween photoshoot...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 31, 2024
Milla Jovovich's Leeloo from Luc Besson's '90s sci-fi movie, The Fifth Element, has always been a very popular costume choice among celebrities around this time of year, but we're not sure anyone has ever pulled off this look quite as well as Samara Weaving.

The Australian actress and model - who has become known as something of a "Scream Queen" thanks to roles in the likes of Ready Or Not, Scream VI, The Babysitter and this year's Azrael - shared some shots from her Halloween photoshoot to Instagram, showcasing the outfit Leeloo spends most of the movie in, along with the more recognizable white costume.

The Fifth Element was a pretty big box office success overseas (it still holds the second-highest opening of all time in France, behind Independence Day), but underperformed in the US. While it was highly divisive among critics at the time of its release, it has since come to be regarded as a cult classic - although many would argue that this is because it falls into the "so bad it's good" category.

However you may happen to feel about the movie, there has always been a lot of interest in a sequel. A follow-up is highly unlikely at this stage, but writer Robert Kamen revealed that another movie was originally planned during a 2023 interview with Uproxx.

"[The script for The Fifth Element] was actually 180 pages, and then [Luc Besson] added a second part to it, which made no sense either. We were going to do it as a sequel, but it made no sense, and The Fifth Element wasn't big enough here. It was huge in the rest of the world, and it's a classic, but it only did $75 million here or $80 million. It was way ahead of its time. So we never did the sequel, and the sequel would have been taking the other 180-page thing [Luc Besson] had and working it into a script."

Weaving is set to reprise the role of Grace for a Ready Or Not sequel, and officially announced her return earlier this month.

"The Earth is about to be destroyed by a huge ball of fire racing toward the planet. Cornelius, an old monk, knows how to stop the burning sphere with the help of Korben Dallas, a taxi driver and former secret agent and a woman named Leeloo."

