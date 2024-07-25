TERRIFIER 3: Art The Clown Returns For Festive Frights In Gory New Trailer

There's a lot of buzz surrounding the third Terrifier movie, and if this new trailer is any indication, Art the Clown fans will not be disappointed by his latest rampage...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 25, 2024 06:07 AM EST
Art the Clown clearly enjoys his work, but we shudder to think how much more fun the deranged serial-killing clown is going to have in a festive setting.

A brand-new teaser for Terrifier 3 has been released online, and it finds Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera) coming face-to-face with her relentless tormentor from the previous movie - who somehow survived (or returned) after she managed to take his head clean off towards the end of Terrifier 2.

Art won't be hunting alone this time, as the strange, demonic little girl will be back by his side, and it looks like Victoria Heyes (Samantha Scaffidi) has also joined forces with the monster who left her a disfigured husk in the first film.

Writer-director Damien Leone recently spoke about his plans for the horror threequel.

"I want to shift back a bit to the tone of Part One, which I felt was a little more simplistic and old school, gritty slasher. I want this one to go back in that direction, and I want this to be the scariest one of the trilogy. This one will actually have a little bit more of an evil overtone to it, so this is going to be hopefully the scariest and the darkest. I want it to feel as if the audience coming into this one isn’t as comfortable with Art the Clown as they feel they are now. I want to see if I can make them really scared of him again."

"I wanted Part Two to have a Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors vibe to it," he went on. "That was my tone in the back of my head and I knew I was really going to embrace this supernatural and fantasy element. I also knew I was going to alienate a handful of fans going that route. I personally love it. There’s a lot of people who didn’t love the fantasy, or at least they need more explanation as to why that’s all happening. I didn’t want to explain everything in Part Two, so I am going to explain as we go. But the biggest mistake I could do now is double-down on that fantasy aspect. That’s why I want to course-correct a bit; let’s go back to Nightmare on Elm Street Part One, as opposed to going further into “Dream Warriors.” That could be very helpful criticism and help me make a better movie moving forward. But we’ll see."

Leone also confirmed that the next movie is going to be even more brutally violent than its predecessor, which, depending on your tolerance for truly sickening gore, could be taken as either a promise or a threat!

The recent sequel contained one of the most disturbingly horrific scenes in horror movie history (even if it was at least partially played for laughs), so we can only imagine what the next movie has in store.

Check out the trailer at the links below along with a new poster.

