THE CARPENTER'S SON: Nicolas Cage Vs. Satan In Creepy New Trailer For Biblical Horror Movie

A new trailer for Biblical horror movie, The Carpenter's Son, has been released, and it finds Nicolas Cage's Joseph attempting to protect his son from the forces of evil...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 06, 2025 10:11 AM EST
Source: Via FearHQ.com

We'd sit this one out, Satan.

Magnolia Pictures has debuted a second full trailer for a new Biblical horror movie called The Carpenter's Son, which stars the one and only Nicolas Cage as Joseph, Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place) as Jesus, and FKA twigs (The Crow) as Mary... yes, the Joseph, Jesus and Mary.

"Cage vs. Satan" may make for a fun headline, but based on what we've seen so far, this movie seems to be taking itself deadly seriously. Inspired by the apocryphal Infancy Gospel of Thomas, the story focuses on the father of a teenage Messiah doing everything possible to protect his son from Lucifer, who arrives in the form of a very creepy young woman (Isla Johnston).

As you might expect, the movie has already attracted some controversy due to accusations of blasphemy, and the production (the film shot in Greece last year) was said to be a little... out there.

Here's an excerpt from a recent Medium.com report.

"According to local reports, Cage was chased by a swarm of bees on set. The director, Lotfy Nathan, allegedly refused to explain scenes to the crew, telling them 'you shouldn’t understand faith — you should feel it.' That’s the kind of line that makes producers nervous and film students worship you. Nathan, born to Coptic Christian parents, said in an interview that he wanted to capture 'the violence of belief.' Make of that what you will."

Written and directed Lotfy Nathan, The Carpenter's Son also stars Souheila Yacoub (Dune: Part Two), and has been rated R for "strong/bloody violent content and brief nudity."

Check out the new trailer and poster below, and let us know what you think.

“A remote village in Roman-era Egypt explodes into spiritual warfare when a carpenter, his wife, and their child are targeted by supernatural forces. Joseph (Nicolas Cage), Mary (FKA twigs), and their teenage son Jesus (Noah Jupe) have lived for years under threat, clinging to their faith and traditions. But a stopover in a small settlement unleashes growing chaos when a mysterious stranger (Isla Johnston) tries to entice young Jesus to abandon his devout father’s rules.

With every pull of temptation, the boy is lured into a forbidden world, as a terrified Joseph realizes that a demonic power is at work. Violent, unnatural events inexplicably follow Jesus, and he begins to experience nightmarish visions of the future. Finally, he learns the fearsome truth about his new playmate, as well as the child’s real name: Satan.”

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/6/2025, 10:14 AM
MASTERPIECE.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/6/2025, 10:16 AM
“𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐚 𝐬𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐦 𝐨𝐟 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐭.”

Oh my god…

User Comment Image

Anyway this movie has such odd casting in Nic Cage & FKA Twigs as Joseph & Mary but on the other hand , the premise & movie does seem intriguing aswell as disturbing imo.

Idk if this will be my cup of tea but I’m certainly inclined to check it out just for the sake of curiosity!!.
Forthas
Forthas - 11/6/2025, 10:17 AM
If I were to see this, it would be purely out of curiosity!
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 11/6/2025, 10:34 AM
@Forthas - theres an after credit scene where sam jackson recruits jesus for avengers secret wars
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 11/6/2025, 10:42 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - Fury: “You think you’re the only biblical figure out there?”
“I’m putting together a team”
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 11/6/2025, 10:30 AM
Will all the crazies lose it if this isnt deemed accurate to the 'lore' like last temptation of christ?
PC04
PC04 - 11/6/2025, 10:35 AM
I'll absolutely be seeing this

