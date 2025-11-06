THE CARPENTER'S SON: Nicolas Cage Vs. Satan In Creepy New Trailer For Biblical Horror Movie

We'd sit this one out, Satan.

Magnolia Pictures has debuted a second full trailer for a new Biblical horror movie called The Carpenter's Son, which stars the one and only Nicolas Cage as Joseph, Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place) as Jesus, and FKA twigs (The Crow) as Mary... yes, the Joseph, Jesus and Mary.

"Cage vs. Satan" may make for a fun headline, but based on what we've seen so far, this movie seems to be taking itself deadly seriously. Inspired by the apocryphal Infancy Gospel of Thomas, the story focuses on the father of a teenage Messiah doing everything possible to protect his son from Lucifer, who arrives in the form of a very creepy young woman (Isla Johnston).

As you might expect, the movie has already attracted some controversy due to accusations of blasphemy, and the production (the film shot in Greece last year) was said to be a little... out there.

Here's an excerpt from a recent Medium.com report.

"According to local reports, Cage was chased by a swarm of bees on set. The director, Lotfy Nathan, allegedly refused to explain scenes to the crew, telling them 'you shouldn’t understand faith — you should feel it.' That’s the kind of line that makes producers nervous and film students worship you. Nathan, born to Coptic Christian parents, said in an interview that he wanted to capture 'the violence of belief.' Make of that what you will."

Written and directed Lotfy Nathan, The Carpenter's Son also stars Souheila Yacoub (Dune: Part Two), and has been rated R for "strong/bloody violent content and brief nudity."

Check out the new trailer and poster below, and let us know what you think.

Only he shall judge. Tickets are now on sale for THE CARPENTER'S SON, starring Nicolas Cage, Noah Jupe, Isla Johnston and FKA twigs. Only in theaters starting November 14.



Get tickets now: https://t.co/i1m3VFxQnc pic.twitter.com/kgYSscYVoQ — Magnolia Pictures (@MagnoliaPics) November 5, 2025

“A remote village in Roman-era Egypt explodes into spiritual warfare when a carpenter, his wife, and their child are targeted by supernatural forces. Joseph (Nicolas Cage), Mary (FKA twigs), and their teenage son Jesus (Noah Jupe) have lived for years under threat, clinging to their faith and traditions. But a stopover in a small settlement unleashes growing chaos when a mysterious stranger (Isla Johnston) tries to entice young Jesus to abandon his devout father’s rules.

With every pull of temptation, the boy is lured into a forbidden world, as a terrified Joseph realizes that a demonic power is at work. Violent, unnatural events inexplicably follow Jesus, and he begins to experience nightmarish visions of the future. Finally, he learns the fearsome truth about his new playmate, as well as the child’s real name: Satan.”