THE EXORCIST First Look Set Photos Reveal Scarlett Johansson With Gun In Hand

THE EXORCIST First Look Set Photos Reveal Scarlett Johansson With Gun In Hand

Avengers: Endgame and Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson carries a gun in the first set photos from Mike Flanagan's The Exorcist reboot, but who—or what—is the actress chasing down?

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 27, 2026 11:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Mail Online (via FearHQ.com)

Mike Flanagan has become a master of modern horror, helming movies like Gerald's Game, Doctor Sleep, and The Life of Chuck. On the small screen, he's responsible for hit Netflix horror hits such as The Haunting of Hill HouseMidnight Mass, and The Fall of the House of Usher.

With that in mind, it's no huge surprise that there's so much excitement surrounding Flanagan's take on The Exorcist

An all-new story set in the world of that franchise, it isn't connected to The Exorcist: Believer and features a cast led by Scarlett Johansson, Jacobi Jupe, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Laurence Fishburne, John Leguizamo, Sasha Calle, and Diane Lane.

Flanagan is also set to reunite with some old friends, as longtime collaborators Rahul Kohli, Hamish Linklater, Gil Bellows, Carl Lumbly, Robert Longstreet, Matt Biedel, Samantha Sloyan, Kate Siegel, John Gallagher Jr., Benjamin Pajak, and Carla Gugino all joined the cast earlier this month. 

Now, Johansson has been spotted on the New York set of The Exorcist. Joined by a couple of stunt doubles, the actress could be seen in a red sweater with pink pyjama bottoms and a gun in her hand as she frantically runs through the street. It seems like she's chasing something, but a handgun won't do much against a demonic possession!

Once Johansson wraps work on this movie, she'll start shooting The Batman Part II alongside Robert Pattinson and Sebastian Stan.

"We aren’t making this easy on ourselves," Flanagan previously said of his plans for The Exorcist. "But I’ve always felt that there’s no point in going into a franchise or into a property that monolithic unless there’s something new you can bring. I chased The Exorcist very aggressively because I was convinced I had something that I could add."

"This is an opportunity to do something that I believe has never been done within the franchise — something that honors what came before it but isn’t built on nostalgia," the filmmaker continued. "I really just saw an opportunity to make the scariest movie I’ve ever made. I know expectations are high. No one’s more intimidated than I am."

Original plans called for The Exorcist: Believer to be followed by David Gordon Green's sequel, The Exorcist: Deceiver. The movie was a critical and commercial disappointment, leading to those plans being scrapped. 

The Exorcist is set to be released in theaters on March 12, 2027, by Universal Pictures. You can see the set photos by following the link in the X post below (via FearHQ.com).

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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