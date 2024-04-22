THE WATCHERS: Dakota Fanning Is Terrorized In New Trailer For Ishana Night Shyamalan's Horror Movie Debut

Warner Bros. Pictures has shared a haunting new trailer for The Watchers (via FearHQ.com), a horror movie which comes our way from producer M. Night Shyamalan written and directed by his daughter, Ishana Night Shyamalan.

Based on the novel by A.M. Shine, the film follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist, who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night.

However, while you can’t see them, they see everything.

This latest preview ups the ante and puts Dakota Fanning in a situation which looks nothing short of terrifying. Shyamalan has had a lifetime of seeing her father's work to prepare her for this, and previously helmed episodes of Apple TV+'s Servant, a series on which her father served as showrunner.

Talking to Variety, M. Night addressed the coincidence of this movie and Trap both arriving in theaters over the same summer. "It just played out this way," he admitted. "It was just: What is the best date for that movie and what is the best day for this movie? And it turned out it was in the same summer."

As for what drew her to filmmaking, Ishana tells the trade, "The training from him has existed my whole life...I’ve moved through different forms of art throughout my whole life and kind of later in life came to filmmaking. But there’s really been no other option in terms of my psyche – I’ve only felt that I think I need to be doing art to survive."

You can check out the latest trailer for The Watchers in the players below.

Where are. Who are. What are… @WatchersMovie will be in theaters this June. pic.twitter.com/xg8zvJFokU — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) April 22, 2024

The Watchers stars Dakota Fanning (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Ocean’s Eight), Georgina Campbell (Barbarian, Suspicion), Oliver Finnegan (Creeped Out, Outlander) and Olwen Fouere (The Northman, The Tourist). The film is produced by M. Night Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan and Nimitt Mankad. The executive producers are Jo Homewood and Stephen Dembitzer.

Joining writer/director Shyamalan behind the camera are director of photography Eli Arenson (Lamb, Hospitality), production designer Ferdia Murphy (Lola, Finding You), editor Job ter Burg (Benedetta, Elle) and costume design by Frank Gallacher (Sebastian, Aftersun). The music is by Abel Korzeniowski (Till, The Nun).

The Watchers is set to open in theaters internationally beginning on 5 June 2024 and in North America on June 7, 2024.