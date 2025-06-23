WEAPONS: "People Die In Really Weird Ways" In Creepy New Trailer For Zach Cregger's BARBARIAN Follow-Up

A second full trailer for Barbarian director Zach Cregger's Weapons has been released, and if you thought the last teaser was an eerie experience, get a load of this....

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 23, 2025 03:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ.com

Following a surreal, eerie social media countdown, Warner Bros. and New Line have released a new trailer for Barbarian director Zach Cregger's highly-anticipated second feature, Weapons, and it features plenty of unsettling new footage.

Though the trailer keeps the movie's biggest secrets hidden, there are a few more hints about what exactly is going on, and the final 30 seconds or so contain what certainly appear to be some significant plot spoilers.

The trailer begins with Julia Garner's Mrs. Gandy addressing the parents of the children that went missing from her classroom. A child's - presumably the only one that didn't disappear - voiceover then recounts what occurred at 2:17 am on the night every other student in her class "woke up, got out of bed, walked downstairs and into the dark, and they never came back." From there, we're introduced to Josh Brolin's character, who clearly blames Gandy for his son's disappearance. 

The voiceover also tells us that "people die in really weird ways in this story."

"That mystery is going to propel you through at least half of the movie, but that is not the movie," Cregger told EW in a recent interview. "The movie will fork and change and reinvent and go in new places. It doesn't abandon that question, believe me, but that's not the whole movie at all. By the midpoint, we've moved on to way crazier sh*t than that."

Some of that "crazier sh*t" can be glimpsed towards the end of the trailer, as we see flashes of ghostly, clown-faced children, someone stabbing themself in the face with a fork, pale zombie-like people (possibly the kids as teens?) crashing through a window, and Benedict Wong's character looking positively terrifying as he screams while bleeding from his eyes.

Cregger has called Weapons "an incredibly personal story," adding that "there's certain chapters of this that are legitimately autobiographical that I feel like I lived." He declined to confirm or deny whether this film has any connection to Barbarian, however. "I don't want to definitively say any way or the other."

Check out the new trailer below.

From New Line Cinema and Zach Cregger, the wholly original mind behind Barbarian, comes a new horror/thriller: Weapons. When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.

The film stars Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, with Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan.

Cregger directs from his own screenplay, and also produces alongside Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules, with Michelle Morrissey and Josh Brolin executive producing. The filmmaker’s creative team behind the camera includes director of photography Larkin Seiple, production designer Tom Hammock, editor Joe Murphy and costume designer Trish Sommerville. The music is by Ryan Holladay, Hays Holladay and Zach Cregger.

New Line Cinema Presents a Subconscious/Vertigo Entertainment/Boulderlight Pictures Production, a Zach Cregger Film, Weapons. The movie will be released on 8th August 2025 by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/23/2025, 3:32 PM
Nice. Hopefully, it's this year's "Longlegs".
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/23/2025, 6:19 PM
@Lisa89 - ugh I hope it's far better than that piece of garbage. Longlegs was horrendously bad. A film about a serial killer who lives in the basement of the lead detective's mother's house LOL. One of the worst scripts of last year.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/23/2025, 6:24 PM
@McMurdo - Ma’am, this is a Taco Bell.

But seriously, it holds an 86% on RT. Perhaps the film wasn’t made to appeal to the taste of a little girl like yourself. 🤔
Repian
Repian - 6/23/2025, 6:28 PM
@Lisa89 - It will be a terrifying version of the Pied Piper of Hamelin.
User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/23/2025, 6:29 PM
@Repian - That sounds good to me. 🪈
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 6/23/2025, 7:03 PM
@Lisa89 - Oof, let's hope not. Longlegs was the most disappointing movie I have seen in a LONG time. That said, Barbarians was also massively overrated, so I dont have high hopes for this.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/23/2025, 7:53 PM
@Lisa89 - it was made to appeal to people who can't see past bad writing clearly. Literally living in the detective's mom's basement.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/23/2025, 9:11 PM
@Lisa89 - User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/23/2025, 3:33 PM
I told you the Naruto Run was a sign of severe illness
CoHost
CoHost - 6/23/2025, 3:45 PM
The Monkey
Final Destination 6
Weapons

The trilogy of making death funny
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/23/2025, 4:56 PM
@CoHost - LMFAO!!!! I noticed that trend. Enjoyable but still getting use to
EnergyVamp
EnergyVamp - 6/23/2025, 3:49 PM
Fantastic script. Movie is about witches and the ending is good but ends abruptly.
Excited for this.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/23/2025, 3:50 PM
@EnergyVamp - Is the script available to read online?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/23/2025, 6:19 PM
@EnergyVamp - way to spoil it you absolute [foo foo].
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/23/2025, 6:54 PM
@McMurdo - What the fuсk is a [foo foo]?
Is that some slang you picked up from the other girls at school?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/23/2025, 7:02 PM
@Lisa89 - that's cbm censoring the c-word
RipleysCurls
RipleysCurls - 6/23/2025, 7:04 PM
@MarkCassidy - it is but do not read it. You'll be disappointed.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/23/2025, 8:35 PM
@RipleysCurls - But I want toooooooo!
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/23/2025, 4:01 PM
Barbarian was good, and the trailer for this does look promising. I'm more optimistic than not about this one.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/23/2025, 4:04 PM
That comic book though....

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/23/2025, 5:11 PM
User Comment Image

Given the bell at the end , I wonder if it’s some sort of hypnosis that drew the kids away…

I could see it being a Pied Piper type situation.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/23/2025, 5:18 PM
This looks amazing
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 6/23/2025, 9:54 PM
Ima wait to watch this shit. Feel like this is the town in Barabrian before it was vacant.

