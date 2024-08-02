Wild New Rumor Claims HULK VS. WOLVERINE Movie Is Now In Pre-Production At Marvel Studios

Following reports about early plans for a Hulk vs. Wolverine film, a new rumour claims the unannounced project is already in pre-production at Marvel Studios. Find more details about what's happening here!

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 02, 2024 10:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Hulk

As we recently established with Deadpool & Wolverine, many rumours ultimately fall into the "bullsh*t" category. However, there are usually just as many which are proven correct, even if they're initially hard to believe. 

After all, we first learned of Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU return as Doctor Doom several weeks ago and no one believed that before the actor hit the Hall H stage at last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con. 

Last week, we shared rumblings of Marvel Studios' supposed plans for a Hulk vs. Wolverine movie. Now, scooper @MyTimeToShineH has followed that up with a wild claim about it already being in pre-production! They've since walked back those comments, though both this and the initial rumour have started gaining traction online, with some reporting the news as fact.

So, what's really going on here?

In Deadpool & Wolverine [SPOILER ALERT], a Variant of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine is shown decked out in his classic brown and tan suit as he prepares for a showdown with Mark Ruffalo's Hulk in a forest. We never get to see the fight that follows, a disappointing, albeit understandable decision.

We'd expected the clash to potentially play out in a future Avengers movie; however, Jackman returning as Wolverine for a new team-up project before then seems a big ask, even if it would be a guaranteed box office hit. 

There might have been some miscommunication somewhere along the line, of course, with this prep actually meant for Doomsday or Secret Wars. Alternatively, it could be a post-Secret Wars project Marvel Studios is looking to get an early jump on or a "Special Presentation" meant to boost Disney+ subscribers.

Still, we don't think it's going to happen, especially as the long-rumoured World War Hulk movie appears to be no closer to becoming a reality. For what it's worth, we have heard there are plans to revisit Deadpool & Wolverine's fight in a big way.

"I don't know how we'd do it, but because this is where [Wolverine] first appeared, I always thought Hulk, and I'm terrified of how that will feel as the actor, I'd just get flown around," Jackman recently told Screen Rant

That prompted Ryan Reynolds to add, "I would love, no disrespect to Ruffalo, I'd love to play Hulk. It sounds like a pretty good gig." Filmmaker Shawn Levy then teased, "And you are technically available now that we're done with this movie!"

The most likely place we'll next get to see Deadpool and Wolverine is alongside the X-Men in a Multiversal Avengers movie. Rumour has it The Marvels' post-credits scene took place on Earth-100005, so there may not be long before the two teams meet.

ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/2/2024, 9:57 AM
Make it 45 minutes of pure action no exposition
ThorArms
ThorArms - 8/2/2024, 9:58 AM
The suit looked great
Cass
Cass - 8/2/2024, 10:00 AM
@ThorArms - I think I’d be down for that. Maybe even have a very short cameo where Deadpool shows up and Hulk knocks him out the way and they just carry on.
lord22
lord22 - 8/2/2024, 9:59 AM
anything is possible , just do it, give people what they want.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/2/2024, 9:59 AM
Not every match-up needs a movie, folks.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/2/2024, 10:14 AM
@DrReedRichards - I agree

I honestly don’t need this match up even or even Hulk vs Thing

Might be cool for a scene in a movie but not a full 2 hour one.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/2/2024, 10:18 AM
@TheVisionary25 -

Bingo! One of my favourite VS scenes was Hulk vs Hulkbuster in AoU. Amazing action, and worked perfectly as a scene. No need to needlessly expand it any further.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/2/2024, 10:20 AM
@DrReedRichards - yep.

User Comment Image
Cass
Cass - 8/2/2024, 10:01 AM
My reply seems to be way up in a different part of the comment section. Not sure what happened there.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 8/2/2024, 10:02 AM
You're still relying on this "scooper", that you've admitted is mostly full of shit.

Cut them loose, buddy.
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 8/2/2024, 10:06 AM
If they do it they better have deadpool interrupt.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 8/2/2024, 10:15 AM
Should have done it in the incredible hulk
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/2/2024, 10:15 AM
Wait for next year's BO results and see Marvel change direction again.
braunermegda
braunermegda - 8/2/2024, 10:16 AM
They should do a 45 minute special, like Werewolf by Night
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/2/2024, 10:18 AM
This could be a good introduction to the new Wolverine before then bringing him into a Giant-Sized X-Men movie.
Vigor
Vigor - 8/2/2024, 10:23 AM
@ObserverIO - yes this!!
ATrueHero1987
ATrueHero1987 - 8/2/2024, 10:23 AM
Movie would be cool but don't need it. Just give me a 5 minute fight scene of Savage Hulk Vs. Wolverine in one of the Avengers movies.

