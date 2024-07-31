DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Spoilers: 7 Huge Rumors About The Movie That Ended Up Being Bullsh*t

Deadpool & Wolverine clawed its way into theaters last week and it's already one of the biggest hits of 2024. This pairing has proven to be a huge win for Marvel Studios at a time when the Multiverse Saga hasn't exactly been firing on all cylinders. As with any huge movie, there were a lot of rumours swirling before the threequel finally saw the light of day. And, as is so often the case, watching Deadpool & Wolverine has confirmed that the vast majority were 100% bullsh*t! In this feature, we're looking back at some of the most noteworthy examples and examining whether it's possible there was ever any truth to them (painting a very different picture of this movie, in the process). That includes so-called plot details, cameos, post-credits scenes, and more. Take a deep dive into our latest Deadpool & Wolverine feature by clicking on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

8. Owen Wilson's Return As Agent Mobius Early on, it was rumoured that Owen Wilson would reprise the role of Agent Mobius in Deadpool & Wolverine. While the TVA did play a crucial role in the threequel, the closest we came to a true Loki connection is Hunter B-15's cameo. Daniel Richtman broke this news and, while we'll admit that it's possible Wilson was eyed for a role early on, it would make absolutely no sense for him to have taken on the role filled by the villainous Paradox. We'll give Richtman the benefit of the doubt here (particularly when we get to some supposed early plot details), but the way season 2 of Loki ended means Mobius ever being considered for this story is hard to imagine.



7. A Much Longer List Of Cameos Heaps of characters were rumoured to appear in Deadpool & Wolverine and we'll give the scoopers credit because they did indeed break the news about the Human Torch, Blade, Gambit, X-23, and Elektra (though it was the trades who shared word of Jennifer Garner's return). However, looking back, it's clear some sites just threw a bunch of names at the wall to see what would stick. In The DisInsider's case, those included X-23, Shatterstar, Wanda Maximoff, a Wolverine Variant (Taron Egerton), Loki, Miss Minutes, Doctor Doom (Julian McMahon), Daredevil (Ben Affleck), Cassandra Nova, Mystique, Jean Grey, Professor X, Storm (Halle Berry), William Stryker (Brian Cox), Gambit (Tatum), Taylor Swift (Dazzler), and Magneto. A few were right, but who didn't they mention? We're also not sure what Richtman was talking about when he said Wolverine's son, Daken, would appear.



6. Deadpool 3's Plot There were a lot of supposed plot leaks for the movie then known as Deadpool 3, with one early Reddit post claiming the idea was to revisit the events of X-Men: The Last Stand! That was blatantly false and so were KCWalsh's claims about Wolverine being plucked from the Fox-verse to join an army of Multiversal heroes who the TVA wanted to pit against Kang. The now-missing scooper known as CanWeGetSomeToast said the same thing, revealing Deadpool had been imprisoned by the TVA for using Cable's time-travel device and that's how he'd meet Logan. MyTimeToShineHello also went down the route of a TVA army of "prime" heroes, and while we'll acknowledge that this may have been a very early story idea to tie into original plans for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, none of this ultimately came to pass.



5. Wesley Snipes' Blade Will NEVER Be In The Movie We'll confess that it was always difficult to imagine Ryan Reynolds and Wesley Snipes reuniting, particularly after they clashed on the set of Blade: Trinity. The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez told fans to "dial down expectations" about seeing Blade, Ghost Rider, and Spider-Man, insisting only the Fox characters would be in play. MyTimeToShineHello, meanwhile, argued that Halle Berry - who would "definitely: be in the threequel - having history with Snipes meant he'd never be allowed near the movie. Not only was Berry not in Deadpool & Wolverine, but everyone involved seemed positively thrilled to welcome Snipes back as the Daywalker for what proved to be one of the movie's best cameos.



4. Taylor Swift It's hard to trace the Taylor Swift rumours back to their source, but we believe it started when Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and director Shawn Levy were photographed spending time with the singer at a Kansas City Chiefs game. We're pretty sure MyTimeToShineHello first named Swift's supposed role as Dazzler and then changed course and said she'd play herself. Reynolds and Levy made it easy for scoopers by repeatedly teasing an appearance from Swift, only to change tact closer to release, likely because they realised they were setting expectations too high. It's certainly possible Swift was approached to voice Ladypool before Blake Lively but, at this point, we don't believe she was ever in line for a cameo (particularly given the gargantuan success of the Eras Tour).



3. Daniel Radcliffe's MCU Debut Well, they were way off on this one, weren't they? While Taron Egerton's name has been batted around related to Wolverine for several years now, all signs pointed to Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe making his MCU debut in Deadpool & Wolverine. Richtman said he'd been tapped for a "secret role" and it took no time at all until we heard that Radcliffe would be Patch. At the time, the scooper also said Liev Schreiber was being lined up to play Sabretooth, though he was right when he debunked reports about Ben Affleck reprising his role as Daredevil. MyTimeToShineHello similarly said the idea was for Patch to be played by a different actor. Still, with Jackman playing every Wolverine Variant aside from "Cavillrine," we're not convinced there was ever any truth to this!



2. A Much Bigger Post-Credits Scene Deadpool & Wolverine features only one post-credits scene and it's a hilarious payoff to an earlier sequence in the movie featuring Chris Evans' Human Torch. According to MyTimeToShineHello not all that long ago, the sequence stinger was "too good and mind-blowing" and later hyped it up as something they "can't believe they were able to pull this off without anyone knowing." Various other social media scoopers would make similar claims, none of which correlate with what we got! There's been chatter lately that Marvel Studios considered introducing Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in the threequel; it might have been discussed but it's obvious nothing was ever shot.

