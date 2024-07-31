DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Spoilers: 7 Huge Rumors About The Movie That Ended Up Being Bullsh*t

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Spoilers: 7 Huge Rumors About The Movie That Ended Up Being Bullsh*t

There were some huge rumours doing the rounds about Deadpool & Wolverine before it arrived in theaters, and we've now rounded up the claims which were way off base (and the handful that weren't).

By JoshWilding - Jul 31, 2024 12:07 PM EST
Deadpool & Wolverine clawed its way into theaters last week and it's already one of the biggest hits of 2024. This pairing has proven to be a huge win for Marvel Studios at a time when the Multiverse Saga hasn't exactly been firing on all cylinders.

As with any huge movie, there were a lot of rumours swirling before the threequel finally saw the light of day. And, as is so often the case, watching Deadpool & Wolverine has confirmed that the vast majority were 100% bullsh*t!

In this feature, we're looking back at some of the most noteworthy examples and examining whether it's possible there was ever any truth to them (painting a very different picture of this movie, in the process). That includes so-called plot details, cameos, post-credits scenes, and more. 

Take a deep dive into our latest Deadpool & Wolverine feature by clicking on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below. 
 

8. Owen Wilson's Return As Agent Mobius

Mobius-copy

Early on, it was rumoured that Owen Wilson would reprise the role of Agent Mobius in Deadpool & Wolverine. While the TVA did play a crucial role in the threequel, the closest we came to a true Loki connection is Hunter B-15's cameo. 

Daniel Richtman broke this news and, while we'll admit that it's possible Wilson was eyed for a role early on, it would make absolutely no sense for him to have taken on the role filled by the villainous Paradox.

We'll give Richtman the benefit of the doubt here (particularly when we get to some supposed early plot details), but the way season 2 of Loki ended means Mobius ever being considered for this story is hard to imagine. 
 

7. A Much Longer List Of Cameos

Daken-copy

Heaps of characters were rumoured to appear in Deadpool & Wolverine and we'll give the scoopers credit because they did indeed break the news about the Human Torch, Blade, Gambit, X-23, and Elektra (though it was the trades who shared word of Jennifer Garner's return). 

However, looking back, it's clear some sites just threw a bunch of names at the wall to see what would stick. 

In The DisInsider's case, those included X-23, Shatterstar, Wanda Maximoff, a Wolverine Variant (Taron Egerton), Loki, Miss Minutes, Doctor Doom (Julian McMahon), Daredevil (Ben Affleck), Cassandra Nova, Mystique, Jean Grey, Professor X, Storm (Halle Berry), William Stryker (Brian Cox), Gambit (Tatum), Taylor Swift (Dazzler), and Magneto.

A few were right, but who didn't they mention? We're also not sure what Richtman was talking about when he said Wolverine's son, Daken, would appear. 
 

6. Deadpool 3's Plot

2mwv6mkjkf4fcmhqbhbbqsq-1

There were a lot of supposed plot leaks for the movie then known as Deadpool 3, with one early Reddit post claiming the idea was to revisit the events of X-Men: The Last Stand!

That was blatantly false and so were KCWalsh's claims about Wolverine being plucked from the Fox-verse to join an army of Multiversal heroes who the TVA wanted to pit against Kang. The now-missing scooper known as CanWeGetSomeToast said the same thing, revealing Deadpool had been imprisoned by the TVA for using Cable's time-travel device and that's how he'd meet Logan. 

MyTimeToShineHello also went down the route of a TVA army of "prime" heroes, and while we'll acknowledge that this may have been a very early story idea to tie into original plans for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, none of this ultimately came to pass.
 

5. Wesley Snipes' Blade Will NEVER Be In The Movie

s-l1600-2

We'll confess that it was always difficult to imagine Ryan Reynolds and Wesley Snipes reuniting, particularly after they clashed on the set of Blade: Trinity

The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez told fans to "dial down expectations" about seeing Blade, Ghost Rider, and Spider-Man, insisting only the Fox characters would be in play. MyTimeToShineHello, meanwhile, argued that Halle Berry - who would "definitely: be in the threequel - having history with Snipes meant he'd never be allowed near the movie. 

Not only was Berry not in Deadpool & Wolverine, but everyone involved seemed positively thrilled to welcome Snipes back as the Daywalker for what proved to be one of the movie's best cameos.
 

4. Taylor Swift

Fp-L40i-ak-AA718-B

It's hard to trace the Taylor Swift rumours back to their source, but we believe it started when Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and director Shawn Levy were photographed spending time with the singer at a Kansas City Chiefs game.

We're pretty sure MyTimeToShineHello first named Swift's supposed role as Dazzler and then changed course and said she'd play herself. Reynolds and Levy made it easy for scoopers by repeatedly teasing an appearance from Swift, only to change tact closer to release, likely because they realised they were setting expectations too high. 

It's certainly possible Swift was approached to voice Ladypool before Blake Lively but, at this point, we don't believe she was ever in line for a cameo (particularly given the gargantuan success of the Eras Tour). 
 

3. Daniel Radcliffe's MCU Debut

MV5-BOWRi-Nm-I1-OTIt-Yjc0-Zi00-YTYw-LWI4-OTEt-Mm-E0-YTNl-ODJk-OTQw-Xk-Ey-Xk-Fqc-Gde-QXVy-MDM2-NDM2-M

Well, they were way off on this one, weren't they? While Taron Egerton's name has been batted around related to Wolverine for several years now, all signs pointed to Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe making his MCU debut in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Richtman said he'd been tapped for a "secret role" and it took no time at all until we heard that Radcliffe would be Patch. At the time, the scooper also said Liev Schreiber was being lined up to play Sabretooth, though he was right when he debunked reports about Ben Affleck reprising his role as Daredevil. 

MyTimeToShineHello similarly said the idea was for Patch to be played by a different actor. Still, with Jackman playing every Wolverine Variant aside from "Cavillrine," we're not convinced there was ever any truth to this! 
 

2. A Much Bigger Post-Credits Scene

e16da75bec1866f83af3c4eddf48b464

Deadpool & Wolverine features only one post-credits scene and it's a hilarious payoff to an earlier sequence in the movie featuring Chris Evans' Human Torch. 

According to MyTimeToShineHello not all that long ago, the sequence stinger was "too good and mind-blowing" and later hyped it up as something they "can't believe they were able to pull this off without anyone knowing." Various other social media scoopers would make similar claims, none of which correlate with what we got! 

There's been chatter lately that Marvel Studios considered introducing Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in the threequel; it might have been discussed but it's obvious nothing was ever shot. 
 

1. What Did They Get Right?

qcw4fb8n5xnqw45jkrv3s9b

It would be unfair to talk about the scoopers above without at least referencing what they got right. 

Those included Jackman wearing the yellow suit and it featuring the mask with white eyes, the return of every Resistance actor, the Merc with the Mouth getting Adamantium katanas, Cavill's cameo, and Gambit's comic-accurate costume. 

The key difference here is that these rumours all started doing the rounds around the time test screenings were taking place and companies had been given access to artwork and photos used as reference material for merchandise. 

That may say a lot about when we should start trusting these scoops and, of all those listed above, MyTimeToShine has unquestionably been proven an unreliable source of intel (we'll be bearing that in mind moving forward).
 

RESULTS: Here's How You, ComicBookMovie.com's Readers, Rated DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/31/2024, 12:18 PM
How many of these were you peddling like it was the gospel? 😂
thedrudo
thedrudo - 7/31/2024, 12:21 PM
Truly so many BS rumors that most of it being wrong was more surprising than what the movie actually tried to surprise us with. Go figure.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/31/2024, 12:22 PM
Imo the only thing I would have changed, is having deadpool universe have his own wolverine. Im not like crying ovrer logan corpse being torn out, and all that, cause I dont really think its the same universe logan, and it doesent touch the movie but.....well is it implying logan is set in the same world as deadpool? T always deadpool was its own universe, and still do. Plus it means deadpool will still lose cause the corn syrup will kill all his mutant friends, and xavier will kill the xmen by accident.

Imo all the fox movies should be in seperate universes. IE. Xmen trilogy (And wolverine), first class time travel reboot universe, xmen oirgins universe, logan universe (Own version of trilogy along with the wolverine) and days of future past ending universe and of course the deadpool universe. Trying to fit them all in one world is madness
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/31/2024, 12:24 PM
@TheRogue - Also the idea that a universe ends when someone dies, what the [frick]?

So if lets say cap (Or whoever is the anchor of mcu) chokes on a steak, or dies of old age, everybody dies? All their battles are useless? Such awful lore. It was kinda messy there, but thankfully its still good movie.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 7/31/2024, 12:25 PM
Didn't Feige and Reynolds say they put out a lot of rumours to throw people off?
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 7/31/2024, 12:25 PM
Some of them were reported here...by you Josh...
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/31/2024, 12:31 PM
@OptimusCrime - Yep.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 7/31/2024, 12:25 PM
Josh, you were spreading these rumors as if they were true to get your little article clicks and likes
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/31/2024, 12:31 PM
@JobinJ - Exactly what I said.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 7/31/2024, 12:25 PM
I genuinely thought we’d see Radcliffe wolverine because I just couldn’t see Reynolds passing up Harry Potter jokes so that did catch me off guard. Radcliffe must have passed on it. Maybe to distance himself from his past roles.

The whole Taylor swift thing was undoubtedly done by Disney to try to boost numbers in their lowest marvel demographic which is teenage girls. I wonder if it worked.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/31/2024, 12:27 PM
Josh finding the guy who spreads fakeass rumors

User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/31/2024, 12:28 PM
@TheRogue - LOL perfect gif. Well played sir!
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/31/2024, 12:28 PM
I LOVE when "scoopers' are DEAD F*CKING WRONG. Bring back the old days where the important mind blowing news was who was actually casted as a certain hero or villain... and the trailers didnt give too much of anything at all. Im glad i stayed off the interwebs and didnt see any TV spots so i could enjoy some badass and amazing cameos in this movie.
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 7/31/2024, 12:28 PM
Actually thought Ladypool was Swift when I saw the film lol

Should have recognised Blake's voice

