IRON MAN AND HIS AWESOME FRIENDS Animated Series Coming To Disney+; Will Also Feature Ironheart And Iron Hulk

We bid farewell to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Iron Man in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, but the Armoured Avenger will return...in a new TV series aimed at preschoolers.

Disney Jr. has greenlit Marvel's Iron Man and His Awesome Friends for both that network and Disney+ ahead of a summer 2025 launch. For those of you concerned with continuity, this will not be the same Tony Stark voiced by John Stamos in Spidey and His Amazing Friends.

In this series, the young Iron Man will be joined by his "world-saving besties," Riri Williams/Ironheart and Amadeus Cho (who, in this story, is now the Iron Hulk). As you might expect, they'll work together to protect their city and each other.

"To help them in their Super Hero endeavors, they each have their own Iron Suits that allow them to fly and give them each enhanced super-strength," reads the official logline. "In addition, Iron Man has a Nano-Shield; Ironheart has a Heartbeat Bubble forcefield to protect people, and Iron Hulk has his strong Iron Boom clap and Iron Hulk Stomp."

The heroes will "work out of their beachfront base, Iron Quarters (IQ), under the supervision of their superpowered android, Vision, and their furry pup, Gamma, who has her very own Iron Pup suit and accompanies the Iron Friends on many of their adventures."

The cast features Mason Blomberg (Shameless), Kapri Ladd (Danger Force), and Aidyn Ahn (Kids Say the Darndest Things), who will voice Tony Stark/Iron Man, Riri Williams/Ironheart, and Amadeus Cho/Iron Hulk, respectively. David Kaye (Transformers) will lend his voice to Vision, and Fred Tatasciore (Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur) is Gamma.

Disney and Marvel have been laying the groundwork to introduce its Avengers characters to a new generation of fans for a while now, and Iron Man and His Awesome Friends is part of that initiative.

While the show isn't aimed at older Marvel fans, those of you with children might have fun watching this to see what sort of unique spin is put on Iron Man, Ironheart, and Amadeus Cho.

From Disney Branded Television, Marvel's Iron Man and his Awesome Friends is executive produced by Sean Coyle and Harrison Wilcox. James Eason-Garcia is co-executive producer and story editor, Alex Cichon is supervising producer; Ashley Rideout is producer, and Michael Dowding is supervising director.

Check out a first look at the series below.