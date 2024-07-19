CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS Producer Reflects On Kevin Conroy Recording His Final Batman Performance (Exclusive)

CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS Producer Reflects On Kevin Conroy Recording His Final Batman Performance (Exclusive)

Talking to us about Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three, executive producer Butch Lukic looks back at Kevin Conroy recording his final lines as the Dark Knight, sharing a touching story from the booth.

By JoshWilding - Jul 19, 2024 10:07 AM EST

When the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League video game was released earlier this year, the response from fans was not good. It turns out that Task Force X brutally killing their favourite heroes wasn't something they wanted from DC, and it being the late Kevin Conroy's final time playing Batman only served to heighten the backlash. 

We'd later learn that Conroy had recorded dialogue for Warner Bros. Animation's Crisis on Infinite Earths trilogy and, in a sequence which sees us visit various alternate realities, the Dark Knight faces his greatest foe (Mark Hamill's Joker) one final time.

"I care Joker...about Gotham. About justice. And, if it has to end, at least I go out like this...being Batman!"

Despite his role in the Multiversal movie being brief, it served as one hell of a tribute to the beloved Batman: The Animated Series star who sadly died in 2022 after battling cancer. 

Earlier this week, we spoke with longtime DC Animated Universe executive producer Butch Lukic about Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three. We asked about the threequel being Conroy's final time playing Batman and, while it was intended as a send-off, he confirmed that no one knew at the time this would be the actor's final performance. 

"Originally, we obviously knew we were going to get Kevin to do Batman for this scene. We didn't know at the time and I'm not sure if he knew because it was a year away from when he passed away. We were making jokes about it at the time saying, 'This is your last Batman animated, blah, blah, blah,' and he was laughing and making jokes about it too."

"In hindsight, it wasn't intended to be his final performance of the character but it turned out to be that way, sadly. The lines he did were only two lines really but he wanted to stick around and do the lines for the other Batman just for fun [Laughs]. He was having a good time with it, but we don't know if he was sick then or it happened later."

"Unfortunately, it wasn't intended to be his last performance but sadly now it is."

As for Mark Hamill's return as The Joker (a role he retired from several years ago), it turns out that the mere mention of Conroy being part of Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three was all they needed to convince him to play the Clown Prince of Crime again.

"Once we told Hamill...we told him, 'Look, Kevin is doing it' and he always called us if Kevin was doing even just a couple of lines. He said, 'As long as Kevin is doing it, I'm all in,' and that was that. Even though he did state a couple years before that he'd retired from The Joker, he did want to do this one. Again, he didn't know anything as far as what Kevin's outcome was going to be. He was just doing it because it was a good end statement to Batman: The Animated Series for both of them."

We lost a true legend when Conroy passed, but regardless of how you feel about this three-part adaptation of Crisis, it's fair to say the threequel sends his Batman out on a high note. Stay tuned for more from our interviews soon. 

Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three is now available on Digital and arrives on 4K UHD in limited edition SteelBook packaging and Blu-ray on July 23.

HermanM
HermanM - 7/19/2024, 10:59 AM
A shame the animation didn't look right
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 7/19/2024, 11:01 AM
@HermanM - it looked fine
HermanM
HermanM - 7/19/2024, 11:08 AM
@BackwardGalaxy - it has big black outlines all around it unlike the outlines to the original animated series which are only slightly darker than whatever color a particular area of the character is
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 7/19/2024, 11:00 AM
Hamill does sound strange, particularly the laugh. It isn't his usual Joker laugh at all.

But Conroy sounds perfect and that being the last thing he says as Batman is probably the coolest way to go out.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/19/2024, 11:21 AM
@TheManWithoutFear - I was just thinking the same thing. A fitting epitaph for an epic career.
dracula
dracula - 7/19/2024, 11:00 AM
What was up with Hamil's voice in that scene
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/19/2024, 11:22 AM
@dracula - He's 72.
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 7/19/2024, 11:01 AM
Wait, that was MH as Joker? I thought it was someone else. I wonder if they messed with his voice to try and get it to sound like when he was younger.
dracula
dracula - 7/19/2024, 11:03 AM
@BackwardGalaxy - really and it didnt even sound like early mark
dracula
dracula - 7/19/2024, 11:02 AM
Imagine if Crisis had actually been done with the DCAU cast and art style.

Now that would have gotten me excited

I had high hopes for the tomorrowverse but things got so rushed after long halloween, this pay off just seems forced
dracula
dracula - 7/19/2024, 11:11 AM
So Terry was in 2 movies and only got 1 line
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/19/2024, 11:12 AM
I haven’t seen the film or a majority of the Tomorrowverse features , I have enjoyed the ones i have to varying degrees such as Man of Tomorrow , GL:Beware My Power and JS:WW2 so it’s unfortunate to this universe and movies being forced to rush due to the DCU but oh well.

I did see Conroy’s final scene though in this and it was a great tribute/homage to his take on the character and really a part of my childhood.

RIP Mr Conroy , take you for the memories and you truly are the GOAT!!.

User Comment Image
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 7/19/2024, 11:25 AM
SSKTJL was the perfect send off for Kevin. SMH

