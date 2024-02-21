JUSTICE LEAGUE: CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS - PART TWO Clip And (Digital Only?) Release Date Revealed

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part One was released last month and it's now been confirmed (via Toonado.com) that the second instalment will arrive on Digital on April 23. Interestingly, there's no mention of a Blu-ray release, suggesting the sequel will skip physical media and only be available on Digital platforms.

While this hasn't been confirmed just yet, it's odd to see no mention whatsoever of a Blu-ray release. This could be in response to poor sales for Part One or because many stores are no longer stocking DVDs and Blu-rays as the world becomes increasingly digital.

Trailer Features A Surprise Cameo And Hero vs. Hero Action

The announcement, which was made by Batman voice actor Jensen Ackles (The Boys) also features an extended clip which sees the Dark Knight squaring off with shadow demons. Later, Superman, Green Lantern, and Green Arrow also find themselves surrounded by the creatures.

As for the cover art, that puts Batman and Robin front and centre; they're then flanked by Superman, Supergirl, Wonder Woman, Batgirl, and Psycho-Pirate, suggesting these characters will be Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Two's leads.

Last month, we spoke to executive producers Butch Lukic and Jim Krieg and asked if they believe these animated DC movies will continue under DC Studios' watch.

Butch: At this stage, we don’t know, but even something like Justice Society: World War II could definitely be continued with other versions as far as stories. It’s all dependent on where they want to go. It all has to be Elseworlds. We can’t go into the James Gunn universe but our whole goal, even before James Gunn came in to be in charge, was to have a ten-movie structure and then be finished at this point. Beyond that, when it comes to sequels based on these films, that’s up to DC and Warner Bros. Jim: You know, as we’ve been doing these interviews, Butch, I’ve had flashbacks. The Tuckerverse, I think, was twenty five movies. A tremendous amount. Butch and I had this idea that we would have a long time to build to Crisis which was the pitch. I remember you and I talking to Sam Register and saying, ‘Maybe we can have twenty films and then end in Crisis?’ I think he said, ‘How about three?’ [Laughs] We built it out and negotiated up. This is where we are. Butch: I originally wanted to keep doing a slow build with movies like The Long Halloween and Man of Tomorrow. I wanted to take as long as possible and once we gave them our pitch, they said they wanted Crisis involved and they wanted it done in ten movies. That’s why we had to fast-track some of these stories and build it towards this.

You can watch the first Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Two clip in the players below.