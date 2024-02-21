JUSTICE LEAGUE: CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS - PART TWO Clip And (Digital Only?) Release Date Revealed

JUSTICE LEAGUE: CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS - PART TWO Clip And (Digital Only?) Release Date Revealed JUSTICE LEAGUE: CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS - PART TWO Clip And (Digital Only?) Release Date Revealed

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced the release date for Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Two, but it appears the sequel will be skipping Blu-ray! We also have a sneak peek...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 21, 2024 05:02 AM EST
Source: Toonado.com

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part One was released last month and it's now been confirmed (via Toonado.com) that the second instalment will arrive on Digital on April 23. Interestingly, there's no mention of a Blu-ray release, suggesting the sequel will skip physical media and only be available on Digital platforms.

While this hasn't been confirmed just yet, it's odd to see no mention whatsoever of a Blu-ray release. This could be in response to poor sales for Part One or because many stores are no longer stocking DVDs and Blu-rays as the world becomes increasingly digital. 

ALSO READ: Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Two
Trailer Features A Surprise Cameo And Hero vs. Hero Action

The announcement, which was made by Batman voice actor Jensen Ackles (The Boys) also features an extended clip which sees the Dark Knight squaring off with shadow demons. Later, Superman, Green Lantern, and Green Arrow also find themselves surrounded by the creatures. 

As for the cover art, that puts Batman and Robin front and centre; they're then flanked by Superman, Supergirl, Wonder Woman, Batgirl, and Psycho-Pirate, suggesting these characters will be Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Two's leads. 

Last month, we spoke to executive producers Butch Lukic and Jim Krieg and asked if they believe these animated DC movies will continue under DC Studios' watch.

Butch: At this stage, we don’t know, but even something like Justice Society: World War II could definitely be continued with other versions as far as stories. It’s all dependent on where they want to go. It all has to be Elseworlds. We can’t go into the James Gunn universe but our whole goal, even before James Gunn came in to be in charge, was to have a ten-movie structure and then be finished at this point. Beyond that, when it comes to sequels based on these films, that’s up to DC and Warner Bros.

Jim: You know, as we’ve been doing these interviews, Butch, I’ve had flashbacks. The Tuckerverse, I think, was twenty five movies. A tremendous amount. Butch and I had this idea that we would have a long time to build to Crisis which was the pitch. I remember you and I talking to Sam Register and saying, ‘Maybe we can have twenty films and then end in Crisis?’ I think he said, ‘How about three?’ [Laughs] We built it out and negotiated up. This is where we are.

Butch: I originally wanted to keep doing a slow build with movies like The Long Halloween and Man of Tomorrow. I wanted to take as long as possible and once we gave them our pitch, they said they wanted Crisis involved and they wanted it done in ten movies. That’s why we had to fast-track some of these stories and build it towards this. 

You can watch the first Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Two clip in the players below.

CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS - PART ONE Interview With Amazo And Green Lantern Actor Nolan North (Exclusive)
Related:

CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS - PART ONE Interview With Amazo And Green Lantern Actor Nolan North (Exclusive)
CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS - PART ONE Interview w/Creatives Jeff Wamester, Butch Lukic & Jim Krieg (Exclusive)
Recommended For You:

CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS - PART ONE Interview w/Creatives Jeff Wamester, Butch Lukic & Jim Krieg (Exclusive)
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder