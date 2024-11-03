KICK-ASS Star Chloë Grace Moretz Comes Out As Gay Woman In Heartfelt New Social Media Post

Kick-Ass and The 5th Wave star Chloë Grace Moretz has taken to social media to come out as a gay woman in an impactful post making her intentions known for this week's U.S. election. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 03, 2024 08:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Kick-Ass

Chloë Grace Moretz already had a lot of acting credits to her name before starring in Matthew Vaughn's Kick-Ass, but that role put her on the map...and generated a lot of controversy. 

Given her young age at the time, the fact she was dropping F-bombs (and the odd C-word) shocked many, as did the sheer level of violence some of the 11-year-old's scenes included. Since then, Moretz has gone on to star in the likes of Let Me In, Hugo, Carrie, Tom & Jerry, and Kick-Ass 2, of course. 

Now, the actor is making headlines after coming out as a "gay woman" on Instagram. Moretz revealed her sexual orientation in a post regarding her decision in the 2024 United States Presidential Election. 

Moretz has been romantically linked to model Kate Harrison since 2018 but has never publicly commented on her sexuality. This cause was clearly one important enough to the actor to change that. 

"I think it would be really fun to see where Hit-Girl goes and what she is like as an adult," Moretz previously said of possibly reprising her most famous role. "But I think it would have to be kind of perfect."

She went on to explain that co-stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and "the whole crew, across the board" would also have to be willing to return before she'd consider signing on, something we don't anticipate happening given Vaughn's peculiar plans for a new trilogy of Kick-Ass movies. 

You can check out Moretz's Instagram post below. 

I voted early and I voted for Kamala Harris. There is so much on the line this election. I believe the government has no right over my body as a woman, and that the decisions over my body should come ONLY from myself and my doctor. Kamala Harris will protect that for us. I believe in the need for legal protections that protects the LGBTQ+ community as a gay woman. We need protections in this country and to have access to the care we need and deserve. SO… Are you voting early? Let’s get a plan together to get to your polling place with your friends! Go to IWillVote.com to figure out the best plan for you

Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 11/3/2024, 8:36 AM
Bracing myself for this comment section like
User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/3/2024, 9:01 AM
@Clintthahamster - yeah. Politics and lgbtq+? That should go over well
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 11/3/2024, 8:37 AM
Lol Okay?
Thing94
Thing94 - 11/3/2024, 8:39 AM
Ughhhhhhhhhhh
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/3/2024, 8:41 AM
Aw man! Us guys lost another one. Always thought she was a great actress and handled being a childhood actress into adulthood well.

In all seriousness, I'm glad she was able to express who she is. It's inspiring and she deserves true happiness.
HermanM
HermanM - 11/3/2024, 8:44 AM
Elliot Page would like a word with you... she been there done that back in 2014 when being gay was the newest hottest thing after being a teen mom in the 00's got phased out.

Now you've got to be trans... Elliot was there cutting edge for it in 2021.

You're too late to the party, Chloe.

User Comment Image

Flight370
Flight370 - 11/3/2024, 8:44 AM
First off who cares if Chloe is gay or not, we live in a society where the majority accepts or does not care for people of different sexuality. Secondly she did this as a political stunt to support Kamala Harris.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/3/2024, 8:49 AM
@Flight370 - The only “stunt” going on here is Josh bating y’all into outing yourselves as a pack of insensitive trolls. It worked.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 11/3/2024, 8:58 AM
@Flight370 -

Would it trigger you less if her political stunt was in support of the Orange Fuhrer-wannabe, who accepts endorsements from pillows sold in dogwhisling prices?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/3/2024, 8:47 AM
Yes nowto tribadism ggb
Fogs
Fogs - 11/3/2024, 8:47 AM
Well, good for her.

This ain't news, cause being gay isn't counterculture in the slightest for a long time now.
PapaBear562
PapaBear562 - 11/3/2024, 8:49 AM
I don't care about her sexuality, but as others have already said this is nothing but a political stunt for Harris. Go away Chloe.
Forthas
Forthas - 11/3/2024, 8:49 AM
Seems like a smart woman. Don't know why anyone would vote for that lying. fascist loving, fat, moronic, pumpkin man.
HermanM
HermanM - 11/3/2024, 8:59 AM
@Forthas - Trump isn't a fascist, he is a zionist hyper capitalist, the opposite of a fascist.

Words have meaning and if you keep using "fascist" as a catch-all term for whatever thing you dislike then it becomes meaningless.

Actual fascists are anti capitalist and anti zionist, it is an insult to fascists to label Trump one. He is just a for-sale zionist grifter politician.
Dunejedi
Dunejedi - 11/3/2024, 9:10 AM
@Forthas - For the same reasons people are voting for that lying, fascist loving, genocidal, white supremacist with a black face girl boss; their own perceived self interest.

I predict Twittler will take it, but it genuinely doesn’t matter on the grand scale. Policy wise, there isn’t a substantive difference in their positions. The bad guys already won, and fascism isn’t coming to the US. It’s BEEN here for a long time.
Amuro
Amuro - 11/3/2024, 8:53 AM
Nice for her to freely express herself, but there are so many LGBTQA+ people in the world that I don't see the point of newspapers making their headlines out of their coming out. The simple fact that we even talk about gay people "coming out" is not a good thing in itself because we won't ever talk about people "coming out" as straight and no one would be making a fuss about them. That just shows that people are still a long way to go before true acceptance, where no one would care or make any fuss about someone sexual orientation.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/3/2024, 9:02 AM
@Amuro - Au contraire. It made headlines when Ryan Seacrest came out as straight.
PutinsGooch
PutinsGooch - 11/3/2024, 8:54 AM
Expected the usual c*nts to chime in here. Wasn't disappointed.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/3/2024, 8:54 AM
Its the microplastics and colored dye/chemicals in our food turning everyone gay. America also has an ego problem where everyone thinks they’re so special they need to make it an announcement
PutinsGooch
PutinsGooch - 11/3/2024, 8:55 AM
@Matchesz - I hope you're joking.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/3/2024, 9:02 AM
@PutinsGooch - its a conspiracy theory since more studies are showing how harmful microplastics and colored dyes and toxic pesticides have been this whole time without ppl knowing
TPO4305
TPO4305 - 11/3/2024, 8:55 AM
How is the Comic Book movie News @joshwilding
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 11/3/2024, 8:56 AM
User Comment Image
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 11/3/2024, 8:59 AM
Why is this news?
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 11/3/2024, 8:59 AM
Filmento right now:

User Comment Image
TheClungerine
TheClungerine - 11/3/2024, 9:04 AM
Im just here picturing the comment section on this site next week.

User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/3/2024, 9:07 AM
Soon the trend will flip and we’ll get to listen to rich celebs come out as straight
PutinsGooch
PutinsGooch - 11/3/2024, 9:09 AM
All she needs to do now to tip this comments sextion over the edge is come out as atheist.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/3/2024, 9:13 AM
@PutinsGooch - few celebs remain faithful to their beliefs without selling out their souls.

