KICK-ASS Star Chloë Grace Moretz Comes Out As Gay Woman In Heartfelt New Social Media Post

Chloë Grace Moretz already had a lot of acting credits to her name before starring in Matthew Vaughn's Kick-Ass, but that role put her on the map...and generated a lot of controversy.

Given her young age at the time, the fact she was dropping F-bombs (and the odd C-word) shocked many, as did the sheer level of violence some of the 11-year-old's scenes included. Since then, Moretz has gone on to star in the likes of Let Me In, Hugo, Carrie, Tom & Jerry, and Kick-Ass 2, of course.

Now, the actor is making headlines after coming out as a "gay woman" on Instagram. Moretz revealed her sexual orientation in a post regarding her decision in the 2024 United States Presidential Election.

Moretz has been romantically linked to model Kate Harrison since 2018 but has never publicly commented on her sexuality. This cause was clearly one important enough to the actor to change that.

"I think it would be really fun to see where Hit-Girl goes and what she is like as an adult," Moretz previously said of possibly reprising her most famous role. "But I think it would have to be kind of perfect."

She went on to explain that co-stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and "the whole crew, across the board" would also have to be willing to return before she'd consider signing on, something we don't anticipate happening given Vaughn's peculiar plans for a new trilogy of Kick-Ass movies.

You can check out Moretz's Instagram post below.