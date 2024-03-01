KICK-ASS 3: More Confusing Details Emerge About Matthew Vaughn's New Trilogy Plans

Matthew Vaughn spent most of Argylle's press tour teasing his Kick-Ass plans, and a new report from the trade does little to make sense of this new trilogy of movies. Find more details after the jump!

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 01, 2024 05:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Kick-Ass
Source: Variety

In recent weeks, we've seen filmmaker Matthew Vaughn tease his ambitious plans for the Kick-Ass franchise. He helmed the first movie way back in 2010 and produced Jeff Wadlow's poorly-received sequel three years later. 

Now, Variety has shared some additional details and...well, they don't make this any less confusing! 

The report starts by explaining that the filmmaker is currently producing his next movie, The Stuntman. Damien Walters is directing and the story revolves around two brothers who become stuntmen (rumour has it the action is set during the 1970s). Production will begin soon. 

This will indeed be part of Vaughn's new Kick-Ass trilogy, and the first instalment - School Fight - was shot a couple of years ago but has yet to be released. That was also produced by Vaughn and helmed by Walters, and is said to revolve around a teenager who gets into a fight with a love rival at school. 

"We’re halfway through it," the X-Men: First Class helmer previously said of Kick-Ass 3's script. "There’s a very, very dare I say it...and it’s gonna be a cliche coming out of this head of mine. It is a very, very meta universe. It is what, you know, 'Kick Ass' was reinventing and creating a R-rated superhero and no one was really doing it."

"This is taking that whole concept to a worthy…not even a sequel, because I think it’s just a whole new way of doing 'Kick Ass,' which couldn’t be more 'Kick Ass.' The trilogy will be School Fight, this movie, let's call it Vram for the time being, and then Kick-Ass, and they're all connected." 

Could the whole thing be a stealthy origin story for Big Daddy?! We doubt it, but the X post below does a pretty good job of summing the situation up. 

After previously claiming he's found a director and cast for Kick-Ass 3, Vaughn would go on to share more insights into what fans can expect from the movie.

"The most important line in’ Kick-Ass’ was...two lines [were]... 'why does everyone want to be Paris Hilton, no one wants to be Spider-Man' - which I think is fascinating because remember that was a new thing...the whole reality star thing, that was a big thing, and 'With no power comes no responsibility,' so those were the two hooks."

"So we’ve taken those two ideas, and we [now] have to reflect. 'Kick-Ass,' the reboot is a reflection of the world we now live in and what’s happened to superhero films and comics and where we are now.. It’s not what anyone expects, but there will be enough in it for people to go, 'OK, that’s different, but it’s pretty damn cool.'"

Are you excited to see Kick-Ass return to theaters?

lazlodaytona - 3/1/2024, 5:36 AM
I guess...there's a possibility that this works? Seems like it's a weird way to go about it. Almost sounds like a prequel trilogy.

No matter what, NONE of their films will be able to touch the original with Chloe and Cage. That sucker came out of nowhere. From BD shooting HG point blank in the chest for practice for her, the best scene is HG's intro as she flat-out slays a gang to the tunes of the banana splits, to Big Daddy's sad death scene; this Kick-Ass film was damn near perfect.
UniqNo - 3/1/2024, 5:51 AM
I bet it never get's made.
Feralwookiee - 3/1/2024, 5:53 AM
I thought the first film, although flawed, was refreshingly vulgar and mean spirited.

Off topic: Thanos lets us know Jonah Hex sucks. https://variety.com/2024/film/news/josh-brolin-jonah-hex-shitty-movie-1235923866/

