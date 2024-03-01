KICK-ASS 3: More Confusing Details Emerge About Matthew Vaughn's New Trilogy Plans

In recent weeks, we've seen filmmaker Matthew Vaughn tease his ambitious plans for the Kick-Ass franchise. He helmed the first movie way back in 2010 and produced Jeff Wadlow's poorly-received sequel three years later.

Now, Variety has shared some additional details and...well, they don't make this any less confusing!

The report starts by explaining that the filmmaker is currently producing his next movie, The Stuntman. Damien Walters is directing and the story revolves around two brothers who become stuntmen (rumour has it the action is set during the 1970s). Production will begin soon.

This will indeed be part of Vaughn's new Kick-Ass trilogy, and the first instalment - School Fight - was shot a couple of years ago but has yet to be released. That was also produced by Vaughn and helmed by Walters, and is said to revolve around a teenager who gets into a fight with a love rival at school.

"We’re halfway through it," the X-Men: First Class helmer previously said of Kick-Ass 3's script. "There’s a very, very dare I say it...and it’s gonna be a cliche coming out of this head of mine. It is a very, very meta universe. It is what, you know, 'Kick Ass' was reinventing and creating a R-rated superhero and no one was really doing it."

"This is taking that whole concept to a worthy…not even a sequel, because I think it’s just a whole new way of doing 'Kick Ass,' which couldn’t be more 'Kick Ass.' The trilogy will be School Fight, this movie, let's call it Vram for the time being, and then Kick-Ass, and they're all connected."

Could the whole thing be a stealthy origin story for Big Daddy?! We doubt it, but the X post below does a pretty good job of summing the situation up.

Reading the article about this is so confusing 😫



1. This movie “The Stuntman” is the second film in this new Kick-Ass trilogy

2. The first film “School Fight” was made years ago but never released.

3. We won’t really get a new Kick-Ass till the 3rd movie. But it’s all connected https://t.co/fQwEt6GjCh — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) February 29, 2024

After previously claiming he's found a director and cast for Kick-Ass 3, Vaughn would go on to share more insights into what fans can expect from the movie.

"The most important line in’ Kick-Ass’ was...two lines [were]... 'why does everyone want to be Paris Hilton, no one wants to be Spider-Man' - which I think is fascinating because remember that was a new thing...the whole reality star thing, that was a big thing, and 'With no power comes no responsibility,' so those were the two hooks."

"So we’ve taken those two ideas, and we [now] have to reflect. 'Kick-Ass,' the reboot is a reflection of the world we now live in and what’s happened to superhero films and comics and where we are now.. It’s not what anyone expects, but there will be enough in it for people to go, 'OK, that’s different, but it’s pretty damn cool.'"

Are you excited to see Kick-Ass return to theaters?