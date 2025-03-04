ANORA Oscar Winner Mikey Madison Rumored To Be In Consideration For Marvel Studios Role

Mikey Madison was already starting to get a lot of attention thanks to her lead performance in Sean Baker's Anora, but Sunday's surprise Best Actress Oscar win is certain to make the 25-year-old a highly in-demand star in Hollywood.
Major studios are sure to have reached out already, and we're now hearing that Madison could be in line to play a character in an upcoming Marvel Studios project.
We don't have much to go on, but scooper Daniel Richtman is reporting that Madison is "being considered" for an MCU role.
It's always worth keeping in mind that Marvel Studios meets with and reaches out to a lot of talent (it might be quicker to list the people that haven't been up for a part at one point or another), so this is far from a guarantee that Madison is even in talks with the studio.
Even so, there's already a lot of speculation on social media, and fans seem to be hoping that she might end up joining the upcoming X-Men reboot.
Are there any specific Marvel Comics characters you think Madison would be a good fit for? Let us know in the comments section, and in case you missed them, you can check out a full list of all Academy Award winners in the major categories below.
Best Picture
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Best Director
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Best Actor
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Best Supporting Actor
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Best Supporting Actress
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Best Animated Feature
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best Original Screenplay
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
The Substance
September 5
Best Original Score in a Motion Picture
The Brutalist
Emilia Pérez
Conclave
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Original Song
El Mal, Emilia Pérez
Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez
Never Too Late, Elton John: Never Too Late
The Journey, The Six Triple Eight
Like a Bird, Sing Sing
Best Cinematography
The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu
Best Sound
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Wicked
Emilia Perez
The Wild Robot
Best Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes
Wicked
Best Costume Design
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
Best Production Design
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Editing
Anora
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Brutalist
Best International Feature
I’m Still Here
The Girl with the Needle
Emilia Pérez
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Flow
Best Documentary Feature
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Sugarcane
Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat
Best Documentary Short
Death by Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Instruments of a Beating Heart
Best Live Action Short
Anuja
The Last Ranger
A Lien
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
I’m Not a Robot
Best Animated Short
In the Shadow of Cypress
Wander to Wonder
Yuck
Magic Candies
Beautiful Men