ANORA Oscar Winner Mikey Madison Rumored To Be In Consideration For Marvel Studios Role

You had to see this coming! Following her surprise Best Actress win at Sunday's Academy Awards, a new rumor is claiming that Anora star Mikey Madison could be in line for an MCU role...

By MarkCassidy - Mar 04, 2025
Mikey Madison was already starting to get a lot of attention thanks to her lead performance in Sean Baker's Anora, but Sunday's surprise Best Actress Oscar win is certain to make the 25-year-old a highly in-demand star in Hollywood.

Major studios are sure to have reached out already, and we're now hearing that Madison could be in line to play a character in an upcoming Marvel Studios project.

We don't have much to go on, but scooper Daniel Richtman is reporting that Madison is "being considered" for an MCU role.

It's always worth keeping in mind that Marvel Studios meets with and reaches out to a lot of talent (it might be quicker to list the people that haven't been up for a part at one point or another), so this is far from a guarantee that Madison is even in talks with the studio.

Even so, there's already a lot of speculation on social media, and fans seem to be hoping that she might end up joining the upcoming X-Men reboot.

Are there any specific Marvel Comics characters you think Madison would be a good fit for? Let us know in the comments section, and in case you missed them, you can check out a full list of all Academy Award winners in the major categories below.

JFerguson
JFerguson - 3/4/2025, 6:23 PM
obvious one

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/4/2025, 6:41 PM
@JFerguson -

Jubilee?

Because Rogue is White.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 3/4/2025, 6:55 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - User Comment Image

“Get this man a clue!”
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/4/2025, 6:59 PM
@Lisa89 -

Your name could just as easily be Cher89.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 3/4/2025, 6:59 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - You know what? Keke Palmer would probably make the better Rogue anyway
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 3/4/2025, 7:27 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Actually Rogue is a fictional character. She's not anything.
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 3/4/2025, 6:28 PM
Storm
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/4/2025, 6:35 PM
@GodHercules20 - User Comment Image
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 3/4/2025, 6:35 PM
Other than Kitty, I have no clue.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/4/2025, 6:39 PM
@MCUKnight11 - perhaps…

I quite like Julia Butters for it as rumored though.

User Comment Image
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 3/4/2025, 6:47 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Definitely my favorite of the rumored castings so far.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/4/2025, 7:00 PM
@MCUKnight11 - same I think
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/4/2025, 6:38 PM
Wait , you’re telling me a major studio is considering a really “hot” and in demand actress right now for a role?.

STOP THE PRESSES…😑.

Anyway the only thing I have seen Mikey Madison in full is Once Upon a Time in Hollywood but given some clips here & there of Anora , I think she could perhaps pull off Black Cat or Polaris

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 3/4/2025, 6:39 PM
These rumors right out of chat gpt
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 3/4/2025, 6:39 PM
Employee of the Month At Scrubbing Toilets, Feralwookiee Rumored To Be In Consideration For Marvel Studios Role

Stay tuned for updates!
rychlec
rychlec - 3/4/2025, 6:40 PM
Join the consideration club. Wish her luck. Just still baffled by the 'Anora' love. I couldn't finish it. It was like 'Jersey Shore' with better cinematography.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 3/4/2025, 6:41 PM
Weird... I didn't know Marvel had a character whose power was super-hooking. Could be cool, I guess.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/4/2025, 6:43 PM
AWHOREA Oscar Winner Mikey Madison
Is Not Rumored To Be In Consideration For Marvel Studios Role
ThorArms
ThorArms - 3/4/2025, 6:47 PM
Rogue
Repian
Repian - 3/4/2025, 7:31 PM
@ThorArms - Sage
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/4/2025, 7:04 PM
Y'know technically Demi Moore won the Best Actress Oscar... she just went by a different name.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 3/4/2025, 7:10 PM
She has came a long way from get her head caved in by Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 3/4/2025, 7:18 PM
I hope it is Jessica Drew...

User Comment Image

...if Sony will allow it!!!!



Say YES to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) ... say NO to Stupidity, Extremism, and Ignorance (SEI) and Childish Reactionary Tantrums (CRT).
dagenspear
dagenspear - 3/4/2025, 7:19 PM
I think she looks like a solid potential to recast for Wanda, and be a little closer to the race of the character than the current actress is.
Thing94
Thing94 - 3/4/2025, 7:38 PM
User Comment Image

View Recorder