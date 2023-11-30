Bob Iger Responds To Claims That Disney Has A "Woke" Agenda; Says Company Is Making Too Many Sequels

In addition to some controversial comments regarding The Marvels and the lack of supervision on set while filming during Covid, Disney CEO Bog Iger also touched on a few other interesting comments during his Q&A at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit conference.

Iger's Q&A session with Andrew Ross Sorkin touched on his thoughts about the company's over-reliance on sequels and a need to move away from storytelling that takes a back seat to a "woke" agenda.

Expounding on that last Tweet, Iger's exact statement [courtesy of Deadline] was, "I think I don’t want to apologize for making sequels.”



“Some of them have done extraordinarily well. And they’ve been good films too. I think there has to be a reason to make it, beyond commerce. You have to have a good story. And we have made too many. That doesn’t mean we’re not going to continue to make them."

Iger went on to add, "I’m not sure another studio will ever achieve some of the numbers that we achieved. I mean, we got to the point where if a film didn’t do a billion dollars in global box office, we were disappointed. That’s an unbelievably high standard.”



“I’ve been very public about it saying and I would say right now my number one priority is to help the studio turn around creatively.”

What are your thoughts on Disney over-relying on sequels, particularly with Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm?

Also, do you think Iger will actually move forward with changing the studio's approach to story-telling and letting the "message" have greater importance over entertaining the audience?

Let us know in the comment section below. For a number of Marvel properties, it's likely too late to change the narrative given their reliance on pre-viz VFX shots that are years in the making.