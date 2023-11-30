Bob Iger Responds To Claims That Disney Has A "Woke" Agenda; Says Company Is Making Too Many Sequels

Continued coverage from Bob Iger's appearance at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit reveal a number of interesting comments made by the Disney CEO.

Nov 30, 2023
In addition to some controversial comments regarding The Marvels and the lack of supervision on set while filming during Covid, Disney CEO Bog Iger also touched on a few other interesting comments during his Q&A at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit conference.

Iger's Q&A session with Andrew Ross Sorkin touched on his thoughts about the company's over-reliance on sequels and a need to move away from storytelling that takes a back seat to a "woke" agenda.

Expounding on that last Tweet, Iger's exact statement [courtesy of Deadline] was, "I think I don’t want to apologize for making sequels.

Some of them have done extraordinarily well. And they’ve been good films too. I think there has to be a reason to make it, beyond commerce. You have to have a good story. And we have made too many. That doesn’t mean we’re not going to continue to make them."

Iger went on to add, "I’m not sure another studio will ever achieve some of the numbers that we achieved. I mean, we got to the point where if a film didn’t do a billion dollars in global box office, we were disappointed. That’s an unbelievably high standard.

I’ve been very public about it saying and I would say right now my number one priority is to help the studio turn around creatively.

What are your thoughts on Disney over-relying on sequels, particularly with Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm?

Also, do you think Iger will actually move forward with changing the studio's approach to story-telling and letting the "message" have greater importance over entertaining the audience?

Let us know in the comment section below. For a number of Marvel properties, it's likely too late to change the narrative given their reliance on pre-viz VFX shots that are years in the making. 




Nightwing1015 - 11/30/2023, 9:47 AM
Suppose it’s hard to deny this may have had some effect when even the CEO is saying it
DarthOmega - 11/30/2023, 9:52 AM
@Nightwing1015 - You underestimate some of the regulars here. They will sooner play in traffic than to admit audiences are tired of heavy handed messaging aka propaganda. Say the word woke, and they melt like the wicked witch.
AvalonX - 11/30/2023, 10:00 AM
@DarthOmega - Don't forget they cant wait to call people incels. Everyone else is a knuckle dragger according to the highly evolved, progressives that live at their parents house while they troll twitter and post how much they support woman all day as if that will get them one.
DocSpock - 11/30/2023, 10:03 AM
@DarthOmega -

No kidding.
BiggieMac4Sauce - 11/30/2023, 9:48 AM
"I’m not sure another studio will ever achieve some of the numbers that we achieved. I mean, we got to the point where if a film didn’t do a billion dollars in global box office, we were disappointed. That’s an unbelievably high standard.”

FACTS. The biggest and best to ever do it. Legacy is cemented. You know you the shit when your film averages are over 800 m after 15 plus years are considered “under performers” or “flops” 😂
BobGarlen - 11/30/2023, 9:51 AM
@BiggieMac4Sauce - it's insane to think an $800m box office isn't a success. It's also insane to spend so much on a movie that you need that to break even.
CoHost - 11/30/2023, 9:50 AM
Low key saying Frozen II sucked and we shouldn't even be making more.
BobGarlen - 11/30/2023, 9:50 AM
At this point a lot of the General Audience is disenchanted and has better things to worry about. Disney stopped being entertaining for a lot of people, and in a time where it's so expensive to live, I don't think Disney can do much to win back their dollar, especially when it's spoken for.
DrReedRichards - 11/30/2023, 9:53 AM
Iger's long overdue pseudo-acknowledgment aside, I wanna thank Elon for being such a pompous dickhead, that his 8-buck-paying morons cannot help but celebrate his edgy nonsene and expose themselves.

I'm not even being ironic here. I'm legit grateful. He saves us a ton of time on identifying one's priorities and moral compass (if any).
AvalonX - 11/30/2023, 9:54 AM
This guy is a snake. Hes a true believer. He started all of this, not Chapek.
Doomsday8888 - 11/30/2023, 9:55 AM
Heh, he almost said it, got as close as he dared to come about this whole debate...

Bob will always remain a bitch in the end, money will ALWAYS do the talking for him, history (or the man himself i'd should say) will prove it.
r1g0r - 11/30/2023, 9:56 AM
Can't disagree with anything he said there.
Gabimaru - 11/30/2023, 9:56 AM
Disney is painting their image as some savior of human kind. and nobody is buying that BS
Why western loves woke? because they think they're some sort of humanitarian patrolling the world.
Look at other countries like Korean film industry and Japanese Film/anime/game industry.
RevanOfKrypton - 11/30/2023, 9:57 AM
Black Rock and Vanguard being big shareholders... Disney gotta keep that ESG score high..
Fogs - 11/30/2023, 9:57 AM
He's not wrong on the heavy messaging above story, but the sequel thing isn't new. It's a 21st century problem. Been happening for a while now.

Hollywood discovered the power of the "Hey, I know that one!" effect a long time ago.
garu - 11/30/2023, 9:59 AM
He'll say anything to save face but not back it up with actions, he promises but doesn't deliver.

shame shame shame
NGFB - 11/30/2023, 9:59 AM
It's not one kind of movie versus another. With rare exceptions (Barbie), people in general aren't going to the theaters like they were pre-pandemic. Everyone is already paying for several streaming services and it's easier to just sit in front of your own big screen in the comfort of your own home and wait for a few weeks before a big movie comes to streaming. Then it's still cheaper to rent a $20 movie for a family of four versus going to the theater and paying $100+ for tickets and snacks.
Beer85 - 11/30/2023, 10:01 AM
Guy is trying to save face I guess, but of course, what he says is true.
supermanrex - 11/30/2023, 10:04 AM
the dude is not wrong on anything he said. they have been putting messages in the movies which is great but dont let it hurt or subtract from the story. the messages when integrated and woven seamlessly into films stand the test of time and reach the audience as you intended. some of the best franchises are built on what todays freaks call woke. the xmen is about bigotry and prejudice , star trek is about acceptance and inclusion. but those messages are woven into great stories and they stand out more than some of the in your face examples as of late. so im all for messaging in movies just integrate it more into the story instead of clunky out place scenes. like he said people want to see a movie first and if they walk out the theater a little wiser and knowledgeable about something the better.

