First Look At Giancarlo Esposito's MCU Stand-In And New Character Details Revealed - SPOILERS

Giancarlo Esposito (The Boys, The Mandalorian) recently confirmed that he had joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe - though not as Professor X - and speculation has been running rampant since.

Now, a first look at the actor's stand-in has been shared online, and we also have some details on his "antagonist agent of chaos" character.

Spoilers follow.

We now have confirmation that Esposito will indeed make his MCU debut in Captain America: Brave New World, which recently started another round of reshoots. Thanks to Atlanta Filming, we have a set photo featuring his stand-in wearing tactical gear.

Not much to go on, but AF did also share a crudely drawn sketch of Esposito's character in his full costume, along with some very interesting new details.

It seems this fella is going to be very well-equipped for battle, with three guns, three knives, and an axe. He is also said to sport a black cape with brown lining, and "look like Blade with bluish hair."

Based on this new info, we'd say there's a decent chance Esposito is playing some kind of non-super-powered mercenary that's been tasked with taking down Sam Wilson and his allies. There are a number of Marvel Comics characters who could fit the bill, including the likes of Paladin, Lance Hunter, and Blue Streak (would explain the hair). Another popular theory seems to be a villainous take on Dr. Adam Brashear, aka Blue Marvel.

There are numerous other possibilities, but we may soon have a better idea of exactly who this character is if more revealing set photos find their way online.

The first official stills from the movie were released a couple of weeks back, featuring Anthony Mackie as the returning Sam Wilson equipped with Steve Rogers' iconic vibranium shield, and our new Sentinel of Liberty meeting Ross, who will task Wilson with reforming The Avengers.

In the footage that screened at CinemaCon last month, Ross welcomes Wilson to the White House to commend him on his past heroism, but chaos soon ensues when music plays and activates some sleeper agent assassins, including Carl Lumbly's Isaiah Bradley, attempt to take out the President.

"It made more sense for it to be more of a grounded espionage action movie as opposed to aliens and airplanes coming through portals and sh*t," Mackie told EW. "Even though I've been in so many of them and have seen it all now, the opportunity for Sam to really establish himself as a true action star and Avenger comes with this movie."

"This movie is a clear reset," he adds. It really re-establishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be. I think with these movies, you're getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

Joining Mackie and Ford will be Danny Ramirez as the new Falcon, Shira Haas as Israeli superheroine Sabra, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but rumor has it the story will see Samuel Sterns revealed as the "secret benefactor" behind the Serpent Society. What this will entail is not clear, but we assume he'll be funding the group and possibly providing them with tech.

Captain America: Brave New World is set to arrive in theaters on February 14, 2025.