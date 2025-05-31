Marvel Studios Confirmed To Skip Hall H Panel At SDCC; Will Still Have A "Major Presence"

Marvel Studios Confirmed To Skip Hall H Panel At SDCC; Will Still Have A &quot;Major Presence&quot;

We now have confirmation that Marvel Studios will be skipping a Hall H panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, but it sounds like there will still be some surprises in store...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 31, 2025 09:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

Unfortunately, rumors that Marvel Studios will not be holding its usual Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con this year have now been confirmed.

This won't be the first time the studio has decided to skip Hall H - which is typically reserved for the biggest announcements relating to future projects and exclusive first-looks at upcoming movies and shows - but with two massive MCU event films on the horizon in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars (not to mention the long-awaited X-Men reboot), this is sure to come as disappointing news.

Even so, it sounds like fans should still have plenty to be excited about.

According to THR, "Marvel will still have a major presence at this year’s SDCC, with numerous panels about comics, games and more. And sources tell Heat Vision that it will a massive footprint in the San Diego Convention Center, with a fully redesigned and immersive booth that leans into the release of Fantastic Four. And there could be some surprises in store, as well."

With The Fantastic Four: First Steps opening on the Friday of SDCC, Marvel has decided to make the MCU reboot its main focus at the Con. We might get some Avengers: Doomsday news, but with the still-shooting movie recently pushed to December 2026, the thinking within the studio is that "it didn’t feel like the right timing for a Hall H panel."

THR has also weighed-in on the much-discussed First Steps test-screening that was held on Wednesday at the Regal Long Beach, with Kevin Feige and director Matt Shakman in attendance. The trade declined to comment on the reactions that have been doing the rounds online, simply noting: "Suffice to say, the movie is eight weeks away (that’s two months, an eternity in today’s moviemaking world), and it’s still being worked on."

The FF reboot has been described as "good, not great," with a few "mids" thrown in for good measure. We have heard a few things ourselves, but the feedback was slightly more positive.

From what we can gather - and keep in mind this is just one person's opinion - First Steps is a "pretty good" MCU movie with some terrific elements, but it probably won't be viewed as the "saviour of the MCU" some are hoping for." We were also told that some of the humor fails to land (a frequent complaint with these films), and that while the "wholesome" tone works overall, it does sometimes come across a little "hokey."

We'll get to see the movie for ourselves when Marvel's First Family make their MCU debut  on July 25.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Pedro Pascal Teases Limitless Mister Fantastic; New Character Bios, Images Released
Related:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Pedro Pascal Teases "Limitless" Mister Fantastic; New Character Bios, Images Released
MCU Rumor Roundup: VISION Casts Paladin, Latest On MCU's Ghost Rider Plans, Possible Battleworld Movie, More
Recommended For You:

MCU Rumor Roundup: VISION Casts Paladin, Latest On MCU's Ghost Rider Plans, Possible "Battleworld" Movie, More

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/31/2025, 9:39 AM
This portends fuсking trouble for sure.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 5/31/2025, 10:20 AM
@Lisa89 - they have nothing coming but f4 and they're basically giving that movie away with marketing. So yea you're right
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 5/31/2025, 9:43 AM
Will Marvel ever truly be back?
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 5/31/2025, 9:48 AM
@0bstreperous - If DOOMSDAY/SECRET WARS don't both scratch a billion dollars at the box-office; we may finally be seeing a permanent "settling" of the comic-book movie genre as a whole going forward. Always a part of pop-culture but no longer the bright, shiny, new toy either. 🤨
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 5/31/2025, 9:54 AM
@SuperiorHeckler - new?

Batman Begins was 20 years ago.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 5/31/2025, 9:55 AM
@0bstreperous - sure.

After the reboot.
Rpendo
Rpendo - 5/31/2025, 9:55 AM
@SuperiorHeckler - the idea that these movies won’t do a billion is absurd.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/31/2025, 10:02 AM
@Rpendo -

You sure about that?

Are you suuuuure about that?

Ladies and gentlemen, let's send a message to companies.

They don't own us.

We can make major changes.

We can make things extremely successful.

And we can make sure things gigantic financial failures.

Wake people up and make them take notice.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/31/2025, 10:20 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - you're the only one with a pitch fork, you aren't changing anything
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 5/31/2025, 10:30 AM
@SuperiorHeckler - I just want a good Captain America film I'm hoping they reboot soon
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 5/31/2025, 10:31 AM
@UltimaRex - I can't wait to have the big three back in a film
DSAC294
DSAC294 - 5/31/2025, 10:31 AM
@Rpendo - they don’t stand a chance now with @makeamericagrea against them. He’s like the next Joe Rogan with the level of influence he has on here 🤡
epc1122
epc1122 - 5/31/2025, 10:31 AM
@bobevanz - so true 😂😂
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/31/2025, 9:44 AM
Wasn't Alex Perez just talking about Marvel's SDCC plans yesterday?
Polaris
Polaris - 5/31/2025, 10:13 AM
@ObserverIO - lol yeah
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 5/31/2025, 9:45 AM
FINALLY announce something concrete concerning NOVA's future in the MCU or get the fudge out I say. 🤨
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/31/2025, 9:52 AM
They learned from the 2019 SDCC…scarred them
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 5/31/2025, 10:02 AM
This is kind of surprising. You'd figure, since it's the week The Fantastic 4 open they could at least do a screening and a Q&A. Let Kevin Feige introduce it himself to the audience. Maybe do a special SDCC exclusive Post Cred scene for The Fantastic 4 and introduce RDJ. Let him play the audience and promote Doomsday. Drop a detail as to what he's doing to prepare for Doom.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/31/2025, 10:21 AM
D23 is where they reveal everything now. It's not that complicated

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder