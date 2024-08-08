Marvel Studios Will Have A Presence At D23 After All - Find Out Which Projects Are Expected To Be Showcased

Marvel Studios Will Have A Presence At D23 After All - Find Out Which Projects Are Expected To Be Showcased

It seems fans can expect some Marvel Studios projects to be showcased during this weekend's D23 expo after all. Find out what's on the agenda...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 08, 2024 10:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

Disney's annual D23 event is set to take place at the Anaheim Convention Center this weekend, and despite a recent press release making no mention of Marvel Studios, we're now hearing that some MCU-based projects will indeed be showcased.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, we will get a new look at Agatha All Long, as well as first teasers for other upcoming Disney+ shows Daredevil: Born Again and Ironheart (whether the footage will be released online afterwards remains to be seen).

On the animation side, we're expecting promos for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Eyes of Wakanda, as well as future seasons of What If...?, and X-Men ’97.

We still don't know if any upcoming big-screen releases will be featured, but Marvel has been known to make some pretty major announcements during D23 in the past, so we might learn more about the studio's plans in the build-up to Avengers: Doomsday, at the very least.

“We are thrilled for fans of all ages to join us in Anaheim next month for what will truly be the ultimate Disney fan experience,” said Michael Vargo, head of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club in a statement. “This year, D23 has been reimagined to showcase even more of what they love from across the worlds of Disney. Guests will enjoy the incredible programming and show floor offerings we have in store at the Anaheim Convention Center, where our exceptional storytelling and experiences will come to life through spectacular entertainment with many of the creative masterminds behind the magic.”

Over 55 panels and presentations across five stages are coming to the multi-day fan experience, showcasing the very best in creative storytelling and innovation from across The Walt Disney Company. Disney’s award-winning storytelling engines, along with the Walt Disney Archives and Disney Experiences, have carefully curated an expansive line-up of extraordinary panels and presentations featuring behind-the-scenes access, rarely seen treasures, first-look showcases, and highly anticipated reunions. And fan-favorite presentations including D23 Mousequerade: The Ultimate Disney Costume Contest, Disney Princess – The Concert, Disney Character Voices: Inside the Studio, and more will once again return to the Anaheim Convention Center.

This year’s show floor is the largest in the event’s history and provides even more ways for fans to interact with beloved brands, stories, and talent, including immersive pavilions from Disney Experiences, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Disney+, Hulu, National Geographic, and more. There’s something for everyone with incredibly immersive experiences for all fans.

Marvel Studios Sets Release Dates For 2027, Removes One From 2026, And Leaves BLADE Scheduled For 2025
Related:

Marvel Studios Sets Release Dates For 2027, Removes One From 2026, And Leaves BLADE Scheduled For 2025
BORDERLANDS Star Jamie Lee Curtis Issues Apology After Saying Marvel's Current Saga Is Bad At Comic-Con
Recommended For You:

BORDERLANDS Star Jamie Lee Curtis Issues Apology After Saying Marvel's Current Saga Is "Bad" At Comic-Con
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/8/2024, 10:20 AM
Announce Moon Knight S2 already

User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/8/2024, 10:27 AM
@FireandBlood - this may be the hidden 💎.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/8/2024, 10:27 AM
@FireandBlood -

Season 1 sucked. Why would they do this? Especially considering how badly most of their D+ shows have been received.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/8/2024, 10:29 AM
@DocSpock - because it's an easy fix. I have a feeling this show will get the "most improved" vote by the end of S2. I don't see Oscar doubling down on crap.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/8/2024, 10:42 AM
@KennKathleen - The easy fix is thus:

Include him in Avengers Doomsday and/or Secret Wars.

Then after that reboot it with a movie that is more like the awesome comics. Get a big visionary director. R-rated.
Do Batman 1989 but cooler.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/8/2024, 10:46 AM
@DocSpock - The Easy fix is announcing season 2 with a TV-MA rating to allow Jake Lockley to be explored freely.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 8/8/2024, 10:54 AM
@DocSpock - A periodic reminder that one's tastes are not objectively correct. Moon Knight was generally well received by both critics and viewers.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/8/2024, 10:23 AM
Cool , I remember hearing that D23 this year will be focused more on their tv side which makes sense since we pretty much more or less went over the announced movies at SDCC (with the exception of Blade).

I wouldn’t be surprised if we more or less see or hear something from the projects listed above and maybe even Marvel Zombies or even Wonder Man since I don’t think the latter was ever officially announced by Marvel Studios…

Anyway looking forward to them all in varying degrees!!.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/8/2024, 11:08 AM
@SonOfAGif - @ObservIO -

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

+

User Comment Image

=

User Comment Image
thewanderer
thewanderer - 8/8/2024, 11:18 AM
Why was this ever in doubt?
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/8/2024, 11:21 AM
@thewanderer - It wasn't but they needed to milk more pointless articles.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder