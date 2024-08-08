Marvel Studios Will Have A Presence At D23 After All - Find Out Which Projects Are Expected To Be Showcased

Disney's annual D23 event is set to take place at the Anaheim Convention Center this weekend, and despite a recent press release making no mention of Marvel Studios, we're now hearing that some MCU-based projects will indeed be showcased.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, we will get a new look at Agatha All Long, as well as first teasers for other upcoming Disney+ shows Daredevil: Born Again and Ironheart (whether the footage will be released online afterwards remains to be seen).

On the animation side, we're expecting promos for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Eyes of Wakanda, as well as future seasons of What If...?, and X-Men ’97.

We still don't know if any upcoming big-screen releases will be featured, but Marvel has been known to make some pretty major announcements during D23 in the past, so we might learn more about the studio's plans in the build-up to Avengers: Doomsday, at the very least.

