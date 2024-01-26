NOVA Rumored To Be One Of The Roles Ryan Gosling Has Spoken To Marvel Studios About
Robert Downey Jr. Calls His MCU Performances The Best Work Of His Career But Feels They Were Overlooked
FireandBlood - 1/26/2024, 12:08 PM
They’re too busy with shit like Agatha and finding a new Kang 🙄
mountainman - 1/26/2024, 12:15 PM
@FireandBlood - But wasn’t it Agatha all along?
KennKathleen - 1/26/2024, 12:23 PM
@FireandBlood - 🙄🎯
GeneralChaos - 1/26/2024, 12:32 PM
@FireandBlood - How is Agatha shit when you haven't seen it? You guys with your personal biases. The character was the best thing to come out of WandaVision.
FireandBlood - 1/26/2024, 12:36 PM
@GeneralChaos - You guys with you illiteracy. “Shit like Agatha” not “Agatha is shit”.

Read, my guy.
FireandBlood - 1/26/2024, 12:37 PM
@mountainman - Who tf knows 🤷‍♂️
Origame - 1/26/2024, 12:11 PM
9) that was literally a year ago. Give it some time for us to forget about him.

8) they didn't forget her. She's dead. And was literally in the what if episode this season.

7) Aaron Davis is a nothing character in the mcu. All he got is the actor and the fact comic Davis is the prowler and miles uncle.

The rest are fine except dey.
marvel72 - 1/26/2024, 12:11 PM
Moon Knight is the only one worth returning if they actually use him correctly this time.
mountainman - 1/26/2024, 12:17 PM
@marvel72 - I’d say Tiamut too. At least a reference for this giant hand sitting in the ocean. Or exploring the rumors that his body may contain adamantium. Or tie to Galactus or other celestials.
Variant - 1/26/2024, 12:13 PM
It's a good problem to have honestly. The bandwidth to make projects with all of the characters established in the MCU is entirely too limited. But we have the characters...they're there. We just don't have alllll the stories we want from them right this moment.

Other CBM studios would kill to have this problem.
mountainman - 1/26/2024, 12:13 PM
9. Moon Knight - bring him back but write him better
8. Nova Prime - Nobody cares and we should assume she died when Thanos destroyed Xandar
7. Aaron Davis - it’s been so long, but hypothetically he could be in Spiderman 4 but I don’t think many people care about this
6. Tiamat - It’s unacceptable that this hasn’t been referenced yet. This should have been a very big deal and it wasn’t.
5. Dr Selvig - Nah we got enough of him. I’m good.
4. Mitchell Carson - nah who cares about him?
3. Dr. Cho - nah who cares about her?
2. Rhomann Dey - Reiley wasn’t a good acting for this role and we should assume he died when Thanos destroyed Xandar
1. Samson - it’s been so long and Burrell wasn’t a good casting. If anything, recast the role with someone larger after Samson gains his powers.
TheVisionary25 - 1/26/2024, 12:15 PM
While we haven’t seen them since their last appearances , that doesn’t necessarily mean they have been forgotten by Marvel Studios.

We have just gotten the Leader back for christs sakes so come on…

Marvel has thousands of characters at their disposal and are managing a bunch of projects so relax and just wait & see please.

Anyway , I do hope we get something Moon Knight related soon since that show is still one of my favorites from the post EG era.
slickrickdesigns - 1/26/2024, 12:17 PM
DocSpock - 1/26/2024, 12:20 PM

9 - Moon Knight. The show was lousy. Fix this great character & bring him back.

8 - Nova Prime. Small role. Not worth bringing back other than some very minor way.

7 - Glover. Forget this a$$hat TV funny man & keep the cartoon stuff far away from live action MCU.

6 - Tiamut. Some plot device to be revisited. Okay. Yawn.

5 - Selvig. He's pretty good. Working him in occasionally is okay.

4,3 - Carson, Cho. Yawn. Who cares?

2 - Day. Okay. Maybe as a survivor who is now a Ravager.

1 - Samson. Hmmm. Maybe when we get around to WW Hulk.
GeneralChaos - 1/26/2024, 12:30 PM
How can you say Dr. Selvig is forgotten when he was in Love and Thunder?

And how is Nova Prime forgotten when she is presumed dead in Infinity War?

Also, Tiamut and Aaron Davis showing up elsewhere doesn't count as forgotten.

Weird list.
WhatIfRickJames - 1/26/2024, 12:36 PM
There’s so much on the horizon right now, the only ones that are important to continue the stories for me are MK and Tiamat.
JobinJ - 1/26/2024, 12:37 PM
What a shit [frick]ing article

