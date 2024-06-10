MCU Rumor Round-Up: X-MEN MCU Debut; Wong BRAVE NEW WORLD Cameo Update; SCARLET WITCH Movie, And More

We have another round of Marvel Cinematic Universe-related rumors here, with (possible) updates on the X-Men reboot, Disney+'s Wonder Man series, the still not officially-announced Scarlet Witch solo movie, and more.

We'll start with an update on a rumor that did the rounds last week after the Atlanta Filming Instagram page shared a photo of Doctor Strange actor Benedict Wong with the caption "why would a sorcerer be in Cap 4?"

As you might expect, this morphed into a rumor that Wong was set to make an appearance in Captain America: Brave New World, but it seems the 3 Body Problem actor was simply in town filming a different project while the MCU movie was undergoing reshoots.

"Yes, he is in town," the photographer clarified in a new post. "People have seen him walking around midtown. But, whether or not he sorcery-ing or not you will have to wait to find out. He is filming another project, but that doesn't mean he is or isn't filming for Cap4. If you want to imagine a plot with him or without him that's cool with me. But, I am not going to tell you you are right or... (you know this joke was coming)... wong."

Scooper MTTSH also weighed in with the following:

Well I looked into it and no Wong in Captain America: Brave New World :( https://t.co/FQ8gXTD2fq — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) June 10, 2024

Next up, My Cosmic Circus has heard that the X-Men will not make their MCU debut until after Avengers: Secret Wars. If accurate, this would contradict previous reports that the mutant heroes would be a part of the massive event movie. The site adds that the reason the team will be introduced post-Secret Wars "will be explained in Deadpool and Wolverine."

There have been whispers of a Scarlet Witch movie for a while now, although we still haven't heard anything official. My Cosmic Circus believes the project is definitely happening, but is "still very early in the conceptual stage, since they’re trying to figure out the story."

Finally, in their report on Yahya Abdul-Mateen II starring in a new Man On Fire series, Deadline mentions that the planned Disney+ Wonder Man series - which is still very much in-development - will run for 10 episodes. Not exactly a rumor given the source, but a smaller update that didn't really warrant a full article!

What do you make of this latest round of MCU rumors? Be sure to drop us a comment down below.