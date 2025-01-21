RUMOR: Two Groups Of Characters Marvel Studios Is Considering For Upcoming Animated Movie Have Been Revealed

Following continued reports about a Marvel Studios animated movie, a new rumour claims to reveal two groups of heroes that Kevin Feige is considering bringing to the big screen in the near future...

By JoshWilding - Jan 21, 2025 05:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

When Disney acquired Marvel Entertainment in 2009 for a massive $4 billion, fans immediately started speculating about the possibility of Marvel Studios teaming up with Pixar for an animated movie. 

That hasn't happened, and the closest we've come to a crossover like that is Disney Animation's very loose adaptation of Big Hero 6. However, with Marvel Animation releasing various TV shows on Disney+, we've been hearing rumblings about a big screen animated movie from Marvel Studios for a while now.

Today, scooper Daniel Richtman brings word that Power Pack and Kid Kaiju are among the characters Kevin Feige is looking to put front and centre in this long-rumoured animated feature. 

For those of you who aren't aware, Power Pack is a superhero team composed of four siblings: Alex, Julie, Jack, and Katie Power. The children gain superpowers after encountering an alien named Whitey, a Kymellian scientist who transferred one of his four superpowers to each of the kids so they could save their planet from the alien conquerors known as the Zn'rx. 

Franklin Richards has also joined them on their adventures, so it's not outside the realm of possibility that he appears in the movie - if it happens - after his rumoured introduction in The Fantastic Four: First Steps

As for Kid Kaiju, Kei Kawade was an avid fan of monsters whose family lived in Atlanta, Georgia. When the Terrigen Cloud swept through town, it activated latent Inhuman genes within Kei who then entered into a cocoon and underwent Terrigenesis, transforming him into a Nuhuman with the ability to summon the monsters he drew.

The young hero is typically shown heading into action alongside a team of monsters, with Fin Fang Foom, Zzutak, Green Thing, and Gorgilla among those he's summoned to his side over the years. 

Big Hero 6 producer Roy Conli was recently asked where things stand with a possible sequel and said:

"You know, we're celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Big Hero 6 this year. A great movie for myself, Don Hall, and Chris Williams, who put that together. It's interesting because it is really up to Don whether he wants to make a sequel to that. It was Don's concept and idea. I always secretly urge him to do it, but we'll see. He loves working on new property. So we'll see what happens."

As always, keep checking back here for further updates as we have them. 

10 Of The Worst Decisions Marvel Studios Has Made From Spider-Man's Mentors To PLANET HULK
