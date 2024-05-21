BLACK ADAM Star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Is Unrecognizable In First Look At A24's THE SMASHING MACHINE

Like many ageing action stars before him, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has come to a point in his career where he has to make a decision.

He either continues starring in increasingly unsuccessful action flicks (even some of the genre's biggest icons found themselves relegated to direct-to-DVD fare later in their careers) or reinvents himself. After a few failed endeavours - including an attempted DCEU takeover with 2022's Black Adam - Johnson has gone with the latter option.

That's so far included a WWE return, a public reconciliation with Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel, and signing up to star in A24 drama The Smashing Machine.

Directed by Benny Safdie and co-starring his Jungle Cruise screen partner Emily Blunt, the movie marks a major departure for Johnson and should be a far more serious role which, if things go to plan, could see him vying for awards next year.

As we first explained over on TheRingReport.com, The Smashing Machine tells the story of iconic MMA fighter Mark Kerr and his struggles with addiction and his marriage, all while putting MMA on the map as a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion and World Vale Tudo Championship tournament winner.

Johnson is hitting all the expected marks for a role like this, including undergoing a major physical transformation which includes prosthetics to drastically change his appearance. He's never really starred in a "serious" drama, so how this pans out should be fascinating as he has shown signs of being more than an action hero.

"Benny wants to create, and continues to push the envelope when it comes to stories that are raw and real, characters that are authentic and at times uncomfortable and arresting," Johnson previously said of The Smashing Machine. "I’m at a point in my career where I want to push myself in ways that I’ve not pushed myself in the past."

"I’m at a point in my career where I want to make films that matter, that explore a humanity and explore struggle [and] pain."

"I want to be clear not to say that this is an abandonment of big, four-quadrant movies," he said of his run as the lead in countless blockbusters. "I love making them, and there is tremendous value and importance in [them] but there’s a time and a place for them. I’m at this point in my career where I want more."

"And I don’t mean I want more box office. I mean I want more humanity. And that is why Benny Safdie is the perfect, collaborative, hungry partner for me."

Take a closer look at Johnson's transformation into Mark Kerr below. The Smashing Machine is expected to be released in 2025.