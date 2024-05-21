BLACK ADAM Star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Is Unrecognizable In First Look At A24's THE SMASHING MACHINE

BLACK ADAM Star Dwayne &quot;The Rock&quot; Johnson Is Unrecognizable In First Look At A24's THE SMASHING MACHINE BLACK ADAM Star Dwayne &quot;The Rock&quot; Johnson Is Unrecognizable In First Look At A24's THE SMASHING MACHINE

A first look at Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in A24's The Smashing Machine has been revealed, and the actor looks near-unrecognisable in a role many feel is Oscar-bait similar to Bradley Cooper's Maestro...

News
By JoshWilding - May 21, 2024 06:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Other
Source: TheRingReport.com

Like many ageing action stars before him, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has come to a point in his career where he has to make a decision.

He either continues starring in increasingly unsuccessful action flicks (even some of the genre's biggest icons found themselves relegated to direct-to-DVD fare later in their careers) or reinvents himself. After a few failed endeavours - including an attempted DCEU takeover with 2022's Black Adam - Johnson has gone with the latter option. 

That's so far included a WWE return, a public reconciliation with Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel, and signing up to star in A24 drama The Smashing Machine

Directed by Benny Safdie and co-starring his Jungle Cruise screen partner Emily Blunt, the movie marks a major departure for Johnson and should be a far more serious role which, if things go to plan, could see him vying for awards next year. 

As we first explained over on TheRingReport.com, The Smashing Machine tells the story of iconic MMA fighter Mark Kerr and his struggles with addiction and his marriage, all while putting MMA on the map as a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion and World Vale Tudo Championship tournament winner.

Johnson is hitting all the expected marks for a role like this, including undergoing a major physical transformation which includes prosthetics to drastically change his appearance. He's never really starred in a "serious" drama, so how this pans out should be fascinating as he has shown signs of being more than an action hero.

ALSO READ: The Rock's Writer Confirms SmackDown Segment
With Cody Rhodes Before WrestleMania Didn't Go As Planned

"Benny wants to create, and continues to push the envelope when it comes to stories that are raw and real, characters that are authentic and at times uncomfortable and arresting," Johnson previously said of The Smashing Machine"I’m at a point in my career where I want to push myself in ways that I’ve not pushed myself in the past."

"I’m at a point in my career where I want to make films that matter, that explore a humanity and explore struggle [and] pain."

"I want to be clear not to say that this is an abandonment of big, four-quadrant movies," he said of his run as the lead in countless blockbusters. "I love making them, and there is tremendous value and importance in [them] but there’s a time and a place for them. I’m at this point in my career where I want more."

"And I don’t mean I want more box office. I mean I want more humanity. And that is why Benny Safdie is the perfect, collaborative, hungry partner for me."

Take a closer look at Johnson's transformation into Mark Kerr below. The Smashing Machine is expected to be released in 2025.

BLACK WIDOW Star Scarlett Johansson Threatens OpenAI With Lawsuit After Launch Of ChatGPT's Sky Soundalike
Related:

BLACK WIDOW Star Scarlett Johansson Threatens OpenAI With Lawsuit After Launch Of ChatGPT's Sky Soundalike
LAZARETH Interview: Asher Angel On How The Movie Made Him A Better Actor And His DCU Future (Exclusive)
Recommended For You:

LAZARETH Interview: Asher Angel On How The Movie Made Him A Better Actor And His DCU Future (Exclusive)
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 5/21/2024, 6:10 PM
This will be a career defining performance for the man the myth the legend.

S/O A24 🔥✊🏾💸
TheMarxican
TheMarxican - 5/21/2024, 6:13 PM
Why does he look like a ‘roided up Elias Koteas?
TheLight
TheLight - 5/21/2024, 6:18 PM
@TheMarxican - Blast you😂 now that's in my head canon.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/21/2024, 6:14 PM
He look's like a white Chris Evans
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 5/21/2024, 6:43 PM
@HashTagSwagg - User Comment Image
TheLight
TheLight - 5/21/2024, 6:14 PM
Finally in a role in which he's playing someone other than himself👍.

In all seriousness, this will give him the right to truly put those acting chops to good use. Hopefully he'll have success.
Razorface1
Razorface1 - 5/21/2024, 6:41 PM
@TheLight - Hopefully he'll have acting chops.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/21/2024, 6:15 PM
he can smash me anytime , put his heriarchy all deep down on me
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/21/2024, 6:16 PM
Look like he could play Black Adam
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2024, 6:20 PM
Damn , Black Adam flopping at the B.O and his failed takeover of DC might have been the best thing that happened to him…

First he had a great comeback run in WWE that we’ll get more of in the future and now this so hopefully it works out (and with Benny Safdie at the helm & Emily Blunt by his side , it might just)!!.

User Comment Image

I’m actually looking forward to this!!.
JonAwesome
JonAwesome - 5/21/2024, 6:25 PM
He doesn’t look as roided up as he usually does! Much better!
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/21/2024, 6:27 PM
From the distance he looks more like Jon Bernthal.
GhostDog
GhostDog - 5/21/2024, 6:31 PM
Bro supposed to play this guy at 28 in the movie at some points…lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2024, 6:33 PM
@GhostDog - drugs will do that to ya lol
Humperdoo
Humperdoo - 5/21/2024, 6:40 PM
Oscar-bait? LMAO
Should start drug testing at comicbookmovie. So because the Rock is doing a serious movie it’s Oscar bait? Good luck with that.
RolandD
RolandD - 5/21/2024, 6:53 PM
Um, he looks exactly like the Rock with hair.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2024, 6:58 PM
@RolandD - they did do some nose prosthetic I think atleast.
DanielPlainviewsGhost
DanielPlainviewsGhost - 5/21/2024, 6:58 PM
Someone on Reddit said he looks like Trent Reznor and now that's all I can see.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder