REAGAN Interview: Jon Voight On His Approach To Playing A KGB Agent And Pandemic Challenges (Exclusive)

Reagan is a sweeping new biopic that tells the story of the late President Ronald Reagan in its entirety. Set to be released in U.S. theaters on August 30, it stars Dennis Quaid, Penelope Ann Miller, Robert Davi, Lesley-Anne Down, and Jon Voight.

Earlier this month, we got to sit down for a second time with Voight (you can check out our previous interview here) to learn how he approached the role of Viktor Petrovich Ivanov, a former KGB agent who plays a major role in this new biopic.

During our conversation, the legendary Hollywood star broke down his approach to playing the real-life figure, sharing some fascinating insights into how he physically transformed into the Russian.

We also hear from Voight on the challenges of bringing Reagan to the big screen, including the difficulties presented by shooting the movie when the COVID-19 pandemic regularly forced productions to shut down.

You can check out the full interview with Voight on Reagan below.

When you're approaching a role like this where you're playing a real-life historical figure, how does that change your approach as an actor?

Well, I had to do a lot of research and I found some people in my research that kind of mirrored this character I was to play, Viktor Petrovich. I enjoyed working on it very much. I had to play a character that ages me; a character whose age was maybe 10 years older than I or looked 10 years older than I, and then 35 years younger. I had to play him as a younger character. I had, fortunately, a wonderful makeup fellow and his name is Scott Wheeler. I was just doing a test trying out different things in this little makeup arrangement the producers put together and they had this man, Scott Wheeler. I know a lot about makeup and have done a lot of different kinds of makeup and, in some ways, I go back to Lon Chaney and his makeup box, you know? I seem to be more like him than other more contemporary people because of this fascination of changing myself! [Scott] and I got along very well and he's a very talented man. Anybody who hears this and knows Scott, tell him I give him a big pat on the back because he really is a very gifted guy and I think you'll be surprised at the way the makeup is effective in this piece. That's just one part of it.

As you say, that is one part of it and the other is the Russian accent. It must have been a real challenge to perfect that and find the right inflections?

Sure. Absolutely. I was working with a young actor, Alexey Sparrow. That's what he calls himself because his Russian name is much longer and impossible to remember. Alexey plays my partner in my scenes and he's a lovely actor and a real Russian. His accent is authentic and it has nothing to do with the kind of accent I had. Of course, I'm from another generation and he's a modern fellow. But anyway, the accent was important and all of the things that were surrounding this character, I ingested the best I could. And I think I did a pretty good job.

I know you've played some great fictional villains, but how did it compare to step into the shoes of someone like Viktor who once worked in the KGB against America?

Right. In his present incarnation, he's no longer working for the Soviet Union! But he did at one point and knows all the ups and downs and dangers of it. He's telling the story sympathetically because he really was a fan of Reagan's by the end of his time. He came to understand the greatness of Ronald Reagan. I have a little speech at the end which I really treasure. I hope it's intact. I'll see it tomorrow night.

I know you were attached to this role for a long time, so what did it mean to finally make this movie and then face the challenges of COVID as well?

Yeah, it's a great relief to have it [out]. It seemed like everything was in the way of it. During COVID, it was very difficult to make a movie. Every time somebody got sick, we had to wait 10 days to see if the set was clean. That's the way it was. It was very, very difficult. We had so many breaks and stops and this and that, renegotiations for the places and all this stuff. Then they truncated the time we had to work. There were some very good people working on it continuously and Sean McNamara, the director, he's a lovely guy and so flexible. He goes with the flow and finds a way to do things. Nothing stands in his way. He's terrific. With Sean and, from what I've heard I didn't have scenes with Dennis or Penelope, but they were really great sports and took every blow and got up to the line. I'm proud of the group that did this film and I hope that people love it. To my mind, and to just explain to the people what they're going to see, it is a very moving piece. It's a love story too. It's going to be a very happy moment in the theater I think for people.





From dusty small-town roots, to the glitter of Hollywood, and then on to commanding the world stage, 'Reagan' is a cinematic journey of overcoming the odds. Told through the voice of Viktor Petrovich, a former KGB agent whose life becomes inextricably linked with Ronald Reagan's when Reagan first catches the Soviets’ attention as an actor in Hollywood, this film offers a perspective as unique as it is captivating. Dennis Quaid brings to life a story that transcends the boundaries of a traditional biopic, offering a profound exploration of the enduring impact of the power of one man who overcame the odds, sustained by the love of a woman who supported him in his journey.

Reagan arrives in theaters on August 30, 2024.