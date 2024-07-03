SOUND OF HOPE: THE STORY OF POSSUM TROT Interview With Stars Demetrius Grosse & Nika King (Exclusive)

Angel Studios' Sound Of Hope: The Story Of Possum Trot tells the true story of Bishop and First Lady Donna Martin, and their tiny Bennett Chapel church, in the town of Possum Trot in the woods of East Texas.

Twenty-two families linked arms and courageously adopted seventy-seven of the most difficult-to-place children in the local foster care system, igniting a national movement for vulnerable children that continues today.

Last week, we sat down with stars Demetrius Grosse (Fear The Walking Dead) and Nika King (Euphoria) to discuss their roles as Reverend WC Martin and First Lady Donna Martin.

Explaining how they tapped into the charming dynamic between the husband and wife, we hear from the actors about getting to meet the real-life Reverand and First Lady, what it was like delivering sermons on set, and working with rising star Diaana Babnicova.

As well as discussing Sound Of Hope, which arrives in theaters tomorrow, July 4, Grosse also shares an update on his role as the villainous Grim Reaper in Marvel Studios' Wonder Man TV series.

There’s such a deep love between Reverand Martin and First Lady Donna Martin, so how did you go about developing that dynamic together behind the scenes?

Demetrius: Just delving into the work was one element, but also delving into learning who these people were and the town that they came from. You’re marrying the work of being an actor to just being a student of learning about their legacy and getting a chance to really fellowship with them and hear some of the stories that didn’t make it to the big screen. The personal ones that help you connect with their spirit. Nika: I just watched some good old YouTube videos [Laughs]. Yeah, I went on YouTube, I saw the stories that were highlighted on Oprah and some other platforms and I saw the dynamic the First Lady had with her sisters. They had scenes where she’s walking through the town singing and praying, and I used that as source material to create her essence.

It must have been massively beneficial to have access to the real Reverand and First Lady, sitting down to have conversations about what they went through and how that influenced you.

Nika: They’re so light and fun and so it doesn’t feel like…it’s like I’ve met them before. Sitting across from them having conversations, having dinner, laughing, cracking jokes, they’re still lively people. For me, when I’m in those situations, yeah, I’m enjoying myself, but I’m also pulling from that energy to try and duplicate it and, as you see in the film, you see there are moments where we’re fun and having light conversations and then some really deep conversations as well.

And for you Demetrius, that involved having to stand up and deliver sermons as the Reverand. Was it quite intimidating to channel him in that way?

Demetrius: I think the approach was to try to keep the sermons as close to his energy and rhythm without imitating but embodying and imbuing it. For me, the process was, ‘I’m not going to watch any other sermons from any other pastors or any other channels.’ I locked in to watching his delivery and getting a sense for his rhythm. And then I didn’t even watch him; I went into the creative process of creating my version of what I had observed in his delivery and energy.

Many of our readers will be familiar with you both from high-profile projects like Euphoria, 65, Rampage, Wonder Man…but what about this story really resonated with you both?

Demetrius: This is an artist’s dream. An actor’s dream. I think I can even speak respectfully for my co-star Nika. To play people who have such a beautiful legacy that can inspire so many people to do such good…it’s why I think we are artists and actors. It’s to try and tell the stories that uplift and inspire people. To be able to do it in real-time with two individuals who are alive, well, thriving, and who still have so much more of their story was a gift for us really. Nika: Oh yeah, definitely.

I mentioned Wonder Man there, so Demetrius, I hope you don’t mind me asking: is there anything you can tease about your role as Grim Reaper?

Demetrius: Yes, and I think people are going to be intrigued by the dynamic between Simon Williams and Eric Williams as much as they’re excited about the dynamic between Grim Reaper and Wonder Man. This series is gonna be a very, very different kind of show, but pleasantly so.

Nika, you and Diaana Babnicova as Terri get some fantastic scenes together that are really emotional. What was it like working with her as an up-and-comer and to explore that mother/daughter dynamic?

Nika: Diaana is so lovely. I almost forgot that she was only 13 when we shot this film. She had such professionalism and came every day ready to work. I was just so impressed. Of course, I’ve worked with other up-and-coming - I maybe shouldn’t say up-and-coming because Zendaya isn’t up-and-coming - but Zendaya and Storm Reid are established actors and I’m just always astonished that these kids bring their A-Game. It means I have to bring my A-Game. When you’re in front of another actor, you want to make sure you’re giving that same energy so the scene can be elevated. Demetrius: And the children drop right into emotions. There’s not that moment of getting ready for them. They’re so avid with their imagination and able to drop right into any scene. It’s inspiring.

Sound Of Hope: The Story Of Possum Trot opens in theaters nationwide on July 4.