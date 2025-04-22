ALIEN: EARTH Releases New Poster And Teaser In Celebration Of Earth Day

In celebration of Earth Day, a holiday usually meant to celebrate the planet we all live on and its natural beauty, a terrifying new poster and new teaser for Alien: Earth have just dropped. Check out the poster below.

Alien: Earth is a prequel to the 1997 hit movie Alien. Noah Hawley is at the helm of this series which is expected to focus much less on the sequel movies and their lore Prometheus and Alien: Covenant. You can watch the new teaser below.

Alien: Earth will heavily incorporate the five gigantic corporations that occupy the world of Alien. Those are Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic, and Threshold. Weyland-Yutani was a big part of the storytelling in Alien: Romulus as the ship most of the story takes place on is owned by the company. Truthfully, every setting of the movie is owned by Weyland-Yutani.

One of the earlier teasers for Alien: Earth came in the form of a camera following a cat aboard a Weyland-Yutani ship. Everything seems nice and sweet, but, as this is a teaser for an Alien film, things go dark pretty quickly. You can check out that teaser here.

The series stars Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille, and Moe Bar-El. Hawley is credited as a writer, director, and producer with Dana Gonzales and Ugla Hauksdóttir also directing. Gonzales, Hawley, Walter Hill, and Ridley Scott are executive producers. Scott’s involvement is always nice to see as he created the franchise.

Check out the synopsis for the new science fiction and horror series below:

“When a space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s biggest threat. As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors among the wreckage, they encounter mysterious predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival, and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it.”

Alien: Earth does not have an official release date at this time, and is currently scheduled to come out this summer. Episodes will air on FX and then will be available on Hulu to stream. There’s no word on whether the episodes will be available on Disney+, Disney owns FX and Hulu, but it feels unlikely.

Are you excited for Alien: Earth? Let us know in the comments!