ALIEN: EARTH Showrunner Teases New Xenomorph Breed: "Whatever The Host Is, Informs What The Final Creature Is"

ALIEN: EARTH Showrunner Teases New Xenomorph Breed: &quot;Whatever The Host Is, Informs What The Final Creature Is&quot;

It sounds like the upcoming FX Alien: Earth series will introduce a new breed of Xenomorph, with the titular creature bursting from a non-human host...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 16, 2024 11:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Alien
Source: Via FearHQ

Although a teaser promo for the series was recently released, we still know very little about Alien: Earth beyond a brief logline (see below), but creator Noah Hawley has now shared some intriguing new details about what will undoubtedly be the most important aspect of the project for many fans: the Xenomprphs!

Though the show is set in the (seemingly) safe confines of Earth before the events of Ridley Scott's original, the titular acid-secreting creatures will still feature - but they might differ somewhat to the Xenos we're used to seeing on the big screen.

While speaking to Deadline on the red carped of last night's Emmy Awards, Hawley teased a "chilling" new take on the Alien.

“There’s something about seeing a Xenomorph in the wilds of Earth with your own eyes. That is truly chilling to think of it moving here among us, and so I can’t tell you under what circumstances you’ll see that, but you’ll see it — and you’re going to lock your door that night. What was really fun for me was to really engage with the creature, bring some of my own thoughts to the design while not touching the silhouette, because that’s sacrosanct.”

“But some of the elements as we know, whatever the host is, informs what the final creature is,” he added. “I just wanted to play around a little bit to make it as scary as it should be.”

It doesn't sound like this new creature design will deviate too much from the original, but Hawley's comments definitely suggest that we will see a Face-hugger attach itself to a non-human host.

This has only happened once before in the franchise (unless you count the Proto-Xeno that hatched from the Engineer in Prometheus), when Alien 3 introduced the divisive "dog-buster" (though it was an ox in the Assembly Cut), so it'll be very interesting to find out what Hawley has in store here.

In a separate interview with Variety, Hawley spoke about getting Ridley Scott and Sigourney Weaver's blessing before moving forward with the series.

"When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat."

Along with Chandler, the series' expansive international cast includes Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille, and Moe Bar-El.

ALIEN: ROMULUS Prequel Comic Will Reveal What Happened On The Renaissance - Here's A First Look!
Related:

ALIEN: ROMULUS Prequel Comic Will Reveal What Happened On The Renaissance - Here's A First Look!
ALIEN: ROMULUS Concept Art Spotlights A Terrifying Alternate Take On The Offspring
Recommended For You:

ALIEN: ROMULUS Concept Art Spotlights A Terrifying Alternate Take On "The Offspring"
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/16/2024, 11:06 AM
Like to see it fly maybe crocodile from Batman vs alien
Matchesz
Matchesz - 9/16/2024, 11:08 AM
When are we going to get that AvP follow up with the Prediator-Alien
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/16/2024, 11:13 AM
neca is gonna be happy to hear this
User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 9/16/2024, 11:22 AM
@harryba11zack - I was looking for this. I had these toys back in the 90s! I must have been 8 or 9 and the effing kid down the street stole them from me. I'll never forget that
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 9/16/2024, 11:14 AM
To keep it from getting too far away from the original design, like he says, I would imagine maybe it attaches to a chimp or something similar to a human. That could be cool
AllsGood
AllsGood - 9/16/2024, 11:20 AM
Alien: Earth series

User Comment Image
Order66
Order66 - 9/16/2024, 11:57 AM
Assembly Cut is the true version of Alien 3 so the Ox is canon, the dog is not.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder