ALIEN: ROMULUS Concept Art Spotlights A Terrifying Alternate Take On "The Offspring"

ALIEN: ROMULUS Concept Art Spotlights A Terrifying Alternate Take On &quot;The Offspring&quot;

Some new concept art for Alien: Romulus has been shared online, revealing an alternate design for the movie's divisive human/alien hybrid...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 04, 2024 08:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Alien
Source: Via FearHQ

Alien: Romulus contains quite a few call-backs to Ridley Scott's original masterpiece and James Cameron's sequel, but it also reintroduces a concept from one of the less popular movies in the franchise, Alien: Resurrection.

Towards the end of the film, a pregnant and dying Kay injects herself with the Prometheus 5 formula to keep herself alive. Though she does survive (for a while), this ultimately results in her giving birth to a human/alien hybrid.

Named "The Offspring" in the credits, this rather terrifying creature does look a lot better than the albino monstrosity from Resurrection, but introducing another hybrid was a choice that not everyone was fully on board with... including the studio!

While speaking to THR, director Fede Alvarez revealed that the studio did initially have some reservations.

"They did [push back] at the beginning [with regard to the Offspring], but not because they didn’t like it. They just thought, 'Is it too much? Do we really have to go there?' And I was like, 'Yeah, now that you said that we shouldn’t, I know that I will.' So that’s exactly what we did here. If you’re given an Alien movie by a corporation that is owned by Disney and they immediately say, 'Yeah, let’s make it,' then you are failing somehow. So we really pushed it to the limit, and I’m glad we did."

Now, @coldesign_ltd (via FearHQ.com) has unveiled an early alternate design for the Offspring, and this is a far cry from the creature that featured in the movie. To be fair, this might look a little too Xeno-like to be truly effective as a human/alien hybrid, but we're sure at least some fans will prefer this take. 

In related news, Alien: Romulus has now passed $280 million at the global box, making it the highest-grossing horror movie of 2024.

"Not a perfect organism, but despite an overreliance on retreading over old ground, Alien: Romulus does mark a thrilling return to form, and is surely destined to be ranked as the third-best Alien movie," we said in our review of Alien: Romulus.

"The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe."

The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), and Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don’t Breathe) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

Alien: Romulus is produced by Ridley Scott (Napoleon), who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series’ entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, Michael Pruss (Boston Strangler), and Walter Hill (Alien), with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon (Charlie’s Angels), Brent O’Connor (Bullet Train), and Tom Moran (Unstoppable) serving as executive producers.

ALIEN: EARTH Teaser Trailer And Story Details Bring The Xenomorph To Earth In New Series From Noah Hawley
Related:

ALIEN: EARTH Teaser Trailer And Story Details Bring The Xenomorph To Earth In New Series From Noah Hawley
ALIEN 3 Star Sigourney Weaver Shares Honest Thoughts On David Fincher's Movie; Teases Her AVATAR Future
Recommended For You:

ALIEN 3 Star Sigourney Weaver Shares Honest Thoughts On David Fincher's Movie; Teases Her AVATAR Future
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Vigor
Vigor - 9/4/2024, 8:08 AM
The offspring was creepy but this concept art is terrifying
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 9/4/2024, 8:09 AM
got to admit, its design was trash, just a skinny engineer with a tail
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 9/4/2024, 8:56 AM
@Superheromoviefan - 1000000% agreed. i f*cking hated it
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/4/2024, 8:15 AM
better then what we got, eyes on an alien is stupid looking and it loses that unique visual of the original design. newborn 2.0 was just shit.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 9/4/2024, 8:21 AM
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/4/2024, 8:32 AM
Expectations are super low but I just hope Alien earth is at least better than this dog sh1t of a film.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 9/4/2024, 8:55 AM
And this... this is exactly why i HATED the last 15mins of the movie. I don't know why they had to tie in every freaking Alien movie. Wish the black goo shit NEVER existed cuz now it caused this stupid thing to be created.

I liked the movie alot, but all the tie in BS soured me and the last 15mins was awful.

This is as good as Alien 3 imo
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/4/2024, 9:00 AM
Concept art looks better watched spoiler review before I saw it last alien was bad looking

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder